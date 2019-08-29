Log in
WPX Energy : Executives to Speak at September Conferences

08/29/2019

The chairman and president of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) are scheduled to speak at conferences in New York and Toronto, respectively, in September.

WPX Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rick Muncrief is presenting at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 3:05 p.m. Eastern. This is a schedule change from the original date of Sept. 5.

WPX President and Chief Operating Officer Clay Gaspar is speaking at the Peters & Co. Energy Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern.

Both events will be webcast. Please visit www.wpxenergy.com on the day of each event to confirm the time, see the slides and listen to the presentations.

You can also follow WPX on Twitter at @WPXEnergy for up-to-date information about conferences, presentations and speaker remarks.

About WPX Energy, Inc.

WPX is an independent energy producer with core positions in the Permian and Williston basins. WPX’s production is approximately 80 percent oil/liquids and 20 percent natural gas. The company also has an infrastructure portfolio in the Permian Basin. Visit www.wpxenergy.com for more information.

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Statements regarding future drilling and production are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the exploration for and development and production of oil and gas. These risks include, but are not limited to, the volatility of oil, natural gas and NGL prices; uncertainties inherent in estimating oil, natural gas and NGL reserves; drilling risks; environmental risks; and political or regulatory changes. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by WPX Energy on its website or otherwise. WPX Energy does not undertake and expressly disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are urged to consider carefully the disclosure in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available from us at WPX Energy, Attn: Investor Relations, P.O. Box 21810, Tulsa, Okla., 74102, or from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 346 M
EBIT 2019 348 M
Net income 2019 350 M
Debt 2019 2 068 M
Yield 2019 0,05%
P/E ratio 2019 12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,82x
EV / Sales2020 2,38x
Capitalization 4 545 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 15,86  $
Last Close Price 10,76  $
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 47,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,23%
Managers
NameTitle
Richard E. Muncrief Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Clay M. Gaspar President & Chief Operating Officer
J. Kevin Vann Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Angela E. Kouplen Chief Information Officer & VP-Administration
William G. Lowrie Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WPX ENERGY INC-5.20%4 545
CNOOC LTD-9.21%62 835
CONOCOPHILLIPS-16.68%57 672
EOG RESOURCES INC.-16.83%42 093
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-31.00%38 561
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-5.16%27 933
