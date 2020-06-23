Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  WSFS Financial Corporation    WSFS

WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(WSFS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Photo Release -- WSFS Bank Promotes Jim Wechsler to Senior Vice President, Chief Retail Lending Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), today announced the promotion of Jim Wechsler to Senior Vice President, Chief Retail Lending Officer reporting to Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer, Richard Wright. Wechsler will be responsible for Consumer Lending, Small Business, Government Guaranteed Lending, Community Reinvestment and NewLane Finance. He will also manage the bank’s fintech lending relationships. Wechsler is replacing Glenn Kocher, who is retiring.

“I am very happy that Jim will be joining my team in this important role. Jim is very talented, and he represents the next generation of leaders for our organization,” said Wright. “His strategic thinking, business acumen and cultural fit make him an ideal successor for this position, as Glenn retires from our Company. We wish Glenn the best and thank him for his dedicated service.”

Wechsler joined WSFS in 2010 as a Commercial Credit Analyst and held various positions in Customer-facing roles in the Commercial Banking Division until 2015, when he joined the newly created Corporate Development team. He played a key role in leading the due diligence of the recent Beneficial Bank acquisition. Wechsler was instrumental in WSFS’ combinations with Pennsylvania-based Alliance Bank and Penn Liberty Bank, and two boutique wealth management firms, Powdermill Financial Solutions and West Capital Management.

Wechsler resides in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, with his wife, Katie. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance degree from the University of Delaware and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance and Strategic Management degree from Villanova University.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of March 31, 2020, WSFS Financial Corporation had $12.3 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $21.1 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 116 offices, 91 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (54), Delaware (44), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust of Delaware, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Media Contact: Rebecca Acevedo
(215) 253-5566
racevedo@wsfsbank.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/864e497a-c793-44e1-b92a-81788c9324ec

Jim Wechsler Senior Vice President, Chief Retail Lending Officer

Jim Wechsler Senior Vice President, Chief Retail Lending Officer

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
02:01pPhoto Release -- WSFS Bank Promotes Jim Wechsler to Senior Vice President, Ch..
GL
06/18WSFS FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/17UPDATE - WSFS Mortgage Regional Study Finds Homebuyers Feel High Levels of An..
GL
06/17WSFS FINANCIAL : 2019 Letter from Management
PU
06/17WSFS Mortgage Regional Study Finds Homebuyers Feel High Levels of Anxiety Whe..
GL
06/17WSFS FINANCIAL : 2019 A View from the Boardroom
PU
06/10WSFS Bank Ranked Twenty-First on Forbes' Second Annual World's Best Banks Lis..
GL
06/08WSFS Management to present at the Boenning & Scattergood Virtual Community Ba..
GL
05/20WSFS FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/08WSFS FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 456 M - -
Net income 2020 102 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
Yield 2020 1,83%
Capitalization 1 378 M 1 378 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 782
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
WSFS Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 32,80 $
Last Close Price 27,20 $
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodger Levenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dominic C. Canuso Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Lisa Brubaker Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Marvin N. Schoenhals Director
Jennifer Wagner Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION-38.17%1 378
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-23.81%41 573
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-10.24%39 109
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-38.54%12 488
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-34.94%11 650
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-38.77%5 905
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group