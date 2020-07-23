WSFS Reports 2Q Net Loss Of $7.1 Million, YTD Net Income of $3.8 Million; 2Q Includes $94.8 Million Provision Driven by COVID-19, $22.1 Million Gain on Visa Class B Sale and Nearly $1 Billion of PPP Loans
07/23/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REGARDING OUR CONTINUED COVID-19 RESPONSE, FINANCIAL IMPACTS AND OUTLOOK, PLEASE REFER TO THE 2Q 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE SUPPLEMENT AVAILABLE IN THE INVESTOR RELATIONS SECTION OF WSFS' WEBSITE (www.wsfsbank.com).
WILMINGTON, Del., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2020.
Selected financial results and metrics are as follows:
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
2Q 2020
1Q 2020
2Q 2019
Net interest income
$
113.8
$
116.2
$
123.2
Fee income
64.4
40.8
42.9
Total net revenue
178.1
157.0
166.1
Provision for credit losses
94.8
56.6
12.2
Noninterest expense
93.4
88.5
107.8
Net (loss) income attributable to WSFS
(7.1)
10.9
36.2
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1)
84.7
68.5
58.3
(Loss) earnings per share (diluted)
(0.14)
0.21
0.68
Return on average assets (ROA)
(0.22)
%
0.36
%
1.20
%
Return on average equity (ROE)
(1.6)
2.4
8.0
Efficiency ratio
52.4
56.3
64.8
GAAP results for 2Q 2020 were significantly impacted by deterioration in economic forecasts since March 31, 2020 and the continued and anticipated impacts of COVID-19 resulting in $94.8 million of provision for credit losses for the quarter. GAAP results reflect significant items, including a $22.1 million net realized gain on sale of Visa Class B shares as previously disclosed in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 18, 2020.
2Q 2020
1Q 2020
2Q 2019
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
Total (pre-tax)
Per share (after-tax)
Total (pre-tax)
Per share (after-tax)
Total (pre-tax)
Per share (after-tax)
Securities gains
$
1.9
$
0.03
$
0.7
$
0.01
$
0.1
$
—
Unrealized gain on equity investments, net
—
—
0.7
0.01
1.0
0.01
Realized gain on sale of equity investment, net
22.1
0.35
—
—
—
—
Corporate development and restructuring expense
2.8
0.04
1.3
0.02
15.8
0.22
Contribution to WSFS Community Foundation
—
—
3.0
0.04
—
—
(1) As used in this press release, PPNR is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as net revenue before provision for credit losses and net of noninterest expense. For a reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release.
CEO Commentary
Rodger Levenson, Chairman, President and CEO, said, “Despite a challenging operating environment related to COVID-19, our 2Q results reflected solid performance including core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(2) of $63.5 million, or 1.96% of average assets. During the quarter we provided nearly $1.0 billion in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for more than 5,400 new and existing WSFS Customers, supporting an estimated 100,000 jobs in our region. Additionally, we prudently increased credit reserves amidst the uncertain economic environment and recorded $94.8 million of provision for credit losses in the quarter. Even after the large reserve build, we continue to maintain significant excess capital levels with a Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio of 12.68% at June 30th. Also, in 2Q, we also successfully monetized nearly our entire investment in Visa Class B shares and recognized a net gain of $22.1 million, or $0.35 per share. Total returns-to-date on Visa Class B shares of $78.0 million on a total portfolio investment of $17.7 million demonstrate our longstanding entrepreneurial spirit and ability to prudently invest capital. Overall, our strong balance sheet, capital and diversified business model positions us well as the economy continues to gradually reopen.
“Our immediate focus remains on the health, wellbeing, and safety of our Associates, Customers, and our communities. We continue to serve Customers through drive-thru locations and have begun a carefully planned and phased approach to opening previously closed office and banking locations that aligns with Federal and State guidance and is informed by direction from the CDC, State Departments of Health and other governing bodies. We are encouraged by signs of improvement in our region’s economy during the early stages of a potentially prolonged and uneven recovery period.
“During the quarter we were honored to be ranked #21 in the United States on the Forbes World’s Best Banks Listing. This recognition is especially rewarding as it comes to us from the voices of our Customers and their shared experiences with WSFS. Additionally, WSFS was selected as one of only two companies nationwide to receive the Gallup Culture Transformation Award in its inaugural year. These recognitions affirm our Strategy of ‘Engaged Associates, living our culture, making a better life for all we serve.”
(2) Core PPNR is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as core net revenue before provision for credit losses and net of core noninterest expense. For a reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release.
Notable Items in the Quarter (all excluded from core results):
WSFS recorded net realized gains on our equity investments of $22.1 million (pre-tax), or $0.35 per share (after-tax), from the sale of 360,000 Visa Class B shares, compared with a combined $1.0 million (pre-tax), or approximately $0.01 per share (after-tax), in unrealized gains related to Visa Class B shares and our strategic partnership investment in Spring EQ in 2Q 2019. Since our adoption of ASU 2016-01 in 1Q 2018, cumulative realized and unrealized gains and dividends on Visa Class B shares total $78.0 million on a total portfolio investment of $17.7 million.
WSFS recorded $2.8 million (pre-tax), or approximately $0.04 per share (after-tax), of corporate development expenses related to our acquisition of Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (Beneficial), compared with $15.8 million (pre-tax), or approximately $0.22 per share (after-tax), of corporate development and restructuring expenses in 2Q 2019. The merger-to-date amounts are less than our original expectations.
WSFS realized $1.9 million (pre-tax), or approximately $0.03 per share (after-tax), in net gains on sales of other securities compared to $0.1 million (pre-tax) in 2Q 2019.
Highlights for 2Q 2020:
WSFS recorded $94.8 million of provision expense, which reduced core EPS(3) by $1.49 and core ROA(3) by 2.33%. The allowance for credit losses increased to $232.2 million with a coverage ratio of 2.73% excluding PPP loans and 3.26% when including the remaining credit mark on acquired loans.
Core PPNR was $63.5 million, or 1.96% of average assets, a decrease of $7.9 million, or 11%, from 1Q 2020 and $9.4 million, or 13% from 2Q 2019 due to the factors described above. Excluding the impact of PPP, core PPNR was $60.5 million in 2Q 2020, or 1.98% of average assets.
PPP loans were $945.1 million as of June 30, 2020 and resulted in $3.0 million of pre-tax, or $0.05 per share, net impact (measured as net interest income from PPP loans less direct PPP expenses) in 2Q 2020. WSFS provided PPP loans for more than 5,400 new and existing WSFS Customers, supporting an estimated 100,000 jobs in our region.
Core net revenue(3) of $154.2 million decreased $10.8 million, or 7%, from 2Q 2019, including a $9.5 million, or 8%, decrease in core net interest income(3), and a $1.3 million, or 3%, decrease in core fee income (noninterest income)(3) primarily due to the lower interest rate environment.
Core noninterest expense(3) decreased $1.4 million, or 2%, compared to 2Q 2019 while our core efficiency ratio(3) increased to 58.7% from 55.7% in 2Q 2019 due to decreased net revenue. 2Q 2020 included $3.2 million of increased loan workout and other credit costs compared to 2Q 2019 driven by $3.4 million of unfunded commitment reserve.
WSFS maintained significant excess capital levels with a Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio of 12.68%, including the year-to-date increase in the allowance for credit losses.
The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock consistent with the prior quarter. WSFS continued the temporary suspension of all share repurchases until we have a clearer long-term view of the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and our performance. The current Board authorization allows for the purchase of approximately 15% of outstanding shares.
(3) As used in this press release, core ROA, core EPS, core net revenue, core net interest income, core fee income (noninterest income), core noninterest expense, core PPNR, and core efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures exclude securities gains, realized/unrealized gains on equity investments, corporate development and restructuring expense, and the contribution to the WSFS Community Fund. For a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release.
Second Quarter 2020 Discussion of Financial Results
Balance Sheet
The following tables summarize loan and customer funding balances and composition at June 30, 2020 compared to March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019:
Loans
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
Commercial & industrial
$
3,354,007
36
%
$
3,412,266
40
%
$
3,421,197
40
%
Commercial real estate (CRE)
2,165,547
24
2,223,117
26
2,280,912
27
PPP
945,136
10
—
—
—
—
Construction
638,504
7
626,253
8
539,559
6
Commercial small business leases
213,133
2
201,753
2
156,767
2
Total commercial loans
7,316,327
79
6,463,389
76
6,398,435
75
Residential mortgage
1,012,235
11
1,054,544
13
1,134,786
13
Consumer
1,133,371
13
1,118,287
13
1,131,573
13
Allowance for credit losses
(232,192)
(3)
(139,073)
(2)
(45,364)
(1)
Net loans
$
9,229,741
100
%
$
8,497,147
100
%
$
8,619,430
100
%
Customer Funding
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
Noninterest demand
$
3,188,046
30
%
$
2,314,982
25
%
$
2,190,180
23
%
Interest-bearing demand
2,302,484
21
2,093,388
22
2,091,719
22
Savings
1,731,875
16
1,594,735
17
1,624,776
18
Money market
2,333,326
22
2,149,119
23
2,005,568
22
Total core deposits
9,555,731
89
8,152,224
87
7,912,243
85
Customer time deposits
1,228,440
11
1,272,154
13
1,359,308
15
Total customer deposits
$
10,784,171
100
%
$
9,424,378
100
%
$
9,271,551
100
%
At June 30, 2020, WSFS’ net loan portfolio increased $732.6 million when compared with March 31, 2020 and $610.3 million when compared with June 30, 2019, primarily due to $945.1 million of PPP loans as of June 30, 2020. The PPP loan increase was partially offset by a decline in non-relationship run-off portfolios of $115.0 million during the quarter and $371.0 million year-over-year, and an increase in the allowance for credit losses of $93.1 million during the quarter and $186.8 million year-over-year. Excluding PPP loans, run-off portfolios, and the allowance for credit losses, loans decreased $4.4 million during the quarter and increased $223.0 million, or 3%, year-over-year, with growth across CRE, construction, commercial small business leases, and home equity installment loans originated through our partnership with Spring EQ.
Total customer funding was $10.8 billion at June 30, 2020, a $1.4 billion increase from March 31, 2020 and a $1.5 billion increase from June 30, 2019, reflecting an estimated $700 million of deposits from customers who received PPP loans, the impact of government stimulus checks, delayed tax payment and less customer spending during the health pandemic. Core deposits were $9.6 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $1.4 billion over the prior quarter due to the reasons noted above, including the deposits from customers who received PPP loans, and were a strong 89% of total customer deposits. No- and low-cost checking deposit accounts represented a robust 51% of total customer deposits at June 30, 2020. These core deposits predominantly represent longer-term, less price-sensitive customer relationships. The ratio of loans to customer deposits was 86% at June 30, 2020 reflecting significant liquidity capacity.
Net Interest Income
Three Months Ending
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
Net interest income before purchase accretion and PPP
$
96,400
$
101,941
$
107,018
Purchase accounting accretion
12,520
14,209
16,214
Net interest income before PPP
108,920
116,150
123,232
PPP
4,836
—
—
Net interest income
$
113,756
$
116,150
$
123,232
Net interest margin before purchase accretion and PPP
3.58
%
3.85
%
4.07
%
Purchase accounting accretion
0.43
0.53
0.61
Net interest margin before PPP
4.01
4.38
4.68
PPP (excluding income and interest-earning assets)
(0.08)
—
—
Net interest margin
3.93
%
4.38
%
4.68
%
Net interest income decreased $9.5 million, or 8%, compared to 2Q 2019, primarily due to the lower rate environment and a $3.7 million decrease in purchase accounting accretion, partially offset by $4.8 million of PPP income which included $3.1 million of fee accretion. Net interest margin decreased 75 bps from 2Q 2019 due to the lower rate environment, lower purchase accounting accretion, an impact from PPP, and asset mix from the significant short-term liquidity increase in customer deposits.
Net interest income decreased $2.4 million, or 2% (not annualized), from 1Q 2020 primarily due to the lower rate environment, including a 150 bps reduction in the Fed Funds rate that occurred late in the first quarter and a $1.7 million decrease in purchase accounting accretion, partially offset by PPP income and favorable deposit betas. Net interest margin decreased 45 bps due to the lower rate environment, an impact from PPP, lower purchase accounting accretion, and asset mix change resulting from the significant short-term liquidity increase in customer deposits.
Credit Quality
Credit quality metrics at June 30, 2020 reflected the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Total problem assets increased to $568.5 million from $221.9 million as of March 31, 2020 and included risk rating migration of $247.0 million in the hotel sector with the remaining increase primarily attributable to the food service and retail sectors. Total problem assets includes all criticized, classified, and nonperforming loans as well as other real estate owned (OREO).
Delinquencies were lower compared to 1Q 2020 and 2Q 2019 reflecting the impact of $2.1 billion of customer loans receiving deferred payment modifications as of June 30, 2020. Through constructive discussions with these customers we expect that at least 75% of these loan modifications will revert to full contractual payment terms in 3Q 2020. Nonperforming assets increased $6.7 million, or 18% (not annualized), to $44.9 million compared to March 31, 2020. Net charge-offs for 2Q 2020 were a low $1.6 million, or 0.07% (annualized), of average gross loans.
Provision for credit losses was $94.8 million in the quarter and the allowance for credit losses increased $93.1 million with $55.5 million of the provision impact due to portfolio credit migration and other portfolio impacts attributable to the pandemic and $39.3 million resulting directly from the deterioration in economic forecasts, which are tenuous during this unique and uncertain economic environment.
The following table summarizes credit quality metrics as of and for the period ended June 30, 2020 compared to March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019.
(Dollars in millions)
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
Problem assets
$
568.5
$
221.9
$
219.7
Nonperforming assets
44.9
38.1
55.5
Delinquencies
48.4
59.8
67.5
Net charge-offs
1.6
1.0
13.2
Total credit costs (r)
99.3
57.1
13.6
Problem assets to total Tier 1 capital plus ACL
37.30
%
14.68
%
16.78
%
Classified assets to total Tier 1 capital plus ACL
25.52
12.64
13.77
Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets
0.33
0.31
0.46
Ratio of nonperforming assets (excluding accruing TDRs) to total assets
0.22
0.20
0.34
Delinquencies to gross loans
0.51
0.69
0.78
Ratio of quarterly net charge-offs to average gross loans
0.07
0.04
0.61
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases (q)
2.45
1.60
0.53
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonaccruing loans
887
722
121
Core Fee Income
Core fee income (noninterest income) was $40.4 million, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 3%, compared to 2Q 2019, including a $4.3 million decrease in Cash Connect®, which was primarily due to the lower interest rate environment and fully offset by lower funding costs, and a $3.0 million decrease in traditional banking-related fee income due to lower transaction volumes due to COVID-19, lower fees due to higher average customer balances, and lower gain on sale from Small Business Association (SBA) loans due to a decline in volume. Partially offsetting these decreases, was a $5.6 million increase from our mortgage banking business due to increased volume primarily from refinancings resulting from the lower interest rate environment.
Core fee income increased $0.9 million, or 2%, compared to 1Q 2020, due to a $5.0 million increase from our mortgage banking business due to improved secondary market condition and increased volume. The increase in mortgage fee income was partially offset by a $2.7 million decrease in Cash Connect® due to the significant decline in interest rates during the quarter fully offset by lower funding costs, and a $1.4 million decrease in traditional banking-related fee income, primarily related to lower fees due to the higher average customer balances.
For 2Q 2020, core fee income was 26.2% of core net revenue, compared to 25.3% for 2Q 2019, and was diversified among various sources, including traditional banking, mortgage banking, trust and wealth management and cash logistics services (Cash Connect®). The year-over-year percentage increase primarily reflects lower net interest income due to the lower rate environment.
Core Noninterest Expenses
Core noninterest expense for 2Q 2020 decreased $1.4 million, or 2%, compared to 2Q 2019, primarily due to $2.7 million of lower Cash Connect® third-party funding costs, $1.9 million of lower combined occupancy, data processing, and marketing costs due to synergies from the prior year Beneficial acquisition, a $1.2 million insurance recovery of prior quarter expenses from a fire at a branch location, and a $3.9 million decrease, net, in other costs including spend on travel and entertainment due to COVID-19. Partially offsetting these declines was a $3.2 million increase in unfunded commitment reserve expense, $1.9 million of COVID-19 related costs, $1.8 million of PPP related costs, and a $1.4 million loss from the change in fair value of plan assets of a previously acquired pension plan.
When compared to 1Q 2020, core noninterest expense increased $6.5 million, or 8% (not annualized), including higher incentive costs of $3.9 million primarily due to a prior year accrual reversal in 1Q 2020, $3.6 million of higher unfunded commitment reserve expense, $1.9 million of COVID-19 related costs, $1.7 million of PPP related costs, and the $1.4 million pension plan loss described above. The quarter-over-quarter increase was partially offset by $1.5 million of lower Cash Connect® third-party funding costs primarily due to the lower rate environment, the $1.2 million insurance recovery in 2Q 2020 from the branch location fire, and a $3.3 million decrease, net, in other costs including spend on travel and entertainment due to COVID-19 and lower benefit costs which are typically higher in the first quarter.
Our core efficiency ratio was 58.7% in 2Q 2020, compared to 54.0% in 1Q 2020 and 55.7% in 2Q 2019.
Income Taxes
We recorded a $2.2 million income tax benefit in 2Q 2020, compared to provisions of $1.3 million in 1Q 2020 and $10.1 million in 2Q 2019.
The effective tax rate was 22.3% in 2Q 2020, 10.9% in 1Q 2020, and 21.9% in 2Q 2019. The lower tax rate in 1Q 2020 primarily reflects a one-time tax benefit of $1.8 million related to certain favorable income tax provisions contained in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed during the quarter.
Capital Management
WSFS’ total stockholders’ equity decreased $10.9 million, or less than 1% (not annualized), during 2Q 2020, primarily due to the loss recorded in the quarter driven by higher provision for credit losses and the dividend on common stock paid during the quarter.
WSFS’ tangible common equity(4) decreased $7.7 million, or less than 1% (not annualized) compared to March 31, 2020 for the reasons described above. WSFS’ common equity to assets ratio was 13.44% at June 30, 2020, and our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio(4) decreased by 114 bps during the quarter to 9.69%.
At June 30, 2020, book value per share was $36.00, a decrease of $0.23, or 1%, from March 31, 2020, and tangible common book value per share(4) was $24.89, a decrease of $0.17, or 1%, from March 31, 2020.
At June 30, 2020, WSFS Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.40%, Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio and Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.68%, and Total Capital ratio of 13.93% were all substantially in excess of the “well-capitalized” regulatory benchmarks.
The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock. This dividend will be paid on August 20, 2020 to stockholders of record as of August 6, 2020.
WSFS has temporarily suspended all share repurchases until we have a clearer view of the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and our performance and therefore did not repurchase any shares of common stock during 2Q 2020. In 1Q 2020, the Board approved a new share repurchase authorization of approximately 15% of outstanding shares.
(4) As used in this release, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible common book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures exclude goodwill and intangible assets and the related tax-effected amortization. For a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release.
Selected Business Segments (included in previous results):
Wealth Management
The Wealth Management segment provides a broad array of planning and advisory services, investment management, trust services, and credit and deposit products to individual, corporate, and institutional clients through multiple integrated businesses. Combined, these businesses had $20.8 billion in assets under management (AUM) and assets under administration (AUA) as of June 30, 2020.
Wealth Management reported pre-tax income of $3.9 million in 2Q 2020 compared to $6.1 million in 2Q 2019, and $3.8 million in 1Q 2020. PPNR was $7.5 million in 2Q 2020 compared to $7.5 million in both 2Q 2019 and 1Q 2020. Results were impacted by elevated provision for credit losses in our Private Banking business and the impact of the lower interest rate environment. Provision expense was $0.9 million in 2Q 2020, a $1.0 million increase compared to 2Q 2019 (which reported a small net recovery) and a decrease of $0.7 million compared to 1Q 2020.
Total Wealth Management revenue (net interest income and fee income) was $14.8 million for 2Q 2020, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 2%, compared to 2Q 2019. The decrease was due to lower net interest income in our Private Banking business as a result of lower interest rates and decreased advisory fees resulting from lower asset market values.
Asset based revenue was $3.0 million in 2Q 2020 compared to $3.1 million in 2Q 2019, and $3.4 million in 1Q 2020. Net interest income was $3.3 million in 2Q 2020, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 20% compared to 2Q 2019 and $0.1 million, or 3% lower compared to 1Q 2020 despite year-over-year growth in the balance sheet and robust client volumes which were offset by the impact of lower interest rates. Excluding PPP loans, loan balances were roughly flat for the quarter while deposits grew by $91.6 million, or 15% compared to 2Q 2019. The Private Bank issued $32.6 million of PPP loans to support our client base through the COVID-19 pandemic, much of which remains deposited with the Private Bank.
Total noninterest expense (including intercompany allocations and excluding provision for credit losses) was $9.9 million in 2Q 2020, an increase of $0.9 million compared to 2Q 2019 and an increase of $0.5 million compared to 1Q 2020. The year-over-year increase was driven by higher compensation costs, resulting from the addition of front office staff to support expansion into the Pennsylvania and New Jersey markets and higher variable incentive compensation costs.
Cash Connect®
Cash Connect® is a premier provider of ATM vault cash, smart safe and cash logistics services in the United States. Cash Connect® services approximately 32,000 non-bank ATMs and retail safes nationwide supplying or servicing over $1.4 billion in cash at June 30, 2020 and provides other fee-based services. Cash Connect® also supports 571ATMs for WSFS Bank Customers, which is one of the largest branded ATM networks in our market.
Cash Connect® reported pre-tax income of $2.0 million for 2Q 2020, which was an increase of $0.2 million, or 14%, compared to 2Q 2019, primarily due to the mix shift from lower to higher yielding ATM business, continued growth in our non-asset based fee products and remote cash capture (smart safe, recycler and kiosk) business, and a lower interest rate environment. Net income in 2Q 2020 was flat from 1Q 2020, with reduced gross revenues fully offset by lower cost of funds and operating expenses. ROA of 1.81% in 2Q 2020 improved 33 bps from 2Q 2019 and was down 3 bps from 1Q 2020.
Net revenue of $9.3 million in 2Q 2020 was down 18% from 2Q 2019, driven by the lower interest rate environment, offset by lower cost of funds (including lower third party funding fees in noninterest expense) and higher volume. Cash Connect® saw a 7% increase in the number of total units serviced and a significant shift to higher margin services and non-asset based fees, including a 46% increase in remote cash capture devices and a 14% increase of ATMs utilizing our non-bailment reconciliation services. Compared to 1Q 2020, net revenue decreased $1.7 million, or 15% (not annualized), due to lower bailment revenue resulting from the lower interest rate environment, fully offset by lower cost of funds and third-party funding fees in noninterest expense.
Noninterest expense (including intercompany allocations of expense) was $7.3 million in 2Q 2020, a decrease of $2.3 million compared to 2Q 2019 and a decrease of $1.7 million compared to 1Q 2020. The decreases in expenses compared to 2Q 2019 and 1Q 2020 were driven by lower funding fees, as noted above.
During 2Q 2020, the division continued to focus on expanding its smart safe and ATM managed services to increase fee income and margin. Cash Connect® drove strong growth in the strategic remote cash capture space with approximately 4,100 devices under service, an increase of 400 units during the quarter. Our remote cash capture pipeline has grown as we add new channel partners, including top financial institutions which have brought us several significant national opportunities. We are increasing our cash logistics services for new ATM and safe devices during the COVID-19 pandemic and anticipate rollouts to increase as businesses continue to reopen nationwide.
WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
112,260
$
119,202
$
129,001
$
231,462
$
216,118
Interest on mortgage-backed securities
12,549
13,219
12,229
25,768
22,695
Interest and dividends on investment securities
1,009
926
1,030
1,935
2,074
Other interest income
65
508
643
573
1,593
125,883
133,855
142,903
259,738
242,480
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
9,832
14,637
16,123
24,469
27,065
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances
625
830
806
1,455
3,396
Interest on senior debt
1,180
1,179
1,180
2,359
2,359
Interest on trust preferred borrowings
484
586
717
1,070
1,443
Interest on other borrowings
6
473
845
479
1,671
12,127
17,705
19,671
29,832
35,934
Net interest income
113,756
116,150
123,232
229,906
206,546
Provision for credit losses
94,754
56,646
12,195
151,400
19,849
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
19,002
59,504
111,037
78,506
186,697
Noninterest income:
Credit/debit card and ATM income
9,306
11,359
13,677
20,665
25,192
Investment management and fiduciary revenue
10,929
10,962
10,382
21,891
20,529
Deposit service charges
4,175
5,647
6,103
9,822
10,849
Mortgage banking activities, net
8,494
3,471
2,846
11,965
4,938
Loan and lease fee income
1,097
1,119
650
2,216
1,535
Securities gains, net
1,908
693
63
2,601
78
Unrealized (loss) gain on equity investment, net
(11)
668
1,033
657
4,831
Realized gain on sale of equity investment, net
22,052
—
—
22,052
—
Bank-owned life insurance income (loss)
445
(25)
383
420
600
Other income
5,980
6,953
7,734
12,933
15,441
64,375
40,847
42,871
105,222
83,993
Noninterest expense:
Salaries, benefits and other compensation
48,757
45,346
48,550
94,103
84,755
Occupancy expense
8,296
7,666
8,810
15,962
15,177
Equipment expense
5,759
4,964
5,444
10,723
9,433
Data processing and operations expense
3,061
3,078
3,731
6,139
6,319
Professional fees
4,423
4,600
2,915
9,023
4,787
Marketing expense
1,215
951
1,947
2,166
3,537
FDIC expenses
305
(54)
1,042
251
1,662
Loan workout and other credit costs
4,587
453
1,419
5,040
1,690
Corporate development expense
2,801
1,341
13,946
4,142
40,573
Restructuring expense
—
—
1,881
—
6,243
Other operating expenses
14,231
20,151
18,163
34,382
31,264
93,435
88,496
107,848
181,931
205,440
(Loss) income before taxes
(10,058)
11,855
46,060
1,797
65,250
Income tax (benefit) provision
(2,247)
1,288
10,091
(959)
16,351
Net (loss) income
$
(7,811)
$
10,567
$
35,969
$
2,756
$
48,899
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(700)
(360)
(231)
(1,060)
(324)
Net (loss) income attributable to WSFS
$
(7,111)
$
10,927
$
36,200
$
3,816
$
49,223
Diluted (loss) earnings per share of common stock:
$
(0.14)
$
0.21
$
0.68
$
0.07
$
1.06
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding for fully diluted EPS
50,655,154
51,164,224
53,516,851
50,910,790
46,438,173
See “Notes”
WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) - continued
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets (a)
(0.22)
%
0.36
%
1.20
%
0.06
%
0.93
%
Return on average equity (a)
(1.55)
2.39
8.01
0.42
6.67
Return on average tangible common equity (a)(o)
(1.55)
4.13
12.46
1.28
10.17
Net interest margin (a)(b)
3.93
4.38
4.68
4.14
4.52
Efficiency ratio (c)
52.36
56.27
64.80
54.19
70.56
Noninterest income as a percentage of total net revenue (b)
Tangible common book value per share of common stock (o)
24.89
25.06
23.69
Number of shares of common stock outstanding (000s)
50,660
50,633
53,232
Other Financial Data:
One-year repricing gap to total assets (k)
6.95%
2.38%
(3.05)%
Weighted average duration of the MBS portfolio
1.3 years
2.2 years
3.3 years
Unrealized gains on securities available for sale, net of taxes
$74,689
$72,436
$22,243
Number of Associates (FTEs) (m)
1,862
1,791
1,914
Number of offices (branches, LPO’s, operations centers, etc.)
115
116
147
Number of WSFS owned and branded ATMs
571
470
509
Notes:
(a)
Annualized.
(b)
Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis.
(c)
Noninterest expense divided by (tax-equivalent) net interest income and noninterest income.
(d)
Includes securities held to maturity (at amortized cost) and securities available for sale (at fair value).
(e)
Net of unearned income.
(f)
Net of allowance for credit losses.
(g)
Represents capital ratios of Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB and subsidiaries.
(h)
Accruing loans which are contractually past due 90 days or more as to principal or interest. Beginning in 1Q 2019, balance includes student loans acquired from Beneficial, which are U.S. government guaranteed with little risk of credit loss.
(i)
Excludes loans held for sale.
(j)
Nonperforming loans are included in average balance computations.
(k)
The difference between projected amounts of interest-sensitive assets and interest-sensitive liabilities repricing within one year divided by total assets, based on a current interest rate scenario.
(l)
Includes loans held for sale and reverse mortgages.
(m)
Includes seasonal Associates, when applicable.
(n)
Excludes reverse mortgage loans.
(o)
The Company uses non-GAAP (United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial information in its analysis of the Company’s performance. The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. The Company’s management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP measures to analyze the Company’s financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. For a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release.
(p)
Includes commercial small business leases.
(q)
Represents amortized cost basis for loans, leases and held-to-maturity securities.
(r)
Includes provision for credit losses, loan workout expenses, OREO expenses and other credit costs.
WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (o):
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
113,756
$
116,150
$
123,232
$
229,906
$
206,546
Core net interest income (non-GAAP)
$
113,756
$
116,150
$
123,232
$
229,906
$
206,546
Noninterest income (GAAP)
$
64,375
$
40,847
$
42,871
$
105,222
$
83,993
Less: Securities gains
1,908
693
63
2,601
78
(Plus)/less: Unrealized (losses) gains on equity investments, net
(11)
668
1,033
657
4,831
Less: Realized gain on sale of equity investment, net
22,052
—
—
22,052
—
Core fee income (non-GAAP)
$
40,426
$
39,486
$
41,775
$
79,912
$
79,084
Core net revenue (non-GAAP)
$
154,182
$
155,636
$
165,007
$
309,818
$
285,630
Core net revenue (non-GAAP)(tax-equivalent)
$
154,513
$
155,905
$
165,325
$
310,418
$
286,265
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
93,435
$
88,496
$
107,848
$
181,931
$
205,440
Less: Corporate development expense
2,801
1,341
13,946
4,142
40,573
Less: Restructuring expense
—
—
1,881
—
6,243
Less: Contribution to WSFS Community Foundation
—
3,000
—
3,000
—
Core noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$
90,634
$
84,155
$
92,021
$
174,789
$
158,624
Core efficiency ratio (c)
58.7
%
54.0
%
55.7
%
56.3
%
55.4
%
End of period
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
Total assets
$
13,573,357
$
12,278,890
$
12,156,595
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
562,515
565,763
575,696
Total tangible assets
$
13,010,842
$
11,713,127
$
11,580,899
Total stockholders’ equity of WSFS
$
1,823,669
$
1,834,594
$
1,836,611
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
562,515
565,763
575,696
Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
1,261,154
$
1,268,831
$
1,260,915
Calculation of tangible common book value per share:
Book value per share (GAAP)
$
36.00
$
36.23
$
34.50
Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)
24.89
25.06
23.69
Calculation of tangible common equity to tangible assets:
Equity to asset ratio (GAAP)
13.44
%
14.94
%
15.11
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)
9.69
10.83
10.89
Non-GAAP Reconciliation - continued (o):
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
GAAP net (loss) income attributable to WSFS
$
(7,111)
$
10,927
$
36,200
$
3,816
$
49,223
Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments: Securities gains, realized/unrealized gains on equity investments, corporate development and restructuring expense, and contribution to WSFS Community Foundation
(21,148)
2,980
14,731
(18,168)
41,907
(Plus)/less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments
4,712
(2,020)
(3,580)
2,692
(8,132)
Adjusted net (loss) income (non-GAAP) attributable to WSFS
$
(23,547)
$
11,887
$
47,351
$
(11,660)
$
82,998
GAAP return on average assets (ROA)
(0.22)
%
0.36
%
1.20
%
0.06
%
0.93
%
Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments: Securities gains, realized/unrealized gains on equity investments, corporate development and restructuring expense, and contribution to WSFS Community Foundation
(0.65)
0.10
0.49
(0.29)
0.80
(Plus)/less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments
0.14
(0.07)
(0.12)
0.04
(0.15)
Core ROA (non-GAAP)
(0.73)
%
0.39
%
1.57
%
(0.19)
%
1.58
%
(Loss) earnings per share (GAAP)
$
(0.14)
$
0.21
$
0.68
$
0.07
$
1.06
Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments: Securities gains, realized/unrealized gains on equity investments, corporate development and restructuring expense, and contribution to WSFS Community Foundation
(0.42)
0.06
0.28
(0.36)
0.90
(Plus)/less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments
0.10
(0.04)
(0.08)
0.06
(0.17)
Core (loss) earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$
(0.46)
$
0.23
$
0.88
$
(0.23)
$
1.79
Calculation of return on average tangible common equity:
GAAP net (loss) income attributable to WSFS
$
(7,111)
$
10,927
$
36,200
$
3,816
$
49,223
Plus: Tax effected amortization of intangible assets
2,198
2,103
2,104
4,301
3,139
Net tangible (loss) income (non-GAAP)
$
(4,913)
$
13,030
$
38,304
$
8,117
$
52,362
Average stockholders’ equity of WSFS
$
1,842,525
$
1,835,501
$
1,812,302
$
1,839,013
$
1,489,241
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets
564,622
567,695
579,283
566,159
450,906
Net average tangible common equity
$
1,277,903
$
1,267,806
$
1,233,019
$
1,272,854
$
1,038,335
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
(1.55)
%
4.13
%
12.46
%
1.28
%
10.17
%
Calculation of core return on average tangible common equity:
Adjusted net (loss) income (non-GAAP) attributable to WSFS
$
(23,547)
$
11,887
$
47,351
$
(11,660)
$
82,998
Plus: Tax effected amortization of intangible assets
2,198
2,103
2,104
4,301
3,139
Core net tangible (loss) income (non-GAAP)
$
(21,349)
$
13,990
$
49,455
$
(7,359)
$
86,137
Net average tangible common equity
$
1,277,903
$
1,267,806
$
1,233,019
$
1,272,854
$
1,038,335
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
(6.72)
%
4.44
%
16.09
%
(1.16)
%
16.73
%
Non-GAAP Reconciliation - continued (o):
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Calculation of core PPNR:
Net (loss) income (GAAP)
$
(7,811)
$
10,567
$
35,969
$
2,756
$
48,899
Plus/(less): Income tax (benefit) provision
(2,247)
1,288
10,091
(959)
16,351
Plus: Provision for credit losses
94,754
56,646
12,195
151,400
19,849
PPNR (Non-GAAP)
84,696
68,501
58,255
153,197
85,099
Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments: Securities gains, realized/unrealized gains on equity investments, corporate development and restructuring expense, and contribution to WSFS Community Foundation
(21,148)
2,980
14,731
(18,168)
41,907
Core PPNR (Non-GAAP)
$
63,548
$
71,481
$
72,986
$
135,029
$
127,006
Calculation core PPNR to average assets, less PPP: