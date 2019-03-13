Wright Medical Group N.V. Highlights Recent Innovations at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2019 Annual Meeting

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) today announced it will highlight recent innovations at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2019 Annual Meeting taking place at the Venetian / Sands Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada from March 12-16, 2019.



The company will showcase its new REVIVE™ revision shoulder system, the shoulder market’s first dedicated revision system, which provides surgeons with specialized extraction instruments for implant removal and a unique humeral prosthesis for achieving successful joint reconstruction. The REVIVE prosthesis simplifies humeral reconstruction and optimizes stability and function by giving the surgeon independent control over implant fixation, height and rotation. The REVIVE revision shoulder system is expected to be launched in the U.S. in the first half of 2019.

Robert Palmisano, president and chief executive officer, commented, “We have continued to expand our best-in-class upper extremities product portfolio to meet the needs of orthopaedic surgeons and patients and further enhance our leadership position in the fast-growing upper extremities market. Shoulder surgery volumes have doubled in the last ten years, and we believe we are approaching an inflection point for revision surgeries. The upcoming launch of our REVIVE revision shoulder system is a significant new product launch for our shoulder business and highlights our ability to help physicians address this segment of the shoulder market, which is growing at approximately twice the primary shoulder replacement market.”

In addition to the REVIVE revision shoulder system, Wright will feature its full range of upper extremities, lower extremities and biologic solutions at exhibit booth #3854, including the following products:

PERFORM™ Reversed Glenoid – Specifically shaped for treating patients with challenging glenoid anatomy, the PERFORM family of bone preserving glenoid solutions has the ability to address a broad spectrum of clinical needs in the largest segment within shoulder replacement.

BLUEPRINT™ 3D Case Planning Software – Placing the power of case planning and decision-making directly at the surgeon’s fingertips, BLUEPRINT’s 3D Planning software automatically creates the virtual implantation environment, enabling real-time visualization of implant positioning and surgical decision making without the wait. More information on BLUEPRINT can be found at www.shoulderblueprint.com .

SIMPLICITI™ Shoulder System – The SIMPLICITI Shoulder System features an ultra-short stem design to uniquely deliver anatomic results without the procedural complexity of traditional stemmed components. Designed to minimize bone removal and soft tissue disruption, the SIMPLICITI Shoulder System also provides surgeons with an earlier intervention option for treatment of younger patients with shoulder osteoarthritis. More information on Wright’s shoulder products can be found at www.liftmyarm.com .

CARTIVA® Synthetic Cartilage Implant (SCI) – As the first new articulating surface material to receive U.S. Premarket Approval (PMA) by the FDA in 18 years, the CARTIVA SCI is indicated for treating arthritis at the base of the great toe and the only product of its kind backed by Level I clinical evidence. The CARTIVA SCI is composed of a biocompatible, durable, low-friction organic polymer that functions similarly to natural cartilage and can be implanted in about 35 minutes. Unlike fusion, Cartiva reduces joint pain without sacrificing the foot’s natural movement and retains mobility and range of motion. Due to a less restrictive rehabilitation protocol, Cartiva patients typically return to function and activities of daily living faster than patients who undergo a fusion procedure. More information on the CARTIVA SCI can be found at www.cartiva.net .

PROstep™ Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) System – PROstep MIS helps patients get back on their feet faster and with less pain. Backed by 8 years of clinical history and over 50,000 cases performed worldwide, PROstep was designed by foot and ankle surgeons specifically for minimally invasive foot and ankle surgery. More information on PROstep can be found at www.prostepmis.com/ .

AUGMENT® Injectable Bone Graft – AUGMENT Injectable is the first clinically proven injectable protein therapeutic, providing foot and ankle surgeons in the U.S. with a safe and effective alternative to autograft that includes significantly improved handling characteristics to enable easier and more precise delivery to the fusion site, while eliminating the need for autograft and the associated morbidities of autograft harvest. More information on AUGMENT can be found at www.augmentbonegraft.com .

Total Ankle Continuum of Care – Comprised of Wright’s INBONE™ and INFINITY™ Total Ankle Systems, the INVISION™ Total Ankle Revision System and PROPHECY™ Preoperative Navigation System, this comprehensive product portfolio is the surgeons #1 choice for primary and revision ankle arthroplasty. The INFINITY total ankle system combines a low-profile tibial implant design with a resurfacing talar component designed for full fluoroscopic visualization to ensure proper implant seating. The INVISION™ Total Ankle Revision System is the first and only system developed specifically for total ankle revision arthroplasty and is now available with preoperative planning. The PROPHECY Preoperative Navigation System is the first and only preoperative navigation for total arthroplasty, combining computer imaging and the patient’s own CT scan data to create patient-specific alignment guides for use during the surgical operation. More information on Wright’s total ankle products can be found at www.myankle.com/ .

Internet Posting of Information

Wright routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investor Relations” section of its website at www.wright.com . The company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Wright website regularly for important information about Wright.

About Wright Medical Group N.V.

Wright Medical Group N.V. is a global medical device company focused on extremities and biologics products. The company is committed to delivering innovative, value-added solutions improving quality of life for patients worldwide and is a recognized leader of surgical solutions for the upper extremity (shoulder, elbow, wrist and hand), lower extremity (foot and ankle) and biologics markets, three of the fastest growing segments in orthopedics. For more information about Wright, visit www.wright.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “look forward,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “project,” “continue,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “future,” other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements about the performance and market acceptance of the company’s products. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Each forward-looking statement contained in this release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, physician acceptance, endorsement, and use of company products; the effect of regulatory actions, changes in and adoption of reimbursement rates; product liability claims; product recalls; the effects of industry, economic or political conditions outside of the company’s control; competitor activities; and the risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in Wright’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2018 filed by Wright with the SEC on February 27, 2019 and in other subsequent SEC filings by Wright. Investors should not place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Investors are encouraged to read Wright’s filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and Wright undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Wright’s business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

Investors & Media:

Julie D. Dewey

Sr. Vice President, Chief Communications Officer

Wright Medical Group N.V.

(901) 290-5817

julie.dewey@wright.com