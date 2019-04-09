WPX Energy : to Host May 2 Webcast

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) plans to discuss its first-quarter 2019 financial
and operations results during a webcast on Thursday, May 2, 2019,
beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern.
Chief Executive Officer Rick Muncrief, Chief Operating Officer Clay
Gaspar and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Vann will discuss the company’s
performance.
Investors are encouraged to access the event and the corresponding
slides at www.wpxenergy.com.
The slides for the event will be posted on WPX’s website on Wednesday,
May 1, 2019, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern.
A limited number of phone lines also will be available at (833)
832-5123. International callers should dial (469) 565-9820. The
conference identification code is 9796128.
About WPX Energy, Inc.
WPX is an independent energy producer with core positions in the Permian
and Williston basins. WPX’s production is approximately 80 percent
oil/liquids and 20 percent natural gas. The company also has an emerging
infrastructure portfolio in the Permian Basin. Visit www.wpxenergy.com for
more information.
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All
statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this
press release that address activities, events or developments that the
company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future
are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number
of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the
control of the company. Statements regarding future drilling and
production are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally
incident to the exploration for and development and production of oil
and gas. These risks include, but are not limited to, the
volatility of oil, natural gas and NGL prices; uncertainties inherent in
estimating oil, natural gas and NGL reserves; drilling risks;
environmental risks; and political or regulatory changes. Investors
are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future
performance and that actual results or developments may differ
materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The
forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date
of this press release, even if subsequently made available by WPX Energy
on its website or otherwise. WPX Energy does not undertake and
expressly disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking
statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Investors are urged to consider carefully the disclosure in our
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available from us
at WPX Energy, Attn: Investor Relations, P.O. Box 21810, Tulsa,
Okla., 74102, or from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005923/en/