Wright Medical N : Withdrawal Application 70.9 KB

WITHDRAWAL APPLICATION FORM

During the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Wright Medical Group N.V. ("Wright") held on April 24, 2020 ("EGM") it was resolved that Wright may be merged with and into Wright Luxembourg S.A. ("Wright Luxembourg") pursuant to Title X, Chapter II of the Luxembourg Company Law and Section 2:309 et seq. and Section 2:333b et seq. DCC, as a result of which all the assets and liabilities of Wright would be transferred to Wright Luxembourg by universal succession of title and Wright shall cease to exist (the "Merger"), in accordance with the common draft terms of the cross-border merger that was signed on March 13, 2020 by the management boards of Wright and Wright Luxembourg ("Merger Proposal").

Any shareholder of Wright that voted against the Merger has the right to elect not to become a shareholder of Wright Luxembourg ("Withdrawal Right") and file a request for compensation with Wright ("Withdrawal Application") in accordance with article 2:333h paragraph 1 of the Dutch Civil Code (such shareholder being a "Withdrawing Shareholder") within one month after the EGM ("Withdrawal Period").

A Withdrawing Shareholder can only exercise the Withdrawal Right for its shares in Wright that such Withdrawing Shareholder (i) held at the record date for the EGM and which such Withdrawing Shareholder voted against the Merger Proposal, (ii) submits the applicable share certificates to Wright no later than ten (10) business days after the expiration of the Withdrawal Period, and (iii) still holds at the time of the Withdrawal Application and immediately prior to the effective time of the Merger ("Exit Shares"). A shareholder of Wright who has voted in favor of the Merger Proposal at the EGM, abstained from voting, or was not present or represented at the EGM, does not have a Withdrawal Right.

IMPORTANT NOTE

Shareholders that voted against the Merger Proposal must consider separately whether to exercise their statutory Withdrawal Right. An election to exercise the Withdrawal Right will restrict the shareholder's ability to trade its Wright shares on the stock exchange. Depending on the number of shares in respect of which a Withdrawal Application is filed, the cash compensation due will be determined in accordance with the formula that has been included in the articles of association of Wright prior to the adoption of the resolution to enter into the Merger, which reads:

The Cash Compensation per Exit Share shall be equal to: