Wrap Technologies : Secures Purchase Orders for...

07/06/2020 | 09:39am EDT

TEMPE, Arizona, July 6, 2020 -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Wrap') (Nasdaq: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, has received purchase orders for BolaWrap devices, cartridges and accessories from police agencies in Texas, Illinois and Michigan. Since June 1, 2020, the Company has received more than 250 requests from law enforcement agencies for quotes, training and demonstrations, which are beginning to translate into purchase orders.

Chief Matt Magill of Lanark Police Department in Illinois recently attended one of the Company's online demonstrations, which are being hosted by the Company in place of in-person demonstrations in some areas due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Following the online demonstration, Chief Magill placed an order for BolaWrap products, and his agency is scheduled for a 'Train the Trainer' in mid-July.

'The BolaWrap gives us an option before going to impact weapons,' said Chief Magill. 'It gives us that time period where we can safely go hands on, especially for those who are passively resistant or are mentally ill, and you don't have to take to it to the next level of force.'

'The BolaWrap is not just a big city tool-it's an everywhere tool-and I believe small agencies should be carrying it as well,' added Chief Magill.

Chief Richard Priest of Lytle Police Department in Texas ordered BolaWrap products through the Company's South-Central distributor.

'We are always looking for ways to limit the amount of force used during tense encounters,' commented Chief Priest. 'We are increasingly called to situations where people are experiencing a mental health crisis and our officers are forced to take action to protect that person. The BolaWrap is another tool that could help bring situations under control. I feel it is my responsibility to always be looking for tools that will help improve the service we provide, and I see the BolaWrap as a great option.'

Mike Rothans, Chief Operating Officer at Wrap Technologies and retired Assistant Sheriff for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said, 'Chief Magill and Chief Priest are two examples of the growing number of police chiefs who acknowledge the importance of providing their officers with the best tools to do their jobs safer and smarter. They realize the vital role law enforcement officers play in dealing with people in mental health crisis, and they understand that providing the best tools along with the best training leads to the best results.

'Through our direct sales efforts and 11 domestic distributors, we expect the more than 13,000 of approximately 18,000 total U.S. law enforcement agencies with less than 25 sworn officers to be a growing and important segment of our business.'

Disclaimer

Wrap Technologies Inc. published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 13:38:03 UTC
