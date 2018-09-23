Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  WPP Group    WPP   JE00B8KF9B49

WPP GROUP (WPP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

WPP : preparing to merge Young & Rubicam and digital ad firm VML - WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2018 | 10:13pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A logo hangs on the wall outside the WPP offices in London

(Reuters) - The world's largest advertising company WPP Plc's is preparing to consolidate some of its businesses in a bid to keep pace with the industry's digital shift, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The company, under its new boss Mark Read, is considering a merger between Young & Rubicam and WPP's digital-ad firm VML, putting the combined group under the leadership of VML CEO Jon Cook, WSJ reported, citing sources. https://on.wsj.com/2QTIMEg

There are talks about having the group's direct-marketing company Wunderman work with its creative firms to provide access to consumer data to help them craft more relevant ads, the WSJ reported, citing a source.

The market leader has been hit hard in the last year as clients have increasingly turn to online platforms such as Google and Facebook to reach consumers.

The group is also recovering from the departure of its founder and veteran CEO Martin Sorrell who left in April after complaint about personal misconduct, which he denied.

WPP was not immediately available to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WPP GROUP
10:13pWPP : preparing to merge Young & Rubicam and digital ad firm VML - WSJ
RE
09:27pWPP : Considers Merger of Young & Rubicam and Digital Ad Firm VML
DJ
09/20THE RUNDOWN : Martin Sorrell sees the writing on the wall
AQ
09/20WPP : An Insider's Guide to Reaching the C-Suite During a Time of Stunning CEO S..
AQ
09/20JUST EAT : Brand value of takeaway giants Just Eat and Deliveroo heats up as Bri..
AQ
09/19WPP : Geometry Global phases out PR arm in Malaysia
AQ
09/19WPP : s Wunderman Appoints Mel Edwards As Global Chief Executive Officer
AQ
09/16Why Sorrell hopes WPP is not “broken” & his plans for S4
AQ
09/14WPP : Road Cycling Series to kick off this weekend
AQ
09/14WPP : turns to Mel Edwards for Wunderman global CEO role
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/11The Big Five Ad Agencies Are Still Unattractive 
09/04WPP PLC (WPP) CEO Mark Read on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
09/04WPP Plc 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
09/04CONSUMER - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (09/04/2018) 
09/04WPP Plc down 7.8% post H1 results 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 12 954 M
EBIT 2018 2 138 M
Net income 2018 1 390 M
Debt 2018 4 252 M
Yield 2018 5,19%
P/E ratio 2018 10,32
P/E ratio 2019 10,23
EV / Sales 2018 1,44x
EV / Sales 2019 1,38x
Capitalization 14 466 M
Chart WPP GROUP
Duration : Period :
WPP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WPP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 13,7  GBP
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Julian Read Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roberto Quarta Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Grant Balfour Scott Chief Operating Officer
Paul W. G. Richardson Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Rui Gang Li Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WPP GROUP-14.50%18 903
OMNICOM GROUP-4.38%15 908
PUBLICIS GROUPE-8.99%14 249
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-25.16%9 665
INTERPUBLIC GROUP12.45%8 896
JCDECAUX-11.03%7 353
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.