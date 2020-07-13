Wrap Technologies : to Train Seven New...

Log in
WRAP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(WRTC)
07/13/2020 | 09:16am EDT

TEMPE, Arizona, July 13, 2020 -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Wrap') (Nasdaq: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, is scheduled to train seven new agencies on the BolaWrap in Maryland on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Landover Hills Police Department will host the 'Train the Trainer' session for 16 trainers from seven different local agencies.

Following the training session, Chief Robert Liberati of Landover Hills Police Department will be hosting a press conference for local Maryland and Washington DC media to discuss the BolaWrap.

'We are always looking to provide additional tools and resources for our officers,' said Chief Liberati. 'The BolaWrap will be a useful tool for officers to assist in safely apprehending violent individuals, those suffering from a mental health crisis, or those in a drug related situation requiring police intervention.'

Since June 1, 2020, the Company has conducted 14 'Train the Trainer' sessions for 18 new agencies in 12 states, including California, Texas, Arizona, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Alabama, Indiana, Florida, Georgia, Kansas and Michigan.

'We are very encouraged with how quickly agencies are opting to receive training,' said Rick Guilbault, VP of Training at Wrap Technologies. 'Agencies that receive in-person demonstrations or attend online webinar demonstrations of the BolaWrap are quickly moving to schedule 'Train The Trainer' sessions to certify their trainers on the BolaWrap, which enables them to train the rest of their agencies. To date, Wrap Training Academy has 50 BolaWrap Master Instructors who have trained 797 trainers from police agencies across the world.'

Disclaimer

Wrap Technologies Inc. published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 13:15:02 UTC
