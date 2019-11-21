Log in
WRAP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Wrap Technologies : Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office Rolls Out Wrap Technologies' BolaWrap

11/21/2019 | 11:17pm EST

TEMPE, Arizona, November 22, 2019 -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Wrap') (Nasdaq: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, reported today that Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office is rolling out the BolaWrap® as a new non-lethal force tool. The BolaWrap deployment was reported by CBS affiliate KION-TV and other media outlets.

Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office held a BolaWrap demonstration for the media on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, where the department announced its recent initial purchase of 20 BolaWrap devices. According to NBC and ABC affiliate KSBW, if the BolaWrap is proven to be successful in the field, all 160 deputy sheriffs will be using the device.

According to KSBW, Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart stated that deputies respond ten times a day to people experiencing serious mental health crises, which translates to roughly 3,000 responses annually. 'Even if we have one case where we prevented lethal force from having to be used, it'll have been worth it,' Hart said during the demonstration.

Mike Rothans, Chief Operating Officer at Wrap Technologies and retired Assistant Sheriff at Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said, 'Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office is a forward-thinking agency looking to improve the safety of their officers and the citizens in their community. It's great to see agencies like the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office continuing to understand the value of adding another less-lethal force option to their toolbelt.'

News coverage of the BolaWrap demonstration can be found below:

The 'BolaWrap' rolled out by Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office as new non-lethal force tool

Santa Cruz deputies train using new less than lethal device

Deputies learn how to use restraint tool

Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office Demonstrates New Restraint Tool

The Company also performed BolaWrap demonstrations to multiple agencies across Arkansas this week. News coverage of those demonstrations can be found below:

Law enforcement agencies test new restraint device

Northwest Arkansas law enforcement test out new BolaWrap restraint tool

JPD considers adding Batman-like tool to Duty Belts

Jonesboro Police consider Bola Wrap as an alternative tool in crime fighting

Local law enforcement considering purchasing restraint technology

Local Law Enforcement Agencies Test Out Non-Lethal Restraint Device

About Wrap Technologies (WRTC)
Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company's BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement to safely and effectively control encounters, especially those involving an individual experiencing a mental crisis. For information on the Company please visit www.wraptechnologies.com. Examples of recent media coverage are available as links under the 'Media' tab of the website.

Trademark Information
BolaWrap is a trademark of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains ''forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of the ''safe harbor'' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's overall business, total addressable market and expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as ''expect,'' ''anticipate,'' ''should,'' ''believe,'' ''target,'' ''project,''''goals,'' ''estimate,'' ''potential,'' ''predict,'' ''may,'' ''will,'' ''could,'' ''intend,'' variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successful implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce product for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its new product solution; the acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solution; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the ability to obtain patents and defend IP against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors included in the Company's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Wrap Technologies, Inc.
Investor Relations
800-583-2652, Ext #515
IR@wraptechnologies.com

Follow BolaWrap Deployments and News
Disclaimer

Wrap Technologies Inc. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 04:16:09 UTC
