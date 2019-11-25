Wrap Technologies : Exhibits BolaWrap at Milipol Paris 2019 Conference With Visitors from 151 Countries

BolaWrap featured on French Television Network TF1

TEMPE, Arizona, November 26, 2019 -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Wrap') (Nasdaq: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, reported today that representatives of the Company exhibited the BolaWrap at the Milipol Paris 2019 conference in Paris, and the BolaWrap was featured on the most popular domestic television network in France, TF1.

Milipol Paris, the leading event for homeland security is organized under the patronage of the French Ministry of Interior. It is an official event carried out in partnership with the French National Police and Gendarmerie, Civil Defence Service, French Customs, City Police, Interpol, etc. This year's event drew 29,939 visitors from 151 countries.

'Presenting the BolaWrap to the international community at the Milipol conference in Paris was an important means of growing our international distribution network,' said Tom Smith, President of Wrap Technologies. 'We received tremendous interest from attendees, including police and military officials, distributors, and journalists, many of whom I know and have worked with in the past. Due to the positive feedback, it was clear that the conference was highly beneficial for us and should aid our long-term goal of shipping product to more countries.'

Attendees were offered the opportunity to experience BolaWrap in realistic scenarios using the new Wrap Virtual Reality training system.

Multiple media outlets came to the BolaWrap booth to interview members of the Company about the BolaWrap, including TF1 in France and Epig-Group in Germany.

'There was definitely a buzz throughout the conference about BolaWrap, as reflected by the number of visitors that came specifically to learn about our device,' said David Norris, CEO of Wrap Technologies. 'There has not been a significant innovation to the public safety's toolbelt in more than 30 years, and agencies are looking for new solutions. Due to BolaWrap's applications to several markets in various countries, the international community in particular is excited about our less-lethal remote restraint tool, and we are therefore continuing to work to expand into and service these markets.'

Following the conference, the Company will continue vetting distributor applications, applying for required licenses, and continue the process of product demonstrations, training and product shipments for targeted countries.