Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  WSFS Financial Corporation    WSFS

WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(WSFS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WSFS Management to Hold Meetings with Analysts and Investors at Piper Sandler's Financial Services Virtual Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 03:39pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, will participate in Piper Sandler’s Financial Services Virtual Conference, August 5 and 7, 2020. Rodger Levenson, WSFS’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dominic C. Canuso, WSFS’ Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Steve Clark, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Banking Officer, will host one-on-one meetings with analysts and investors.

Presentation Materials: WSFS will present the 2Q 2020 Investor Presentation, which is available on the Investor Relations section of WSFS’ website.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the greater Philadelphia region. As of June 30, 2020, WSFS Financial Corporation had $13.6 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $20.8 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 115 offices, 90 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (54), Delaware (43), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust of Delaware, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name.  For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Dominic C. Canuso
(302) 571-6833
dcanuso@wsfsbank.com

Media Contact: Rebecca Acevedo
(215) 253-5566
racevedo@wsfsbank.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
03:46pWSFS FINANCIAL : 2Q 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
03:39pWSFS Management to Hold Meetings with Analysts and Investors at Piper Sandler..
GL
07/23WSFS FINANCIAL : 2Q 2020 Earnings Release Supplement
PU
07/23WSFS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/23WSFS FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
07/23WSFS Reports 2Q Net Loss Of $7.1 Million, YTD Net Income of $3.8 Million; 2Q ..
GL
07/10WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Announces 2nd Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date an..
AQ
06/29WSFS Bank Promotes Ten Associates to Senior Vice President Positions
GL
06/25WSFS Bank Named Gallup's Culture Transformation Award Winner
GL
06/24WSFS Bank Donates $200,000 to Local Organizations to Accelerate Small Busines..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 462 M - -
Net income 2020 78,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
Yield 2020 1,67%
Capitalization 1 466 M 1 466 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,17x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 862
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
WSFS Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 33,60 $
Last Close Price 28,93 $
Spread / Highest target 38,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodger Levenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dominic C. Canuso Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lisa Brubaker Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Marvin N. Schoenhals Director
Jennifer Wagner Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION-34.24%1 466
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-24.96%43 519
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-9.94%39 257
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-34.00%14 068
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-35.26%11 592
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.07%6 974
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group