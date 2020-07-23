WSFS Financial : 2Q 2020 Earnings Release Supplement

Forward Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation contains estimates, predictions, opinions, projections and other "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, references to the Company's predictions or expectations of future business or financial performance as well as its goals and objectives for future operations, financial and business trends, business prospects, and management's outlook or expectations for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital levels, liquidity levels, asset quality or other future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company's control) and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties (which change over time) and other factors, including the uncertain effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response thereto on our business, results of operations, capital and liquidity, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties are discussed in detail the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company disclaims any duty to revise or update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company for any reason, except as specifically required by law. As used in this presentation, the terms "WSFS", "the Company", "registrant", "we", "us", and "our" mean WSFS Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries, on a consolidated basis, unless the context indicates otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation contains financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures include core pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR"), core PPNR to average assets ratio and related measures. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP measures to analyze the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see the Appendix and our Earnings Release filed as Exhibit 99.1 to our July 23, 2020 8-K filing.
Table of Contents
2Q 2020 Financial Highlights
Page 4
PPP Loans
Page 5
CECL
Page 6
Credit Risk Management
Page 7
Balance Sheet and Commercial Loan Composition
Page 8
Hotel Portfolio
Page 10
Food Services Portfolio
Page 11
Retail Portfolio
Page 12
2H 2020 Outlook
Net Interest Margin Outlook
Page 13
Core Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) Outlook
Page 14
Capital Position
Page 15
Balance Sheet Growth
Page 16
Appendix: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information
Page 17
2Q 2020 Financial Highlights
Solid Core operating performance with pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)1 at 1.96% of average assets
Significant ACL reserve build, excess capital levels, and a $0.12 dividend approved in the quarter
2Q 2020
$ in millions (expect per share amounts)
Core(1)
EPS
($0.46)
PPNR (1)
$63.5
ROA
(0.73%)
ROTCE(1)
(6.72%)
NIM
3.93%
Fee Income/Total Revenue(2)
26.2%
Efficiency Ratio
58.7%
ACL Coverage Ratio
2.45%
Loan to Deposit Ratio
86%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
12.68%
Core results include $94.8 million of provision expense reducing core EPS by $1.49 and core ROA by 2.33% for 2Q 2020
ACL coverage ratio of 2.73% excluding PPP loans and 3.26% including estimated credit mark on acquired loans
COVID-19impact on "at-risk" (hotel, food services, and retail) portfolio credit migration and economic forecasts drove 2Q provision and ACL build
Excluding PPP loans of $945.1 million and purposeful run-off portfolios, gross loans were flat compared to 1Q 2020 and grew $223.0 million, or 3% year-over-year
Customer funding increased $1.4 billion from 1Q 2020 primarily due to an estimated $700 million from PPP customers and impact of government stimulus checks, delayed tax payments and lower overall customer spending
Excluding $3.0 million of pre-tax net income from PPP, Core PPNR1 was $60.5 million in 2Q 2020, or 1.98% of average assets
PPP Loans
Nearly $1 billion of loans processed in 2Q 2020 supporting an estimated 100,000 jobs in our region
PPP Loans as of June 30, 2020
($ in '000s)
$
# of Loans
Construction
$
195,075
552
Professional, Scientific, and Technical
126,879
577
Health Care and Social Assistance
101,495
505
Other Services (except Public Administration)
91,728
661
Manufacturing
70,747
177
Retail Trade
57,677
554
Food Services
54,723
352
Educational Services
42,401
129
Wholesale Trade
34,713
128
Real Estate and Rental and Leasing
32,842
310
Admin Support/Waste Mngt/Remediation
26,577
171
Hotels
12,554
70
All Other
97,725
819
Total
$
945,136
5,005
PPP Loans by Size as of June 30, 2020
Loan Size
$
# of
% of
% of
Loans
total $ total #
> $1M
$358,764
175
39%
3%
$500k-$1M
179,484
262
19%
5%
$100k-500k
294,621
1,325
31%
26%
$50k-100k
59,775
841
6%
17%
$25k-50k
32,483
912
3%
18%
< $25k
20,009
1,490
2%
31%
Total
$945,136
5,005
100%
100%
Estimated $27 million of net fee accretion over the life of the loans
$4.8 million of net interest income, including $3.1 million of fee accretion recorded in 2Q 2020. $1.8 million of costs in 2Q 2020
An estimated $27-28 million of net interest income including approximately $22M of fee accretion in 2020. Fee accretion assumes 75% loan forgiveness in 2H 2020
Full-yearcosts of approximately $4-5 million expected, including Associate, third-party processing, consulting, and other costs
CECL
Economic Forecast
Full Year GDP of -6.1% in 2020 and 6.3% in 2021Economic Forecast Impact Year-end Unemployment of 9.3% in 2020 and 7.6% in 2021
Coverage*: 1.60%
2.73%
ACL by Segment
ACL Considerations
•
2Q 2020 ACL increase of $93 million driven by:
•
Slower forecasted recovery in unemployment
•
Prolonged lower interest rate environment
1
•
Portfolio migration, driven by targeted review of at-risk
1
portfolios, including hotels and food services segments
•
Coverage ratio 3.26%, including estimated remaining credit mark on the
acquired loan portfolio
•
YTD PPNR offsets nearly 90% of YTD Provision for Credit Losses of $151.4
million. PPNR combined with Visa Class B gain drive positive GAAP Net
Income of $3.8 million YTD.
* Excludes PPP Loans
1 Hotel loan balances are included in the C&I and Construction segments. See page 10 for additional details on the Hotel portfolio.
Credit Risk Management
Original Loan Modifications1
Loan
# of
% of
First Modification ($ in '000s)
Balances
Loans
Portfolio
CRE
$
700,889
624
32%
C&I
636,426
1,165
32%
Owner Occupied
380,432
591
28%
Construction
109,861
41
17%
Total Commercial
$
1,827,608
2,421
30%
Residential Mortgage
$
86,581
418
9%
Leases
39,298
1,114
18%
Consumer
35,545
744
4%
Education 2
29,333
149
24%
Credit Cards
284
24
3%
Total Loan Portfolio
$
2,018,649
4,870
24%
Original Commercial Modifications by Sector3
Loan
# of
% of
($ in '000s)
Balances
Loans
Portfolio
Real Estate Rental and Leasing (ex Retail)
573,358
658
24%
Retail 4
363,376
320
66%
Hotel 4
309,043
79
62%
Other Services (ex Public Admin)
116,413
306
31%
Food Services4
129,332
238
68%
Health Care and Social Assistance
84,330
226
32%
Manufacturing
54,210
86
20%
Construction
41,634
137
8%
All Other
155,912
371
14%
Total Commercial
$ 1,827,608
2,421
30%
Active Management of Payment Deferrals
At least 75% of original loan modifications expected to revert to full contractual payment terms in 3Q 2020 based on portfolio wide customer conversations
New modification requests substantially ended in May 2020
Approximately 25% of original commercial loan modifications made some level of payment during the 90 day period
Expedited and Targeted Portfolio Risk Reviews
$1.1 billion of loans within "at risk" portfolios reviewed through 2Q 2020
Segment level targeted reviews include:
All Hotel loans
Large Retail CRE and Retail Trade loans
Large Food Services loans
All syndicated loans, SNC's, and leveraged lending transactions, which are limited
Balance of portfolio will be reviewed during 3Q 2020 as part of our standard quarterly credit risk management process
1 Balance of "First Round" loan modifications as of June 30, 2020 as 99% were 90 days or less.
2 Approximately 75% of the loan balances include U.S. government-guaranteed student loans that carry little risk of credit loss
Balance Sheet Composition at June 30, 2020
Asset Composition
Funding Composition
Assets: $12.61 Billion; Net Loans: $8.31 Billion
Customer Deposits: $10.8 Billion
Net Loans (ex PPP) 65%
Other Non-
Earning Assets
13%
CRE, 25%
Consumer,
13%
C&I, 39%
Residential
Mortgage, 12%
Commercial Construction, 8%
Time
11% Non-interest
Customer Deposits 80%
DDA 30%
Money Market &
Savings 38% Interest DDA
21%
Cash
Connect Investments 19%
3%
Investments composed of high quality, marketable investment grade securities with low credit risk with more than90% in MBS issued by GNMA, FNMA or FHLMC
Leasing, 3%
Excluding PPP, Commercial loans comprise75% of the gross loan portfolio
85% of consumer loans are secured
Low credit card exposure:$9.8 million at June 30, 2020
Core deposits represent89% of total customer deposits
Non-interestand very low interest DDA (WAC 7 bps) represent 51% of customer funding
Other
Liabilities 3%
Other
Equity 13% Borrowings
4%
Customer Funding increased$1.4 billion in 2Q 2020 primarily due to an estimated $700 million from PPP loans along with pandemic related excess customer liquidity
Commercial Loan Portfolio (ex PPP) at June 30, 2020
C&I and Owner Occupied - $3.4 billion4
CRE Investor and Construction - $2.8 billion
Real Estate Rental
Special Use &
Mixed Use,
Flex, Warehouse,
Other, 20%
and Leasing, 10%
Other, 8%
2%
Self-Storage,
General Industrial,
9%
Hotels , 13%
Residential
Wholesale
Multi-Family,
Trade, 5%
Office, 18%
26%
Professional,
Food Services,
6%
Scientific and
Technical
Other Services
Services, 5%
Health Care and
(except Public
Administration),
Social Assistance, 7%
Residential 1-4,
10%
Retail, 26%
Construction,
Retail Trade,
12%
8%
Manufacturing, 8%
8%
Well Diversified and Granular
No single industry, CRE, project, or individual borrower concentrations
House Limit: $70 million at 6/30/2020 (1 Relationship)
5 relationships >$50 million
CRE1 - 208%
CLD2 - 59%
In compliance with all 20 Board approved concentration limits at June 30, 2020
No or Low Exposure Industries3:
No direct exposure to Energy, Casinos & Gambling, and Cruise Lines
Less than $15 million combined exposure to Movie Theaters, Amusement, and Aviation
1 Defined as the sum of CRE and Construction (excluding owner occupied) exposures divided by the sum of Tier-1 Capital and ACL.
2
Defined as Construction and land development (excluding owner occupied) exposure divided by the sum of Tier-1 Capital and ACL.
Hotel Portfolio at June 30, 2020
Hotels (ex PPP)1
Loan Type
Loan
Average
($ in millions)
Balances
Loan Size
C&I/Owner-Occupied
$422.5
$7.2
Construction
$78.1
$7.1
Total
$500.5
$7.2
EXPOSURE BY BRAND
Other 9%
Marriott,
Independent
27%
18%
InterContinental
9%
Hilton, 37%
Risk-ratingreviews completed for entire portfolio in 2Q 2020
48% of balances Criticized at June 30, 2020
Approximately 60% of balances with original modification
Around 35-40% of original modifications expected to revert to contractual payment terms in 3Q 2020
$13 million of PPP loans
Conservative underwriting with current weighted average LTV of ~55%
Locally based operators with experienced sponsors
All but one property is currently open
Approximately 75% of the portfolio has full or partial recourse
Over two-thirds of hotel exposure to large brands (Hilton, Marriott, and InterContinental)
Approximately 50% of total portfolio, including majority of loans over $1 million, were reviewed in 2Q 2020
13% of balances Criticized at June 30, 2020
Approximately two-thirds of balances with original modification
Around 80% of original modifications expected to revert to contractual payment terms in 3Q 2020
$55 million of PPP loans
Approximately 50% of balances are secured by real-estate
Six of the seven largest borrowers are associated with multi-site operations
Granular portfolio with average balance of $400,000
Nearly all large relationships include recourse
Retail Portfolio at June 30, 2020
Retail CRE (ex PPP)
Loan Type
Loan
Average
($ in millions)
Balances
Loan Size
Total
$741.3
$1.3
All large loans over $8 million and nearly half of the entire portfolio reviewed in 2Q 2020
5% of balances Criticized at June 30, 2020
Approximately 50% of balances with original modification
Around 80% of original modifications expected to revert to contractual payment terms in 3Q 2020
No outstanding loan balances to indoor shopping malls; limited exposure to power centers
Top 9 loan balances represent approximately 20% of total portfolio with approximately 70% anchored by grocery stores
Minimal PPP loans
Retail Trade (ex PPP)
Loan Type
Loan
Average
($ in millions)
Balances
Loan Size
C&I
$116.0
$0.2
Owner Occupied
$150.1
$0.6
Total
$266.1
$0.4
Reviewed largest loans totaling ~$100 million in exposure in 2Q 2020
7% of balances Criticized at June 30, 2020
Approximately 5% of balances with original modification
Over 80% of original modifications expected to revert to contractual payment terms in 3Q 2020
Granular portfolio with no loans over $10 million
$58 million of PPP loans
Net Interest Margin Outlook
4.75%
4.50%
4.25%
4.00%
3.75%
3.50%
3.25%
3.00%
•
4.38%
3.93%
3.73% -
4.08% -
3.83%
4.18%
Negative 8 bps
0
0.22%
PPP impact
0.31%
0.30%
•
3.85%
0.30%
0.28%
0.27%
3.58%
3.43%
3.50%
•
1Q 2020
2Q 2020
3Q 2020 Outlook
4Q 2020 Outlook
•
NIM Ex PAA/PPP
Modeled PAA Accretion
Incremental PAA Accretion PPP
2Q 2020 included full quarter impact of the March 150 bps Fed Fund rate decrease and negative 8 bps from PPP; 1Q and 2Q 2020 included elevated purchase accounting accretion (PAA) due to payoffs, which are uneven
3Q outlook reflects margin compression from lower PAA, full quarter of lower LIBOR; declining loan and MBS yields from portfolio churn, and; margin compression from significant excess liquidity
4Q outlook reflects 30 bps from PPP (loan forgiveness timing) plus core margin increase from reduced excess liquidity and increased deposit betas
Deposit and Loan betas are ~25-30% for down rate cycle
Core PPNR1 Outlook
$ in million's
120.0 2.36%
1.93% -
100.0
1.98%
1.77% -
2.15%
1.96%
1.98%
1.66%-
1.70%-
80.0
71.5
1.83%
1.85%
61 - 68
63.5
59 - 66
60.0
3.0
7 - 92
11 -132
40.0
71.5
60.5
52- 57
50 - 55
20.0
2.50%
2.00%
1.50%
1.00%
0.50%
Outlook assumes no Fed rate changes and continued gradual reopening of the economy
Excluding PPP, core PPNR as a percentage of average assets1 is expected to decline in 3Q and 4Q 2020 due primarily to the following:
Decline in NIM from factors described in the NIM outlook on page 13
Approximately $2.5 to $3.0 lower quarterly interchange revenue due to Durbin (Effective July 2020)
Lower mortgage revenue compared to 2Q 2020 due to expected decline in refinancing volume
0.0
0.00%
• Above declines partially offset by expected lower
1Q 2020
2Q 2020
3Q 2020
4Q 2020
noninterest expenses, including non-provision credit costs
PPNR (ex PPP)
PPP
PPNR % Assets
PPNR % Assets (ex PPP)
1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered along with results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and not as a substitute for GAAP results. See Appendix for a
reconciliation of Core PPNR and Core PPNR as a percentage of assets to their comparable GAAP measures.
Capital Position
Common Equity Tier-1 (CET1) Capital Ratio Scenario1
Six Quarter PPNR Run-Rate and ACL Capacity to Remain "Well" Capitalized
1
ACL Capacity
(Six Quarters Ending 4Q 2021)
$ in millions
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital - 2Q20
$
1,292
PPNR Run-Rate(after-tax)1
263
Dividend Run-Rate
(36)
Capacity to Absorb Additional ACL
(858)
"Well" Capitalized Minimum - 4Q21
$
661
PPNR (after-tax)run-rate1 provides approximately 43 bps of CET1 per quarter. After estimated routine dividends, the Bank could absorb approximately $858 million of additional provision for credit losses and remain well capitalized
• Incremental $858 million is an addition to $232 million ACL
• Quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock to be paid
at June 30, 2020 and estimated $45 million of remaining
credit mark on acquired loan portfolio
August 2020
• PPNR run-rate fully absorbs "severely adverse" loss scenario
• Share repurchases temporarily suspended
• Excess capacity can absorb 3 times the "severely" adverse
loss scenario
1 Assumed PPNR Run-Rate reflects 2H 2020 Outlook on page 14 and an estimated $55 million quarterly PPNR (pre-tax) per quarter scenario for 2021.
2Q 2020 Loan and Deposit Growth
Loans - 2Q'20 vs 1Q'20 and 2Q'19
Mar
Jun
2Q'20 $
Annualized
YOY $
YOY %
($ in millions)
Jun 2020
2020
2019
Growth
% Growth
Growth
Growth
C & I Loans
$ 3,354
$ 3,412
$ 3,421
$ (58)
-7%
(67)
-2%
PPP Loans
945
0
0
945
100%
945
100%
Commercial Mortgages
2,166
2,223
2,281
(58)
-10%
(116)
-5%
Construction Loans
638
626
540
12
8%
98
18%
Commercial Leases
213
202
156
11
22%
57
37%
Total Commercial Loans
7,316
6,463
6,398
853
53%
918
14%
Residential Mortgage (HFS/HFI/Rev Mgt)
1,012
1,055
1,134
(43)
-16%
(122)
-11%
Consumer Loans
1,133
1,118
1,131
15
5%
2
0%
Total Gross Loans
9,461
8,636
8,665
825
38%
796
9%
Run-Off Portfolios
Residential Mortgage (HFI)
892
955
1,070
(63)
-27%
(177)
-17%
Student Loans Acquired from BNCL
119
123
133
(3)
-10%
(14)
-11%
Auto Loans Acquired From BNCL
33
40
69
(7)
-70%
(36)
-52%
Participation portfolios (CRE) from BNCL
169
210
253
(41)
-79%
(84)
-33%
Leveraged Loans (C&I) from BNCL
12
12
72
0
0%
(60)
-83%
Total Run-Off Portfolios
1,225
1,340
1,597
(115)
-35%
(372)
-23%
Gross Loans ex Run-Off Portfolios
8,236
7,296
7,068
940
52%
1,168
17%
PPP Loans
945
0
0
945
100%
945
100%
Gross Loans ex Run-Off & PPP Portfolios
7,291
7,296
7,068
(5)
0%
223
3%
Deposits
- 2Q'20 vs 1Q'20
and 2Q'19
Mar
Jun
2Q'20 $
Annualized
YOY $
YOY %
($ in millions)
Jun 2020
2020
2019
Growth
% Growth
Growth
Growth
Noninterest Demand
$ 3,189
$ 2,315
$ 2,190
$ 874
152%
999
46%
Interest Demand Deposits
2,302
2,093
2,092
209
40%
210
10%
Savings
1,732
1,595
1,625
137
35%
107
7%
Money Market
2,333
2,149
2,005
184
34%
328
16%
Total Core Deposits
9,556
8,152
7,912
1,404
69%
1,645
21%
Customer Time Deposits
1,228
1,272
1,359
(44)
-14%
(131)
-10%
Total Customer Deposits1
10,784
9,424
9,271
1,359
58%
1,513
16%
We continue to execute our strategy to optimize our loan mix towards relationship-based, higher yielding C&I loans
Excluding PPP loans of $945.1 million and purposeful run-off portfolios, gross loans were flat compared to 1Q 2020 and grew $223.0 million, or 3% year-over-year
Customer funding increased $1.4 billion from 1Q 2020 and $1.5 billion year-over-year primarily due to an estimated $700 million from PPP customers and impact of government stimulus checks, delayed tax payments and lower overall customer spending
Appendix :
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Appendix: 2Q 2020 Reported Financial Results
2Q 2020
$ in millions (expect per share amounts)
EPS
($0.14)
PPNR (1)
$84.7
ROA
(0.22%)
ROTCE(1)
(1.55%)
NIM
3.93%
Fee Income/Total Revenue(2)
36.1%
Efficiency Ratio
52.4%
ACL Coverage Ratio
2.45%
Loan to Deposit Ratio
86%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
12.68%
GAAP results for 2Q 2020 were significantly impacted by the continued impacts of COVID-19 and included $94.8 million (pre-tax), or $1.49 per share (after-tax) of provision for credit losses due to portfolio credit migration and deterioration in economic forecasts
2Q 2020 GAAP results also include:
$22.1 million (pre-tax), or $0.35 per share (after-tax), net realized gain on sale of 360,000 Visa Class B shares. Cumulative realized and unrealized gains and dividends on Visa Class B shares total $78.0 million on a total portfolio investment of $17.7 million
$2.8 million (pre-tax), or $0.04 per share (after-tax) of corporate development expense related to our acquisition of Beneficial
$1.9 million, or $0.03 per share (after-tax) from realized gain on sale of other investment
(1)
This is non-GAAP financial information and should be considered along with results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and not as a substitute for GAAP results. See Appendix2 a reconciliation of
non-GAAP financial information.
Appendix: Non-GAAP Financial Information
Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
113,756
$
116,150
$
123,232
Core net interest income (non-GAAP)
$
113,756
$
116,150
$
123,232
Noninterest income (GAAP)
$
64,375
$
40,847
$
42,871
Less: Securities gains
1,908
693
63
Less: Unrealized (loss) gains on equity investment
(11)
668
1,033
Less: Realized Gain on Sale
22,052
Core fee income (non-GAAP)
$
40,426
$
39,486
$
41,775
Core net revenue (non-GAAP)
$
154,182
$
155,636
$
165,007
Core net revenue (non-GAAP)(tax-equivalent)
$
155,905
$
165,325
$
154,513
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
93,435
$
88,496
$
107,848
(Plus)/less: Recovery of fraud loss
-
-
-
Less: Corporate development expense
2,801
1,341
13,946
Less: Restructuring expense
-
-
1,881
Less: Contribution to WSFS Community Foundation
-
3,000
-
Core noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$
90,634
$
84,155
$
92,021
Core efficiency ratio
58.7%
54.0%
55.7%
Core fee income as a percentage of
total core net revenue (tax equivalent)
26.2%
25.3%
25.3%
GAAP net (loss) income attributable to WSFS
$
(7,111)
$
10,927
$
36,200
Plus (less): Pre-tax adjustments (1)
(21,148)
2,980
14,731
(Plus)/less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments
4,712
(2,020)
(3,580)
Adjusted net (loss) income (non-GAAP) attributable to WSFS
$
(23,547)
$
11,887
$
47,351
Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
March 31,2020
June 30 ,
2020
2019
Net (loss) income (GAAP)
$
(7,811)
$
10,567
$
35,969
Plus: Income tax (benefit) provision
(2,247)
1,288
10,091
Plus: Provision for credit losses
94,754
56,646
12,195
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)
84,696
68,501
58,255
Plus (less): Pre-tax adjustments (1)
(21,148)
2,980
14,731
Core PPNR (Non-GAAP)
$
63,548
$
71,481
$
72,986
GAAP return on average assets (ROA)
-0.22%
0.36%
1.20%
Plus (less): Pre-tax adjustments (1)
-0.65%
0.10%
0.49%
(Plus) less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (ROA)
0.14%
-0.07%
-0.12%
Core ROA (non-GAAP)
-0.73%
0.39%
1.57%
EPS (GAAP)
$
(0.14)
$
0.21
$
0.68
Plus (less): Pre-tax adjustments (1)
(0.42)
0.06
0.28
(Plus) less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (EPS)
0.10
(0.04)
(0.08)
Core EPS (non-GAAP)
$
(0.46)
$
0.23
$
0.88
(1) Pre-tax adjustments include Securities gains, unrealized gains on equity investments, corporate development and restructuring expense, recovery of fraud loss, and contribution to WSFS Community Foundation
Appendix: Non-GAAP Financial Information
$ in 000's
1Q'19
2Q'19
3Q'19
4Q'19
TTM 4Q'19
1Q'20
2Q'20
Net Income
$
12,930
$
35,969
$
53,595
$
45,424
$
147,918
$
10,567
$
(7,811)
Plus: Income Tax Provision
6,260
10,091
15,902
14,199
46,452
1,288
(2,247)
Plus: Provision for Credit Losses
7,654
12,195
4,121
1,590
25,560
56,646
94,754
Plus/Less: Core Adjustments (1)
27,176
14,731
(2,467)
5,419
44,859
2,980
(21,148)
Core Pre-Provision Net Revenue
$
54,020
$
72,986
$
71,151
$
66,632
$
264,789
$
71,481
$
63,548
PPP Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,836
PPP Expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,814)
PPP
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,022
Core Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Less PPP
$
54,020
$
72,986
$
71,151
$
66,632
$
264,789
$
71,481
$
60,526
Average Assets
$
9,099,176
$
12,122,966
$
12,418,420
$
12,226,162
$
11,466,681
$
12,159,524
$
13,020,715
PPP Average Assets
$
727,377
Average Assets less PPP
$
12,293,338
PPNR/Avg Assets (annualized)
2.41%
2.41%
2.27%
2.16%
2.31%
2.36%
1.96%
PPNR less PPP/Avg Assets (annualized)
2.41%
2.41%
2.27%
2.16%
2.31%
2.36%
1.98%
1 For detail on our core adjustments for 2Q'20, 1Q'20 and 2Q'19 refer to our Earnings Release filed at Exhibit 99.1 to our July 23, 2020 8-K filing. For detail on our core adjustments for 4Q'19
