WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(WSFS)
WSFS Bank Named Gallup's Culture Transformation Award Winner

06/25/2020 | 02:35pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), was recently named a 2020 Culture Transformation Award winner by Gallup.

WSFS received the Gallup Culture Transformation Award at the annual Gallup At Work Summit held in June.  WSFS was selected as one of only two companies nationwide to receive this award in its inaugural year.

Jim Harter, Gallup’s Chief Scientist shared, “We are honored to present WSFS Bank with Gallup’s 2020 Culture Transformation Award. This new, difficult to achieve award celebrates organizations based on ten criteria of successful culture transformation. WSFS has changed the norm for the way they work--creating a shared and sustainable vision for success with measurable results of people and business impact. WSFS’ ability to consistently enhance and evolve their winning culture puts them among the very best companies that Gallup has ever studied.”

In 2019, WSFS acquired Beneficial Bank, which nearly doubled its asset size, significantly expanded its market area and grew its workforce by more than 50 percent. Culture is critically important to WSFS and underpins its strategy: Engaged Associates, living our culture, making a better life for all we serve.

“Integrating two organizations with deep roots and distinct cultures was an opportunity for us to enrich our culture and emerge effectively as one organization. Our annual engagement survey, taken just weeks after conversion, placed us in the top quintile of Gallup’s global database, validating our momentum and positioning us for future success,” said Peggy Eddens, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer.

“This award is truly a testament to our more than 1,800 engaged Associates; together they bring our culture to life every day and make a meaningful difference for all those we serve,” said Rodger Levenson, Chairman, President and CEO.    

WSFS Bank is the largest locally headquartered bank and trust company in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region, one of the most demographically rich and vibrant economies in the United States. 

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of March 31, 2020, WSFS Financial Corporation had $12.3 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $21.1 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 116 offices, 91 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (54), Delaware (44), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust of Delaware, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Media Contact: Rebecca Acevedo
(215) 253-5566
racevedo@wsfsbank.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
