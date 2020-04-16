Log in
WPX Energy : to Host May 7 Webcast

04/16/2020 | 04:17pm EDT

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) plans to discuss its first-quarter 2020 financial and operations results during a webcast on Thursday, May 7, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Chief Executive Officer Rick Muncrief, Chief Operating Officer Clay Gaspar and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Vann will discuss the company’s performance.

Investors are encouraged to access the event and the corresponding slides at www.wpxenergy.com. The slides for the event will be posted on WPX’s website on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern.

A limited number of phone lines also will be available at (833) 832-5123. International callers should dial (469) 565-9820. The conference identification code is 2154625.

About WPX Energy, Inc.

WPX is an independent energy producer with core positions in the Permian and Williston basins. WPX’s production is approximately 80 percent oil/liquids and 20 percent natural gas. The company also has an infrastructure portfolio in the Permian Basin. Visit www.wpxenergy.com for more information.

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Statements regarding future drilling and production are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the exploration for and development and production of oil and gas. These risks include, but are not limited to, the volatility of oil, natural gas and NGL prices; uncertainties inherent in estimating oil, natural gas and NGL reserves; drilling risks; environmental risks; and political or regulatory changes. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by WPX Energy on its website or otherwise. WPX Energy does not undertake and expressly disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are urged to consider carefully the disclosure in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available from us at WPX Energy, Attn: Investor Relations, P.O. Box 21810, Tulsa, Okla., 74102, or from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.


© Business Wire 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group