SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WPX Energy : to Host May 2 Webcast

0
04/09/2019 | 01:59pm EDT

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) plans to discuss its first-quarter 2019 financial and operations results during a webcast on Thursday, May 2, 2019, beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Chief Executive Officer Rick Muncrief, Chief Operating Officer Clay Gaspar and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Vann will discuss the company’s performance.

Investors are encouraged to access the event and the corresponding slides at www.wpxenergy.com. The slides for the event will be posted on WPX’s website on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern.

A limited number of phone lines also will be available at (833) 832-5123. International callers should dial (469) 565-9820. The conference identification code is 9796128.

About WPX Energy, Inc.

WPX is an independent energy producer with core positions in the Permian and Williston basins. WPX’s production is approximately 80 percent oil/liquids and 20 percent natural gas. The company also has an emerging infrastructure portfolio in the Permian Basin. Visit www.wpxenergy.com for more information.

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Statements regarding future drilling and production are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the exploration for and development and production of oil and gas. These risks include, but are not limited to, the volatility of oil, natural gas and NGL prices; uncertainties inherent in estimating oil, natural gas and NGL reserves; drilling risks; environmental risks; and political or regulatory changes. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by WPX Energy on its website or otherwise. WPX Energy does not undertake and expressly disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are urged to consider carefully the disclosure in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available from us at WPX Energy, Attn: Investor Relations, P.O. Box 21810, Tulsa, Okla., 74102, or from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 331 M
EBIT 2019 337 M
Net income 2019 124 M
Debt 2019 2 176 M
Yield 2019 0,03%
P/E ratio 2019 45,69
P/E ratio 2020 17,50
EV / Sales 2019 3,40x
EV / Sales 2020 2,86x
Capitalization 5 755 M
Technical analysis trends WPX ENERGY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 19,1 $
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard E. Muncrief Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Clay M. Gaspar President & Chief Operating Officer
J. Kevin Vann Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Angela E. Kouplen Chief Information Officer & VP-Administration
William G. Lowrie Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WPX ENERGY INC20.62%5 755
CNOOC LTD22.53%84 811
CONOCOPHILLIPS6.74%75 317
EOG RESOURCES INC.14.07%57 211
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.85%50 886
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD18.18%34 618
