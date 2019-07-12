Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  WPP Group    WPP   JE00B8KF9B49

WPP GROUP

(WPP)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/12 04:40:33 am
960.4 GBp   +0.54%
04:26aWPP : Proposed Sale of 60% of Kantar
BU
03:45aWPP : to sell 60% of Kantar to Bain Capital
RE
02:35aWPP : Proposed sale of 60% of Kantar
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WPP : to sell 60% of Kantar to Bain Capital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 03:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo hangs on the wall outside the WPP offices in London

(Reuters) - Advertising giant WPP has agreed to sell a 60% stake in data analytics arm Kantar to private equity firm Bain Capital, in a deal that values Kantar at about $4 billion (£3.2 billion) and gives WPP funds for its turnaround plan.

(Reuters) - Advertising giant WPP has agreed to sell a 60% stake in data analytics arm Kantar to private equity firm Bain Capital, in a deal that values Kantar at about $4 billion (£3.2 billion) and gives WPP funds for its turnaround plan.

WPP, the owner of advertising agencies including Ogilvy and Wunderman Thompson, is in the midst of an overhaul following several profit warnings and the abrupt departure of founder Martin Sorrell over a complaint of misconduct, which he denies.

WPP said proceeds from the deal, after tax and continuing investment in Kantar, were expected to be about $3.1 billion.

It will use about 60% of net proceeds to cut average net debt to the low end of a targeted range of 1.5-1.75 times core earnings for 2020.

The rest of the money will be returned to shareholders, WPP said, adding the deal was subject to backing from investors and other regulatory and legal approvals.

"This transaction creates value for WPP shareholders and further simplifies our company," Chief Executive Officer Mark Read said.

"With a much stronger balance sheet and a return of approximately 8% of our current market value to shareholders planned, we are making good progress with our transformation."

Company veteran Read took over as WPP's boss following last year's departure of Sorrell.

Bain's interest in Kantar is the latest private equity deal in recent weeks. Blackstone and Lego's founding family last month took Merlin Entertainments private in a $7.5 billion deal, in one of the biggest private equity transactions in Europe in recent years.

Sources familiar with the situation had told Reuters that private equity groups including CVC, Apollo and Bain had submitted preliminary bids for Kantar.

Launched by WPP in 1992, Kantar offers insights into the views of customers and consumers in over 100 countries.

WPP said the deal and use of proceeds would be marginally dilutive to headline earnings per share in 2021.

The stake sale comes months after WPP said it suffered a sharp drop in first-quarter underlying sales in North America as the loss of work from clients such as Ford took a toll on its most important market.

With technology transforming the way advertising is made, placed and sold, clients want WPP to better integrate its agencies so it can produce faster offerings across multiple platforms, at a cheaper cost.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Mark Potter)

By Noor Zainab Hussain
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS 0.04% 449.4 Delayed Quote.41.48%
WPP GROUP 0.52% 959.6 Delayed Quote.12.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WPP GROUP
04:26aWPP : Proposed Sale of 60% of Kantar
BU
03:45aWPP : to sell 60% of Kantar to Bain Capital
RE
02:35aWPP : Proposed sale of 60% of Kantar
PU
07/10BCW : Hires Industry Veteran Ben Boyd as a Key Agency Leader in Newly Created Se..
BU
07/10WPP : 2019 Interim Statement
PU
07/09GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : PepsiCo, Boeing, Deutsche Bank, BASF
07/09Banks line up $3 billion jumbo debt deal for WPP’s Kantar unit
RE
07/08Online ad growth seen slowing in 2021 to levels since dotcom bubble burst
RE
07/04WPP : 'Bikoy' on his own now DOJ chief
AQ
07/04WPP : AQuest joins WPP
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 15 622 M
EBIT 2019 1 939 M
Net income 2019 1 023 M
Debt 2019 3 958 M
Yield 2019 6,30%
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,02x
EV / Sales2020 1,06x
Capitalization 11 912 M
Chart WPP GROUP
Duration : Period :
WPP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WPP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 10,8  GBP
Last Close Price 9,55  GBP
Spread / Highest target 59,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Julian Read Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roberto Quarta Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Grant Balfour Scott Chief Operating Officer
Paul W. G. Richardson Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Stephan Pretorius Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WPP GROUP12.83%14 953
OMNICOM GROUP14.38%0
INTERPUBLIC GROUP12.60%0
PUBLICIS GROUPE-4.91%0
CYBERAGENT, INC.-1.97%0
HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INCORPORATED17.92%0
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About