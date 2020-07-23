Log in
WSFS Financial : 2Q 2020 Earnings Release Supplement

07/23/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

WSFS Financial Corporation

2Q 2020 Earnings Supplement July 23, 2020

Forward Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains estimates, predictions, opinions, projections and other "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, references to the Company's predictions or expectations of future business or financial performance as well as its goals and objectives for future operations, financial and business trends, business prospects, and management's outlook or expectations for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital levels, liquidity levels, asset quality or other future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company's control) and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties (which change over time) and other factors, including the uncertain effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response thereto on our business, results of operations, capital and liquidity, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties are discussed in detail the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company disclaims any duty to revise or update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company for any reason, except as specifically required by law. As used in this presentation, the terms "WSFS", "the Company", "registrant", "we", "us", and "our" mean WSFS Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries, on a consolidated basis, unless the context indicates otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures include core pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR"), core PPNR to average assets ratio and related measures. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP measures to analyze the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see the Appendix and our Earnings Release filed as Exhibit 99.1 to our July 23, 2020 8-K filing.

2

Table of Contents

2Q 2020 Financial Highlights

Page 4

PPP Loans

Page 5

CECL

Page 6

Credit Risk Management

Page 7

Balance Sheet and Commercial Loan Composition

Page 8

Hotel Portfolio

Page 10

Food Services Portfolio

Page 11

Retail Portfolio

Page 12

2H 2020 Outlook

Net Interest Margin Outlook

Page 13

Core Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) Outlook

Page 14

Capital Position

Page 15

Balance Sheet Growth

Page 16

Appendix: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Page 17

3

2Q 2020 Financial Highlights

Solid Core operating performance with pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)1 at 1.96% of average assets

Significant ACL reserve build, excess capital levels, and a $0.12 dividend approved in the quarter

2Q 2020

$ in millions (expect per share amounts)

Core(1)

EPS

($0.46)

PPNR (1)

$63.5

ROA

(0.73%)

ROTCE(1)

(6.72%)

NIM

3.93%

Fee Income/Total Revenue(2)

26.2%

Efficiency Ratio

58.7%

ACL Coverage Ratio

2.45%

Loan to Deposit Ratio

86%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

12.68%

  • Core results include $94.8 million of provision expense reducing core EPS by $1.49 and core ROA by 2.33% for 2Q 2020
    • ACL coverage ratio of 2.73% excluding PPP loans and 3.26% including estimated credit mark on acquired loans
    • COVID-19impact on "at-risk" (hotel, food services, and retail) portfolio credit migration and economic forecasts drove 2Q provision and ACL build
  • Excluding PPP loans of $945.1 million and purposeful run-off portfolios, gross loans were flat compared to 1Q 2020 and grew $223.0 million, or 3% year-over-year
  • Customer funding increased $1.4 billion from 1Q 2020 primarily due to an estimated $700 million from PPP customers and impact of government stimulus checks, delayed tax payments and lower overall customer spending
  • Excluding $3.0 million of pre-tax net income from PPP, Core PPNR1 was $60.5 million in 2Q 2020, or 1.98% of average assets

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered along with results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and not as a substitute for GAAP results. See Appendix and our Earnings Release filed

at Exhibit 99.1 to our July 23, 2020 8-K filing for a summary of our 2Q 2020 GAAP results and a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information to results reported in accordance with GAAP.4

(2) Tax-equivalent

PPP Loans

Nearly $1 billion of loans processed in 2Q 2020 supporting an estimated 100,000 jobs in our region

PPP Loans as of June 30, 2020

($ in '000s)

$

# of Loans

Construction

$

195,075

552

Professional, Scientific, and Technical

126,879

577

Health Care and Social Assistance

101,495

505

Other Services (except Public Administration)

91,728

661

Manufacturing

70,747

177

Retail Trade

57,677

554

Food Services

54,723

352

Educational Services

42,401

129

Wholesale Trade

34,713

128

Real Estate and Rental and Leasing

32,842

310

Admin Support/Waste Mngt/Remediation

26,577

171

Hotels

12,554

70

All Other

97,725

819

Total

$

945,136

5,005

PPP Loans by Size as of June 30, 2020

Loan Size

$

# of

% of

% of

Loans

total $ total #

> $1M

$358,764

175

39%

3%

$500k-$1M

179,484

262

19%

5%

$100k-500k

294,621

1,325

31%

26%

$50k-100k

59,775

841

6%

17%

$25k-50k

32,483

912

3%

18%

< $25k

20,009

1,490

2%

31%

Total

$945,136

5,005

100%

100%

  • Estimated $27 million of net fee accretion over the life of the loans
  • $4.8 million of net interest income, including $3.1 million of fee accretion recorded in 2Q 2020. $1.8 million of costs in 2Q 2020
  • An estimated $27-28 million of net interest income including approximately $22M of fee accretion in 2020. Fee accretion assumes 75% loan forgiveness in 2H 2020
  • Full-yearcosts of approximately $4-5 million expected, including Associate, third-party processing, consulting, and other costs

5

CECL

Economic Forecast

Full Year GDP of -6.1% in 2020 and 6.3% in 2021Economic Forecast Impact Year-end Unemployment of 9.3% in 2020 and 7.6% in 2021

Coverage*: 1.60%

2.73%

ACL by Segment

ACL Considerations

2Q 2020 ACL increase of $93 million driven by:

Slower forecasted recovery in unemployment

Prolonged lower interest rate environment

1

Portfolio migration, driven by targeted review of at-risk

1

portfolios, including hotels and food services segments

Coverage ratio 3.26%, including estimated remaining credit mark on the

acquired loan portfolio

YTD PPNR offsets nearly 90% of YTD Provision for Credit Losses of $151.4

million. PPNR combined with Visa Class B gain drive positive GAAP Net

Income of $3.8 million YTD.

* Excludes PPP Loans

1 Hotel loan balances are included in the C&I and Construction segments. See page 10 for additional details on the Hotel portfolio.

6

Credit Risk Management

Original Loan Modifications1

Loan

# of

% of

First Modification ($ in '000s)

Balances

Loans

Portfolio

CRE

$

700,889

624

32%

C&I

636,426

1,165

32%

Owner Occupied

380,432

591

28%

Construction

109,861

41

17%

Total Commercial

$

1,827,608

2,421

30%

Residential Mortgage

$

86,581

418

9%

Leases

39,298

1,114

18%

Consumer

35,545

744

4%

Education 2

29,333

149

24%

Credit Cards

284

24

3%

Total Loan Portfolio

$

2,018,649

4,870

24%

Original Commercial Modifications by Sector3

Loan

# of

% of

($ in '000s)

Balances

Loans

Portfolio

Real Estate Rental and Leasing (ex Retail)

573,358

658

24%

Retail 4

363,376

320

66%

Hotel 4

309,043

79

62%

Other Services (ex Public Admin)

116,413

306

31%

Food Services4

129,332

238

68%

Health Care and Social Assistance

84,330

226

32%

Manufacturing

54,210

86

20%

Construction

41,634

137

8%

All Other

155,912

371

14%

Total Commercial

$ 1,827,608

2,421

30%

Active Management of Payment Deferrals

  • At least 75% of original loan modifications expected to revert to full contractual payment terms in 3Q 2020 based on portfolio wide customer conversations
  • New modification requests substantially ended in May 2020
  • Approximately 25% of original commercial loan modifications made some level of payment during the 90 day period

Expedited and Targeted Portfolio Risk Reviews

  • $1.1 billion of loans within "at risk" portfolios reviewed through 2Q 2020
  • Segment level targeted reviews include:
    • All Hotel loans
    • Large Retail CRE and Retail Trade loans
    • Large Food Services loans
    • All syndicated loans, SNC's, and leveraged lending transactions, which are limited
  • Balance of portfolio will be reviewed during 3Q 2020 as part of our standard quarterly credit risk management process

1 Balance of "First Round" loan modifications as of June 30, 2020 as 99% were 90 days or less.

2 Approximately 75% of the loan balances include U.S. government-guaranteed student loans that carry little risk of credit loss

7

3 Amounts are included in total $2.0 billion of original loan modifications.

4 See slides 10-12 for additional information related to these industry sectors.

Balance Sheet Composition at June 30, 2020

Asset Composition

Funding Composition

Assets: $12.61 Billion; Net Loans: $8.31 Billion

Customer Deposits: $10.8 Billion

Net Loans (ex PPP) 65%

Other Non-

Earning Assets

13%

CRE, 25%

Consumer,

13%

C&I, 39%

Residential

Mortgage, 12%

Commercial Construction, 8%

Time

11% Non-interest

Customer Deposits 80%

DDA 30%

Money Market &

Savings 38% Interest DDA

21%

Cash

Connect Investments 19%

3%

  • Investments composed of high quality, marketable investment grade securities with low credit risk with more than 90% in MBS issued by GNMA, FNMA or FHLMC

Leasing, 3%

  • Excluding PPP, Commercial loans comprise 75% of the gross loan portfolio
  • 85% of consumer loans are secured
  • Low credit card exposure: $9.8 million at June 30, 2020
  • Core deposits represent 89% of total customer deposits
  • Non-interestand very low interest DDA (WAC 7 bps) represent 51% of customer funding

Other

Liabilities 3%

Other

Equity 13% Borrowings

4%

  • Customer Funding increased $1.4 billion in 2Q 2020 primarily due to an estimated $700 million from PPP loans along with pandemic related excess customer liquidity

1 Excludes $945 million of PPP loans at June 30, 2020.

8

Commercial Loan Portfolio (ex PPP) at June 30, 2020

C&I and Owner Occupied - $3.4 billion4

CRE Investor and Construction - $2.8 billion

Real Estate Rental

Special Use &

Mixed Use,

Flex, Warehouse,

Other, 20%

and Leasing, 10%

Other, 8%

2%

Self-Storage,

General Industrial,

9%

Hotels , 13%

Residential

Wholesale

Multi-Family,

Trade, 5%

Office, 18%

26%

Professional,

Food Services,

6%

Scientific and

Technical

Other Services

Services, 5%

Health Care and

(except Public

Administration),

Social Assistance, 7%

Residential 1-4,

10%

Retail, 26%

Construction,

Retail Trade,

12%

8%

Manufacturing, 8%

8%

Well Diversified and Granular

  • No single industry, CRE, project, or individual borrower concentrations
    • House Limit: $70 million at 6/30/2020 (1 Relationship)
    • 5 relationships >$50 million
    • CRE1 - 208%
    • CLD2 - 59%
  • In compliance with all 20 Board approved concentration limits at June 30, 2020

No or Low Exposure Industries3:

  • No direct exposure to Energy, Casinos & Gambling, and Cruise Lines
  • Less than $15 million combined exposure to Movie Theaters, Amusement, and Aviation

1 Defined as the sum of CRE and Construction (excluding owner occupied) exposures divided by the sum of Tier-1 Capital and ACL.

2

Defined as Construction and land development (excluding owner occupied) exposure divided by the sum of Tier-1 Capital and ACL.

9

3

As defined by the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS).

4

Excludes $945 million of PPP loans as of June 30, 2020.

Hotel Portfolio at June 30, 2020

Hotels (ex PPP)1

Loan Type

Loan

Average

($ in millions)

Balances

Loan Size

C&I/Owner-Occupied

$422.5

$7.2

Construction

$78.1

$7.1

Total

$500.5

$7.2

EXPOSURE BY BRAND

Other 9%

Marriott,

Independent

27%

18%

InterContinental

9%

Hilton, 37%

  • Risk-ratingreviews completed for entire portfolio in 2Q 2020
    • 48% of balances Criticized at June 30, 2020
  • Approximately 60% of balances with original modification
    • Around 35-40% of original modifications expected to revert to contractual payment terms in 3Q 2020
  • $13 million of PPP loans
  • Conservative underwriting with current weighted average LTV of ~55%
  • Locally based operators with experienced sponsors
    • All but one property is currently open
    • Approximately 75% of the portfolio has full or partial recourse
  • Over two-thirds of hotel exposure to large brands (Hilton, Marriott, and InterContinental)

1 NAICS Code 721110 - Hotels (except Casino Hotels) and Motels

10

Food Services Portfolio at June 30, 2020

Food Services (ex PPP)1

Loan Type

Loan

Average

($ in millions)

Balances

Loan Size

C&I

$109.1

$0.3

Owner-Occupied

$83.2

$0.5

CRE/Construction

$7.6

$0.5

Total

$199.9

$0.4

  • Approximately 50% of total portfolio, including majority of loans over $1 million, were reviewed in 2Q 2020
    • 13% of balances Criticized at June 30, 2020
  • Approximately two-thirds of balances with original modification
    • Around 80% of original modifications expected to revert to contractual payment terms in 3Q 2020
  • $55 million of PPP loans
  • Approximately 50% of balances are secured by real-estate
  • Six of the seven largest borrowers are associated with multi-site operations
  • Granular portfolio with average balance of $400,000
  • Nearly all large relationships include recourse

1 Reflects 11 unique NAICS codes covering Restaurants, Bars, Caterers, Mobile Food Services, and Food Service Contractors.

11

Retail Portfolio at June 30, 2020

Retail CRE (ex PPP)

Loan Type

Loan

Average

($ in millions)

Balances

Loan Size

Total

$741.3

$1.3

  • All large loans over $8 million and nearly half of the entire portfolio reviewed in 2Q 2020
    • 5% of balances Criticized at June 30, 2020
  • Approximately 50% of balances with original modification
    • Around 80% of original modifications expected to revert to contractual payment terms in 3Q 2020
  • No outstanding loan balances to indoor shopping malls; limited exposure to power centers
  • Top 9 loan balances represent approximately 20% of total portfolio with approximately 70% anchored by grocery stores
  • Minimal PPP loans

Retail Trade (ex PPP)

Loan Type

Loan

Average

($ in millions)

Balances

Loan Size

C&I

$116.0

$0.2

Owner Occupied

$150.1

$0.6

Total

$266.1

$0.4

  • Reviewed largest loans totaling ~$100 million in exposure in 2Q 2020
    • 7% of balances Criticized at June 30, 2020
  • Approximately 5% of balances with original modification
    • Over 80% of original modifications expected to revert to contractual payment terms in 3Q 2020
  • Granular portfolio with no loans over $10 million
  • $58 million of PPP loans

12

Net Interest Margin Outlook

4.75%

4.50%

4.25%

4.00%

3.75%

3.50%

3.25%

3.00%

4.38%

3.93%

3.73% -

4.08% -

3.83%

13

4.18%

Negative 8 bps

0

0.22%

PPP impact

0.31%

0.30%

3.85%

0.30%

0.28%

0.27%

3.58%

3.43%

3.50%

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q 2020 Outlook

4Q 2020 Outlook

NIM Ex PAA/PPP

Modeled PAA Accretion

Incremental PAA Accretion PPP

2Q 2020 included full quarter impact of the March 150 bps Fed Fund rate decrease and negative 8 bps from PPP; 1Q and 2Q 2020 included elevated purchase accounting accretion (PAA) due to payoffs, which are uneven

3Q outlook reflects margin compression from lower PAA, full quarter of lower LIBOR; declining loan and MBS yields from portfolio churn, and; margin compression from significant excess liquidity

4Q outlook reflects 30 bps from PPP (loan forgiveness timing) plus core margin increase from reduced excess liquidity and increased deposit betas

Deposit and Loan betas are ~25-30% for down rate cycle

13

Core PPNR1 Outlook

$ in million's

120.0 2.36%

1.93% -

100.0

1.98%

1.77% -

2.15%

1.96%

1.98%

1.66%-

1.70%-

80.0

71.5

1.83%

1.85%

61 - 68

63.5

59 - 66

60.0

3.0

7 - 92

11 -132

40.0

71.5

60.5

52- 57

50 - 55

20.0

2.50%

2.00%

1.50%

1.00%

0.50%

  • Outlook assumes no Fed rate changes and continued gradual reopening of the economy
  • Excluding PPP, core PPNR as a percentage of average assets1 is expected to decline in 3Q and 4Q 2020 due primarily to the following:
    • Decline in NIM from factors described in the NIM outlook on page 13
    • Approximately $2.5 to $3.0 lower quarterly interchange revenue due to Durbin (Effective July 2020)
    • Lower mortgage revenue compared to 2Q 2020 due to expected decline in refinancing volume

0.0

0.00%

Above declines partially offset by expected lower

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q 2020

4Q 2020

noninterest expenses, including non-provision credit costs

PPNR (ex PPP)

PPP

PPNR % Assets

PPNR % Assets (ex PPP)

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered along with results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and not as a substitute for GAAP results. See Appendix for a

reconciliation of Core PPNR and Core PPNR as a percentage of assets to their comparable GAAP measures.

14

2 PPP pre-tax net income forecasted to grow in 3Q and 4Q based on anticipated loan forgiveness timing.

Capital Position

Common Equity Tier-1 (CET1) Capital Ratio Scenario1

Six Quarter PPNR Run-Rate and ACL Capacity to Remain "Well" Capitalized

1

ACL Capacity

(Six Quarters Ending 4Q 2021)

$ in millions

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital - 2Q20

$

1,292

PPNR Run-Rate(after-tax)1

263

Dividend Run-Rate

(36)

Capacity to Absorb Additional ACL

(858)

"Well" Capitalized Minimum - 4Q21

$

661

  • PPNR (after-tax)run-rate1 provides approximately 43 bps of CET1 per quarter. After estimated routine dividends, the Bank could absorb approximately $858 million of additional provision for credit losses and remain well capitalized

Incremental $858 million is an addition to $232 million ACL

Quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock to be paid

at June 30, 2020 and estimated $45 million of remaining

credit mark on acquired loan portfolio

August 2020

PPNR run-rate fully absorbs "severely adverse" loss scenario

Share repurchases temporarily suspended

Excess capacity can absorb 3 times the "severely" adverse

loss scenario

1 Assumed PPNR Run-Rate reflects 2H 2020 Outlook on page 14 and an estimated $55 million quarterly PPNR (pre-tax) per quarter scenario for 2021.

15

2Q 2020 Loan and Deposit Growth

Loans - 2Q'20 vs 1Q'20 and 2Q'19

Mar

Jun

2Q'20 $

Annualized

YOY $

YOY %

($ in millions)

Jun 2020

2020

2019

Growth

% Growth

Growth

Growth

C & I Loans

$ 3,354

$ 3,412

$ 3,421

$ (58)

-7%

(67)

-2%

PPP Loans

945

0

0

945

100%

945

100%

Commercial Mortgages

2,166

2,223

2,281

(58)

-10%

(116)

-5%

Construction Loans

638

626

540

12

8%

98

18%

Commercial Leases

213

202

156

11

22%

57

37%

Total Commercial Loans

7,316

6,463

6,398

853

53%

918

14%

Residential Mortgage (HFS/HFI/Rev Mgt)

1,012

1,055

1,134

(43)

-16%

(122)

-11%

Consumer Loans

1,133

1,118

1,131

15

5%

2

0%

Total Gross Loans

9,461

8,636

8,665

825

38%

796

9%

Run-Off Portfolios

Residential Mortgage (HFI)

892

955

1,070

(63)

-27%

(177)

-17%

Student Loans Acquired from BNCL

119

123

133

(3)

-10%

(14)

-11%

Auto Loans Acquired From BNCL

33

40

69

(7)

-70%

(36)

-52%

Participation portfolios (CRE) from BNCL

169

210

253

(41)

-79%

(84)

-33%

Leveraged Loans (C&I) from BNCL

12

12

72

0

0%

(60)

-83%

Total Run-Off Portfolios

1,225

1,340

1,597

(115)

-35%

(372)

-23%

Gross Loans ex Run-Off Portfolios

8,236

7,296

7,068

940

52%

1,168

17%

PPP Loans

945

0

0

945

100%

945

100%

Gross Loans ex Run-Off & PPP Portfolios

7,291

7,296

7,068

(5)

0%

223

3%

Deposits

- 2Q'20 vs 1Q'20

and 2Q'19

Mar

Jun

2Q'20 $

Annualized

YOY $

YOY %

($ in millions)

Jun 2020

2020

2019

Growth

% Growth

Growth

Growth

Noninterest Demand

$ 3,189

$ 2,315

$ 2,190

$ 874

152%

999

46%

Interest Demand Deposits

2,302

2,093

2,092

209

40%

210

10%

Savings

1,732

1,595

1,625

137

35%

107

7%

Money Market

2,333

2,149

2,005

184

34%

328

16%

Total Core Deposits

9,556

8,152

7,912

1,404

69%

1,645

21%

Customer Time Deposits

1,228

1,272

1,359

(44)

-14%

(131)

-10%

Total Customer Deposits1

10,784

9,424

9,271

1,359

58%

1,513

16%

  • We continue to execute our strategy to optimize our loan mix towards relationship-based, higher yielding C&I loans
  • Excluding PPP loans of $945.1 million and purposeful run-off portfolios, gross loans were flat compared to 1Q 2020 and grew $223.0 million, or 3% year-over-year
  • Customer funding increased $1.4 billion from 1Q 2020 and $1.5 billion year-over-year primarily due to an estimated $700 million from PPP customers and impact of government stimulus checks, delayed tax payments and lower overall customer spending

16

Appendix :

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Appendix: 2Q 2020 Reported Financial Results

2Q 2020

$ in millions (expect per share amounts)

EPS

($0.14)

PPNR (1)

$84.7

ROA

(0.22%)

ROTCE(1)

(1.55%)

NIM

3.93%

Fee Income/Total Revenue(2)

36.1%

Efficiency Ratio

52.4%

ACL Coverage Ratio

2.45%

Loan to Deposit Ratio

86%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

12.68%

  • GAAP results for 2Q 2020 were significantly impacted by the continued impacts of COVID-19 and included $94.8 million (pre-tax), or $1.49 per share (after-tax) of provision for credit losses due to portfolio credit migration and deterioration in economic forecasts
  • 2Q 2020 GAAP results also include:
    • $22.1 million (pre-tax), or $0.35 per share (after-tax), net realized gain on sale of 360,000 Visa Class B shares. Cumulative realized and unrealized gains and dividends on Visa Class B shares total $78.0 million on a total portfolio investment of $17.7 million
    • $2.8 million (pre-tax), or $0.04 per share (after-tax) of corporate development expense related to our acquisition of Beneficial
    • $1.9 million, or $0.03 per share (after-tax) from realized gain on sale of other investment

(1)

This is non-GAAP financial information and should be considered along with results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and not as a substitute for GAAP results. See Appendix2 a reconciliation of

non-GAAP financial information.

18

(2)

Tax-equivalent

Appendix: Non-GAAP Financial Information

Three Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

Net interest income (GAAP)

$

113,756

$

116,150

$

123,232

Core net interest income (non-GAAP)

$

113,756

$

116,150

$

123,232

Noninterest income (GAAP)

$

64,375

$

40,847

$

42,871

Less: Securities gains

1,908

693

63

Less: Unrealized (loss) gains on equity investment

(11)

668

1,033

Less: Realized Gain on Sale

22,052

Core fee income (non-GAAP)

$

40,426

$

39,486

$

41,775

Core net revenue (non-GAAP)

$

154,182

$

155,636

$

165,007

Core net revenue (non-GAAP)(tax-equivalent)

$

155,905

$

165,325

$

154,513

Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$

93,435

$

88,496

$

107,848

(Plus)/less: Recovery of fraud loss

-

-

-

Less: Corporate development expense

2,801

1,341

13,946

Less: Restructuring expense

-

-

1,881

Less: Contribution to WSFS Community Foundation

-

3,000

-

Core noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

$

90,634

$

84,155

$

92,021

Core efficiency ratio

58.7%

54.0%

55.7%

Core fee income as a percentage of

total core net revenue (tax equivalent)

26.2%

25.3%

25.3%

GAAP net (loss) income attributable to WSFS

$

(7,111)

$

10,927

$

36,200

Plus (less): Pre-tax adjustments (1)

(21,148)

2,980

14,731

(Plus)/less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments

4,712

(2,020)

(3,580)

Adjusted net (loss) income (non-GAAP) attributable to WSFS

$

(23,547)

$

11,887

$

47,351

Three Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

March 31,2020

June 30 ,

2020

2019

Net (loss) income (GAAP)

$

(7,811)

$

10,567

$

35,969

Plus: Income tax (benefit) provision

(2,247)

1,288

10,091

Plus: Provision for credit losses

94,754

56,646

12,195

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)

84,696

68,501

58,255

Plus (less): Pre-tax adjustments (1)

(21,148)

2,980

14,731

Core PPNR (Non-GAAP)

$

63,548

$

71,481

$

72,986

GAAP return on average assets (ROA)

-0.22%

0.36%

1.20%

Plus (less): Pre-tax adjustments (1)

-0.65%

0.10%

0.49%

(Plus) less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (ROA)

0.14%

-0.07%

-0.12%

Core ROA (non-GAAP)

-0.73%

0.39%

1.57%

EPS (GAAP)

$

(0.14)

$

0.21

$

0.68

Plus (less): Pre-tax adjustments (1)

(0.42)

0.06

0.28

(Plus) less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (EPS)

0.10

(0.04)

(0.08)

Core EPS (non-GAAP)

$

(0.46)

$

0.23

$

0.88

(1) Pre-tax adjustments include Securities gains, unrealized gains on equity investments, corporate development and restructuring expense, recovery of fraud loss, and contribution to WSFS Community Foundation

19

Appendix: Non-GAAP Financial Information

$ in 000's

1Q'19

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

TTM 4Q'19

1Q'20

2Q'20

Net Income

$

12,930

$

35,969

$

53,595

$

45,424

$

147,918

$

10,567

$

(7,811)

Plus: Income Tax Provision

6,260

10,091

15,902

14,199

46,452

1,288

(2,247)

Plus: Provision for Credit Losses

7,654

12,195

4,121

1,590

25,560

56,646

94,754

Plus/Less: Core Adjustments (1)

27,176

14,731

(2,467)

5,419

44,859

2,980

(21,148)

Core Pre-Provision Net Revenue

$

54,020

$

72,986

$

71,151

$

66,632

$

264,789

$

71,481

$

63,548

PPP Income

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,836

PPP Expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,814)

PPP

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,022

Core Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Less PPP

$

54,020

$

72,986

$

71,151

$

66,632

$

264,789

$

71,481

$

60,526

Average Assets

$

9,099,176

$

12,122,966

$

12,418,420

$

12,226,162

$

11,466,681

$

12,159,524

$

13,020,715

PPP Average Assets

$

727,377

Average Assets less PPP

$

12,293,338

PPNR/Avg Assets (annualized)

2.41%

2.41%

2.27%

2.16%

2.31%

2.36%

1.96%

PPNR less PPP/Avg Assets (annualized)

2.41%

2.41%

2.27%

2.16%

2.31%

2.36%

1.98%

1 For detail on our core adjustments for 2Q'20, 1Q'20 and 2Q'19 refer to our Earnings Release filed at Exhibit 99.1 to our July 23, 2020 8-K filing. For detail on our core adjustments for 4Q'19

20

and 1Q'19, refer to our Earnings Release filed at Exhibit 99.1 to our April 27,2020 8-K filing. For detail on our core adjustments for 3Q'19, refer to our Earnings Release filed at Exhibit 99.1 to our

October 22,2019 8-K filing.

Stockholders or others seeking information regarding the Company may call or write:

WSFS Financial Corporation

Investor Relations

WSFS Bank Center

500 Delaware Avenue

Wilmington, DE 19801

302-504-9857

stockholderrelations@wsfsbank.com

www.wsfsbank.com

Rodger Levenson

Dominic C. Canuso

Chairman, President and CEO

Chief Financial Officer

302-571-7296

302-571-6833

rlevenson@wsfsbank.com

dcanuso@wsfsbank.com

21

Disclaimer

WSFS Financial Corporation published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 21:45:02 UTC
