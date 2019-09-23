WPX Energy : Announces Early Results, Early Settlement and Upsize of Cash Tender Offers

WPX Energy (NYSE: WPX) announced today the early results and early settlement and the amendment of certain terms of its previously announced cash tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) to purchase up to $450 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.000% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”) and 8.250% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes” and together with the 2022 Notes, the “Notes”).

According to information received from Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the Depositary and Information Agent for the Tender Offers, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Sept. 23, 2019 (that date and time, the “Early Tender Date”), $455.5 million aggregate principal amount of the 2022 Notes and $220.7 million aggregate principal amount of the 2023 Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the Tender Offers.

In addition, WPX has increased the aggregate maximum tender amount (the “Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount”) of the Notes to be accepted for purchase from $450 million to $550 million. All other terms of the Tender Offers, as previously announced, remain unchanged. The terms and conditions of the Tender Offers are described in the Offer to Purchase, dated Sept. 10, 2019 (the “Offer to Purchase”), which was previously distributed to holders of the Notes.

WPX expects to accept for purchase all validly tendered 2022 Notes and $94.5 million aggregate principal amount of the 2023 Notes validly tendered (such notes collectively, the “Purchased Notes”). Because the aggregate amount of 2022 Notes and 2023 Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) at or prior to the Early Tender Date exceeded the Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount, 2023 Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) at or prior to the Early Tender Date will be accepted on a pro rata basis, subject to a proration factor of approximately 43%; no Notes tendered after the Early Tender Date will be accepted for purchase.

Holders of the Purchased Notes will receive total consideration of $1,067.50 per $1,000.00 principal amount of 2022 Notes accepted for purchase and $1,140.00 per $1,000.00 principal amount of 2023 Notes accepted for purchase, which amount includes the early tender premium of $50.00 per $1,000 principal amount of 2022 Notes and 2023 Notes.

Holders of the Purchased Notes will also receive accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment with respect to their Purchased Notes to, but not including, Sept. 24, 2019, the early settlement date for the Tender Offers.

This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell securities. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful. The Tender Offers were made solely pursuant to terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase.

The dealer manager for the Tender Offers is BofA Merrill Lynch (the “Dealer Manager”). Any questions regarding the Tender Offers should be directed to the Dealer Manager at (toll-free) (888) 292-0070 or (collect) (980) 388-3646. Requests for documentation regarding the Tender Offers should be directed to the Information Agent for the Tender Offers, Global Bondholder Services Corporation, toll-free at (866) 794-2200 (banks and brokers call (212) 430-3774) or 65 Broadway, Suite 404, New York, NY 10006.

About WPX Energy, Inc.

WPX is an independent energy producer with core positions in the Permian and Williston basins. WPX’s production is approximately 80 percent oil/liquids and 20 percent natural gas. The company also has an infrastructure portfolio in the Permian Basin.

This press release includes “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by WPX on its website or otherwise. WPX does not undertake and expressly disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are urged to consider carefully the disclosure in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available from us at WPX Energy, Attn: Investor Relations, P.O. Box 21810, Tulsa, Okla., 74102, or from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

