WPX Energy : Clay M. Gaspar Elected to WPX's Board of Directors

WPX Energy (NYSE: WPX) President and Chief Operations Officer Clay M. Gaspar has been elected to the company’s board of directors effectively immediately.

Gaspar has held increasing levels of leadership with WPX since joining the company in 2014. He started as senior vice president of operations and resource development, was promoted to chief operating officer in 2015 and named president in 2017.

He is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and holds a bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering from Texas A&M and a master’s degree in petroleum and geosciences engineering from the University of Texas at Austin. He also is a Registered Professional Engineer in the state of Texas.

“Clay is an integral part of what we’ve accomplished at WPX, from building a new culture to driving innovation, challenging teams to think in new ways and positioning the company to execute on our new five-year goals,” said Rick Muncrief, chairman and chief executive officer.

Gaspar becomes the second inside director on WPX’s board along with chairman and CEO Rick Muncrief. They are joined by eight independent directors, including lead independent director Kelt Kindick who has been a member of the board since 2013.

Two members of the WPX board – Jack E. Lentz and David F. Work – are scheduled to retire at the time of the company’s annual meeting in May. Both have served WPX since its start as an independent company in 2012.

About WPX Energy, Inc.

WPX is an independent energy producer with core positions in the Permian and Williston basins. WPX’s production is approximately 80 percent oil/liquids and 20 percent natural gas. The company also has an infrastructure portfolio in the Permian Basin. Visit www.wpxenergy.com for more information.

