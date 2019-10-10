Log in
WPP PLC

(WPP)
WPP : Kenny Gold Promoted to SVP/Director of Social Media, Grey North America

10/10/2019

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Bennett, Worldwide Chief Innovation Officer, Grey Group, today announced the promotion of Kenny Gold to SVP, Director of Social Media for Grey North America. He has served as SVP, Director of Social Media for Grey New York, the network's flagship office, for the past 15 months.

Kenny Gold, SVP, Director of Social Media, Grey North America

During his tenure, Gold has played an integral role operationally, strategically and creatively developing award-winning content and the innovative use of social media for the agency and its clients. Grey New York has doubled its social media team under his leadership and been recognized in the industry for its creativity.

In his new role, Gold will work with Grey offices in Los Angeles, Toronto and Montreal in addition to New York. He will build the agency's talent and capabilities; enhance partnerships with social platforms and ensure social is an integral part of new business development.

Dan Bennett said, "Kenny Gold has brought energy and vision to placing social at the heart of our creative and strategic approach to brand building. He's expanded the horizons of how we create Famously Effective work that resonates in popular culture."

About Grey

Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group, which ranks among the largest global communications companies. Its parent company Is WPP (NYSE: WPP). Under the banner of "Grey Famously Effective Since 1917" the agency serves a blue-chip roster of many of the world's best known companies: Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline, Kellogg's, Pfizer, Canon, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Nestlé, Lindt, Applebee's, and T.J. Maxx. In recent years, Grey has been named ADWEEK'S "Global Agency of the Year" twice; ADVERTISING AGE's "Agency of the Year" and CAMPAIGN magazine's "Global Network of the Year" in recognition of its creative and business performance (www.grey.com)

Contact: Owen J. Dougherty
212-546-2551
owen.dougherty@grey.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kenny-gold-promoted-to-svpdirector-of-social-media-grey-north-america-300936772.html

SOURCE Grey


© PRNewswire 2019
