WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV

(WMGI)
Wright Medical Group N.V. to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

07/16/2019

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. Central Time to discuss the company’s operating results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Operating results will be released at 3:05 p.m. Central Time that day.   

The live dial-in number for the call is (844) 295-9436 (U.S.) / (574) 990-1040 (Outside U.S.). The participant passcode for the call is “Wright.” A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available via Wright Medical’s corporate website at www.wright.com. The call will be archived on this site for a minimum of 12 months. 

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m. Central Time on August 7, 2019 through August 14, 2019. To hear this replay, dial (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) / (404) 537-3406 (Outside U.S.) and enter code 2648479.

Internet Posting of Information

Wright routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investor Relations” section of its website at www.wright.com. The company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Wright website regularly for important information about Wright.

About Wright Medical Group N.V.

Wright Medical Group N.V. is a global medical device company focused on extremities and biologics products. The company is committed to delivering innovative, value-added solutions improving the quality of life for patients worldwide. Wright is a recognized leader of surgical solutions for the upper extremities (shoulder, elbow, wrist and hand), lower extremities (foot and ankle) and biologics markets, three of the fastest growing segments in orthopedics. For more information about Wright, visit www.wright.com.

Investors & Media: 

Julie D. Dewey
Sr. Vice President, Chief Communications Officer
Wright Medical Group N.V.
(901) 290-5817
julie.dewey@wright.com

