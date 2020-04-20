Log in
Wright Medical Group N.V.    WMGI   NL0011327523

WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V.

(WMGI)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Mergers; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?

04/20/2020 | 09:57pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders:

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI)
The investigation concerns whether Wright Medical and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Wright Medical to Stryker Corporation for $30.75 per share. If you are a Wright Medical shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/wright-medical-group-nv-stock-merger-stryker-corporation/.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH)
The investigation concerns whether Tetraphase and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Tetraphase to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 0.6303 shares of AcelRx for each share of Tetraphase. If you are a Tetraphase shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-inc-ttph-stock-merger-acelrx/.

Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV)
The investigation concerns whether Correvio and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Correvio to ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited for $0.42 per share. If you are a Correvio shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/correvio-pharma-corp-corv-stock-merger-advanz/.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI)
The investigation concerns whether Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Opus Bank to Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. If you are a Pacific Premier shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/pacific-premier-bancorp-inc-ppbi-stock-merger-opus-bank/.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-the-following-mergers-are-shareholders-getting-a-fair-deal-301043964.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
