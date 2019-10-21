WSFS Reports 3Q 2019 EPS of $1.02 and ROA of 1.72%; Strong Operating Results Driven by Acquisition and Organic Growth; Successfully Completed Beneficial Systems and Branding Conversion; Executing on Strategic Plan Goals 0 10/21/2019 | 04:20pm EDT Send by mail :

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2019. Selected GAAP financial results are as follows: Variance 3Q 2019 vs 2Q 2019 3Q 2019 vs 3Q 2018 (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 3Q 2018 $ % $ % Net interest income $ 120.8 $ 123.2 $ 63.1 $ (2.4) (2) % $ 57.7 92 % Fee income 62.3 42.9 41.9 19.5 45 20.4 49 Total net revenue 183.2 166.1 105.0 17.1 10 78.2 74 Noninterest expense 109.6 107.8 52.5 1.7 2 57.1 109 Net income(1) 53.9 36.2 38.9 17.7 49 14.9 38 EPS (diluted) 1.02 0.68 1.20 0.34 50 (0.18) (15) (1) net of noncontrolling interest GAAP results for 3Q 2019 include the impact of our acquisition of Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (Beneficial) on March 1, 2019, and include $18.9 million (pre-tax), or approximately $0.27 per share, of net corporate development and restructuring costs in 3Q 2019, compared with $3.8 million, or approximately $0.11 per share, in 3Q 2018. In addition, during 3Q 2019 we recorded $21.3 million (pre-tax), or approximately $0.31 per share, of unrealized gains on our investment in VISA Class B shares, compared with $7.0 million, or approximately $0.17 per share, of realized and unrealized gains in 3Q 2018. Selected GAAP financial metrics are as follows: 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 3Q 2018 Return on average assets (ROA) 1.72 % 1.20 % 2.18 % Return on average equity (ROE) 11.6 8.0 19.8 Efficiency ratio 59.7 64.8 49.8 Highlights for 3Q 2019: Core ROA(1) was 1.66% in 3Q 2019 compared to 1.73% for 3Q 2018. Core EPS(1) was $0.98 in 3Q 2019 compared to $0.96 for 3Q 2018. Core net revenue(1) of $161.8 million increased $63.8 million, or 65%, from 3Q 2018, including a $57.7 million, or 92%, increase in core net interest income(1) reflecting strong organic and acquisition growth, and a $6.1 million, or 18%, increase in core fee income (noninterest income)(1). Core noninterest expense(1) increased $34.1 million, or 60%, from 3Q 2018 supporting core net revenue growth of $63.8 million, or 65%, continuing to reflect economies of scale from the Beneficial acquisition and disciplined cost management, and resulting in a core efficiency ratio(1) of 55.9% and positive operating leverage. WSFS repurchased $40.6 million, or 959,300 shares, of our common stock during 3Q 2019. We have 1,906,338 shares, or approximately 4% of outstanding shares, remaining to repurchase under the current authorization. For additional information regarding our core results, net interest margin, and loan and deposit growth, please refer to the 3Q 2019 Earnings Release Supplement available in the Investor Relations section of WSFS' website (www.wsfsbank.com). (1) As used in this press release, core ROA, core EPS, core net revenue, core net interest income, core fee income (noninterest income), core noninterest expense, and core efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures exclude securities gains, realized/unrealized gains on equity investments, corporate development and restructuring expense, and recoveries of legal settlement and fraud loss. For a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this press release. Notable items in the quarter: WSFS recorded unrealized gains of $21.3 million (pre-tax), or approximately $0.31 per share related to our investment in Visa Class B shares, compared with $7.0 million, or approximately $0.17 per share, in realized and unrealized gains related to Visa Class B shares in 3Q 2018. Since our adoption of ASU 2016-01 in 1Q 2018, cumulative realized and unrealized gains on Visa Class B shares total $50.1 million. This gain is excluded from our core results. WSFS recorded $18.9 million (pre-tax), or approximately $0.27 per share (after-tax), of net corporate development and restructuring costs related to our acquisition of Beneficial, compared with $3.8 million, or approximately $0.11 per share, in 3Q 2018. The merger-to-date and 3Q 2019 amounts are consistent with our original expectations. These costs are excluded from our core results. Net interest income included $1.7 million due to the impact of a $2.0 billion noninterest bearing, capital markets-related trust deposit held for 15 days during the third quarter, and which was withdrawn as expected before the end of the quarter. This institutional trust deposit reflects our diversified business model and demonstrates our ability to successfully execute large, complex transactions on behalf of our customers. This deposit also resulted in a $329.5 million increase to average assets and an approximately 6 bps decrease to net interest margin in the quarter. CEO outlook and commentary Rodger Levenson, President and CEO, said, “After a year of diligent planning and preparation, we successfully and smoothly completed our systems and branding conversion during the third quarter, which represents the final major milestone in the integration phase of our combination with Beneficial. We continue to execute on the growth and synergy opportunities from our combination as the largest, full-service, full-product locally headquartered bank in the greater Delaware Valley. “Our results through 3Q 2019 reflect our continued execution of the goals in our Strategic Plan. We completed our acquisition of Beneficial according to our planned timeline, and the initial results of the acquisition reflect positive performance compared to our original expectations. We are encouraged by the opportunities ahead of us as a combined organization with a broader footprint. Our balanced business model and disciplined cost management have delivered core ROA of 1.66% in 3Q 2019 and 1.61% year to date, positioning us well to meet or exceed our full-year strategic goals, including a core ROA of greater than 1.50% for full-year 2019. “Also during the third quarter, we were honored to receive two major awards from the American Bankers Association for our ‘Icons’ video, which is one of several multimedia creative pieces we rolled out in recent months as part of a brand awareness campaign coinciding with our expansion into the City of Philadelphia, and surrounding suburbs in southeastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey. “Finally, we were named a top workplace in Delaware for the fourteenth consecutive year in The News Journal’s ‘Top Workplaces’ survey, earning first place in the large company category; we were also named to the 'Soaring 76' for the third year in a row by the Philadelphia Business Journal, recognizing us as one of the 76 fastest growing companies in the greater Philadelphia region. Both of these awards reflect our commitment to our strategy, Associates and Customers across the Delaware Valley.” Third Quarter 2019 Discussion of Financial Results Net interest margin impacted by purchase accretion and interest rate environment Net interest income in 3Q 2019 was $120.8 million, an increase of $57.7 million, or 92%, compared to 3Q 2018. Net interest margin for 3Q 2019 was a strong 4.38%, an increase of 27 bps from 4.11% for 3Q 2018. The year-over-year increase included approximately 40 bps of higher purchase accounting accretion partially offset by approximately 7 basis points of expected margin compression due to Beneficial's lower-margin balance sheet and approximately 6 basis points from the $2.0 billion short-term trust deposit described above. Net interest income decreased $2.4 million, or 2% (not annualized), from $123.2 million in 2Q 2019. Net interest margin decreased 30 bps to 4.38% from 4.68% in 2Q 2019. The quarter-over-quarter decrease included approximately 10 bps from lower purchase accounting accretion, approximately 10 bps resulting from the current rate environment, and 6 bps from the impact of the $2.0 billion short-term trust deposit. Loans reflect acquisition and organic growth, offset by run-off portfolios The following table summarizes loan balances and composition at September 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018: (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 (1) September 30, 2018 Commercial & industrial $ 3,389,121 40 % $ 3,421,197 40 % $ 2,598,626 53 % Commercial real estate 2,262,647 27 2,280,912 27 1,125,660 23 Construction 512,163 6 539,559 6 331,562 7 Commercial small business leases 171,000 2 156,767 2 — — Total commercial loans 6,334,931 75 6,398,435 75 4,055,848 83 Residential mortgage 1,117,028 13 1,134,786 13 250,263 5 Consumer 1,143,852 13 1,131,573 13 657,692 13 Allowance for losses (47,671) (1) (45,364) (1) (41,812) (1) Net loans $ 8,548,140 100 % $ 8,619,430 100 % $ 4,921,991 100 % (1) June 30, 2019 reported balances have been adjusted for several systems conversion-related reclassifications that were made in the third quarter of 2019 to allow for comparability between the periods presented. For a reconciliation of conversion-related reclassification adjustments, please see “Reconciliation of conversion-related reclassification adjustments” at the end of this press release. At September 30, 2019, WSFS’ net loan portfolio decreased $71.3 million when compared with June 30, 2019. The decrease includes a $100.8 million decline in run-off portfolios primarily acquired from Beneficial, which consist of residential mortgages, auto and student loans, CRE participations and C&I leveraged loan participations. We continue to execute our strategy of selling most newly originated residential mortgages in the secondary market, and allowing the loans described above to run off. Excluding the run-off portfolios, net loans increased $29.5 million during the quarter, including consumer loans, which increased $26.9 million, or 9% (annualized), primarily due to loans originated through our partnership with Spring EQ. Residential mortgages increased $17.8 million, primarily due to high loan origination volume during the quarter. C&I loans increased $12.4 million, primarily due to a robust $225.4 million of newly funded loans during the quarter, partially offset by elevated payoffs and paydowns, resulting from the current interest rate and competitive pricing environments. Partially offsetting these increases, construction loans decreased $27.4 million, or 20% (annualized) during the quarter. Compared to September 30, 2018, net loans increased $3.6 billion, which includes $3.7 billion of net loans acquired from Beneficial on March 1, 2019. Excluding the acquired loans from Beneficial and a $271.5 million purposeful decline in the run-off portfolios described above, year-over year growth of $173.2 million resulted from strong consumer loan growth of $94.7 million, or 14%, driven by second-lien home equity installment loans originated through our partnership with Spring EQ and student loans though our partnership with LendKey, an increase of $96.4 million from growth in our residential mortgage business, and an increase of $17.1 million or 1%, in C&I loans, due to robust growth in newly funded loans, partially offset by elevated payoffs and paydowns caused by the current interest rate and competitive pricing environments. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $28.5 million in our construction portfolio. Credit quality metrics remain strong and stable Credit quality metrics during 3Q 2019 remain stable in comparison with 2Q 2019, and demonstrate consistent trends in both the originated and acquired loan portfolios. Total problem assets, which includes all criticized, classified, and nonperforming loans as well as other real estate owned (OREO), were $222.7 million at September 30, 2019 compared to $219.7 million at June 30, 2019. Total problem assets to total Tier 1 capital plus ALLL was 16.29% at September 30, 2019, compared to 16.78% at June 30, 2019. The Company’s ratio of classified assets to total Tier 1 capital plus ALLL was 13.79% at September 30, 2019, compared to 13.77% at June 30, 2019. Total delinquencies, which include nonperforming delinquencies, were $66.6 million at September 30, 2019, or 0.78%, of gross loans, compared to $67.5 million, or 0.78% of gross loans at June 30, 2019. Excluding nonperforming delinquencies, performing loan delinquencies were only 0.62% of gross loans at September 30, 2019, compared to 0.54% at June 30, 2019. Included in total delinquencies were $18.8 million of delinquent, but still accruing, U.S. government-guaranteed student loans that carry little risk of credit loss. Total nonperforming assets were $56.2 million at September 30, 2019 compared to $55.5 million at June 30, 2019. The nonperforming assets to total assets ratio was 0.46% at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019. Net charge-offs for 3Q 2019 were $1.8 million, or 0.09% (annualized), of average gross loans, a decrease from $13.2 million, or 0.61% (annualized), for 2Q 2019, due to elevated charge-offs in 2Q 2019, and $2.9 million, or 0.24% (annualized), during 3Q 2018. Total credit costs (provision for loan losses, loan workout expenses, OREO expenses and other credit costs), which can be uneven, were $5.0 million in 3Q 2019, $13.6 million in 2Q 2019 and $3.7 million in 3Q 2018. The ratio of the ALLL to total gross loans was 0.56% at September 30, 2019, an increase from 0.53% at June 30, 2019. Excluding the balances for acquired loans (which are marked to market at acquisition), the ALLL to total gross loans ratio would have been 1.00% at September 30, 2019 compared with 0.99% at June 30, 2019. The ALLL was 124% of nonaccruing loans at September 30, 2019 compared to 121% at June 30, 2019 and 114% at September 30, 2018. Customer funding reflects continued core deposit strength The following table summarizes customer funding balances and composition at September 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018: (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 (1) September 30, 2018 Noninterest demand $ 2,268,615 25 % $ 2,190,180 23 % $ 1,515,336 28 % Interest-bearing demand 2,177,189 23 2,091,719 22 1,091,546 20 Savings 1,562,591 17 1,624,776 18 535,344 10 Money market 1,952,306 21 2,005,568 22 1,581,684 29 Total core deposits 7,960,701 86 7,912,243 85 4,723,910 87 Customer time deposits 1,330,227 14 1,359,308 15 712,859 13 Total customer deposits $ 9,290,928 100 % $ 9,271,551 100 % $ 5,436,769 100 % (1) June 30, 2019 reported balances have been adjusted for several systems conversion-related reclassifications that were made in the third quarter of 2019 to allow for comparability between the periods presented. For a reconciliation of conversion-related reclassification adjustments, please see “Reconciliation of conversion-related reclassification adjustments” at the end of this press release. Total customer funding was $9.3 billion at September 30, 2019, a $19.4 million increase from June 30, 2019. Core deposits were $8.0 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $48.5 million, or 2% (annualized), over the prior quarter. No- and low-cost checking deposit accounts increased $163.9 million including $177.6 million from seasonally higher public funding deposits and $105.0 million due to higher institutional trust deposits, partially offset by anticipated Beneficial attrition. Savings balances decreased $62.2 million, which was also primarily due to expected Beneficial attrition. Money markets decreased $53.3 million, primarily due to lower trust-related deposits, and time deposits decreased $29.1 million, primarily due to CD maturities. Customer funding increased $3.9 billion compared to September 30, 2018. Excluding the $3.7 billion of customer funding acquired from Beneficial, customer funding increased $185.1 million, or 3%. Core deposits increased $272.2 million, or 6%, over the prior year, including a $348.8 million increase in no- and low-cost checking deposit accounts, partially offset by a decrease of $82.8 million in savings deposits. Time deposits decreased $87.2 million, primarily due to CD maturities. Core deposits were a strong 86% of total customer deposits, and no- and low-cost checking deposit accounts represented a robust 48% of total customer deposits at September 30, 2019. These core deposits predominantly represent longer-term, less price-sensitive customer relationships. The ratio of loans to customer deposits was 92% at September 30, 2019. Core fee income reflects diversification and growth over the prior year Core fee income (noninterest income) was $41.0 million, an increase of $6.1 million, or 18%, compared to 3Q 2018, including an increase of $4.3 million from traditional banking-related fee income, primarily related to Beneficial, and an increase of $1.6 million from our mortgage banking business. When compared to 2Q 2019, core fee income decreased $0.8 million, or 2% (not annualized), primarily due to a $0.7 million decrease in gains on sale of SBA loans, which can be uneven. For 3Q 2019, core fee income was 25.3% of core net revenue, compared to 35.5% for 3Q 2018, and was diversified among various sources, including traditional banking, mortgage banking, trust and wealth management and cash logistics services (Cash Connect®). The year-over-year percentage decline primarily reflects the effect of our combination with Beneficial, which had lower fee income. Noninterest expenses reflect growth in revenue and effective cost management Our core efficiency ratio was 55.9% in 3Q 2019, compared to 55.7% in 2Q 2019, and 57.6% in 3Q 2018. Core noninterest expense for 3Q 2019 was $90.7 million, an increase of $34.1 million, or 60.2%, from $56.6 million in 3Q 2018, primarily due to higher ongoing operating costs from our combination with Beneficial and other franchise growth. When compared to 2Q 2019, core noninterest expense decreased $1.3 million, or 1.5% (not annualized). The quarter-over-quarter decrease includes the effect of a Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) credit received from the FDIC when the DIF reached the required threshold. The remainder primarily reflects our continuing investment in franchise growth offset by cost synergies resulting from our combination with Beneficial. Income taxes We recorded a $15.9 million income tax provision in 3Q 2019, compared to provisions of $10.1 million in 2Q 2019 and $9.9 million in 3Q 2018. The effective tax rate was 22.9% in 3Q 2019, 21.9% in 2Q 2019, and 20.3% in 3Q 2018. The higher tax rate in 3Q 2019 compared to 2Q 2019 and 3Q 2018 primarily reflects lower benefits realized from stock-based compensation activity and higher state income taxes resulting from our combination with Beneficial. Selected Business Segments (included in previous results): Wealth Management segment revenue grows 20% over the prior year The Wealth Management segment provides a broad array of planning and advisory services, investment management, trust services, and credit and deposit products to individual, corporate, and institutional clients through multiple integrated businesses. Combined, these businesses had $20.2 billion in assets under management (AUM) and assets under administration (AUA) as of September 30, 2019. Total Wealth Management revenue (net interest income, fiduciary fees and other fee income) was $16.8 million for 3Q 2019, an increase of $2.8 million, or 20%, compared to 3Q 2018, primarily due to continued strength in our institutional trust services business and including $1.7 million of income as a result of the aforementioned short-term institutional trust deposit. Our AUM businesses also generated higher year-over-year investment advisory fees, as they benefited from improvements in market valuations and positive net inflows of $108.4 million since 3Q 2018. Compared to 2Q 2019, revenue increased $1.8 million, or 12% (not annualized). Our trust and private banking businesses continued to generate low- and no-cost core deposit balances. Average balances in 3Q 2019 increased by $42.2 million, or 7% (not annualized and excluding the $2.0 billion short-term trust deposit), compared to 2Q 2019. Total noninterest expense (including intercompany allocations and provision for loan losses) was $9.3 million in 3Q 2019, an increase of $0.5 million compared to 3Q 2018 (excluding previously disclosed insurance recoveries in 3Q 2018) and an increase of $0.3 million compared to 2Q 2019. The increase was driven by higher compensation costs from adding advisors and private bankers in the Beneficial footprint as well as an increase in provision for loan losses, where the business had experienced net recoveries in both 2Q 2019 and 3Q 2018. Wealth Management reported pre-tax income in 3Q 2019 of $7.6 million, which includes $1.4 million of income net of expenses directly related to the short-term institutional trust deposit, compared to $5.2 million in 3Q 2018, excluding the previously disclosed insurance recoveries, and $6.1 million in 2Q 2019. As we continue to further execute on future growth opportunities resulting from the Beneficial acquisition, Wealth Management has hired four wealth advisors and three private bankers since the beginning of the year to support our expansion into the Pennsylvania and New Jersey markets and has a strong pipeline of new business activity. Cash Connect® pre-tax income increases 13% over same quarter in 2018 Cash Connect® is a premier provider of ATM vault cash, smart safe and cash logistics services in the United States. Cash Connect® services approximately 30,300 non-bank ATMs and retail safes nationwide supplying or servicing over $1.1 billion in cash at September 30, 2019 and provides other fee-based services. Cash Connect® also operates 477 ATMs for WSFS Bank, which is one of the largest branded ATM networks in our market. Our Cash Connect® division recorded $11.6 million of net revenue (fee income less funding costs) in 3Q 2019, an increase of $1.3 million, or 12%, from 3Q 2018, primarily due to continued growth in the bailment, cash management and smart safe lines of business. Compared to 2Q 2019, net revenue increased $0.3 million, or 2% (not annualized), primarily due to growth in surcharge and interchange revenue as a result of the acquired branch ATMs as well as bailment and seasonality. Noninterest expense (including intercompany allocations of expense) was $9.8 million in 3Q 2019, an increase of $1.0 million compared to 3Q 2018 and an increase of $0.2 million compared to 2Q 2019. The increases in expenses were primarily due to higher operating costs associated with growth. Cash Connect® reported pre-tax income of $1.8 million for 3Q 2019, which was an increase of $0.2 million, or 13% compared to 3Q 2018, primarily due to organic growth. Pre-tax income was essentially flat compared to 2Q 2019, primarily due to higher revenue offset by operating costs associated with growth. Cash Connect® remains focused on expanding both ATM and smart safe managed services to offset margin compression and a changing rate environment and to improve overall returns. 3Q 2019 results demonstrate progress in driving efficiencies in operations to optimize both cost of funds and mix of WSFS’ cash and other sources of cash. These efforts have resulted in 3Q 2019 ROA of 1.75%, a significant improvement from 1.48% in 2Q 2019 and 0.88% in 3Q 2018 and which is accretive to WSFS's overall ROA performance. Cash Connect® continues to experience strong growth in the strategic Remote Cash Capture (RCC- smart safe, recycler and kiosk) space with approximately 2,900 devices under service. Our pipeline is experiencing significant growth as we continue to add new channel partners with strong networks of national retail relationships. Capital management WSFS’ total stockholders’ equity increased $20.4 million, or 1% (not annualized) during 3Q 2019, primarily due to the effect of quarterly earnings and market-value changes on available-for-sale securities partially offset by share buybacks and the payment of dividends on our common stock during the quarter. WSFS’ tangible common equity(2) increased $24.2 million, or 1.92% (not annualized) compared to June 30, 2019 for the reasons described in the paragraph above. WSFS’ common equity to assets ratio was 15.13% at September 30, 2019, and our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio(2) increased by 9 bps during the quarter to 10.98%. At September 30, 2019, book value per share was $35.41, an increase of $0.91, or 3%, from June 30, 2019, and tangible common book value per share(2) was $24.50, an increase of $0.81, or 3%, from June 30, 2019. At September 30, 2019, WSFS Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.13%, Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio and Tier 1 capital ratio of 13.01%, and Total Capital ratio of 13.50% were all substantially in excess of the “well-capitalized” regulatory benchmarks. The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock. This dividend will be paid on November 21, 2019 to stockholders of record as of November 7, 2019. During 3Q 2019, WSFS repurchased 959,300 shares of common stock at an average price of $42.33 as part of our share buyback program approved by the Board of Directors in 4Q 2018. WSFS has 1,906,338 shares, or approximately 4% of outstanding shares, remaining to repurchase under this authorization. We continue to execute the Board-approved share buyback plan, including opportunistically repurchasing shares, based on current valuation levels, above our stated practice of returning a minimum of 25% of annual net income to stockholders through dividends and share repurchases. (2) As used in this release, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible common book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures exclude goodwill and intangible assets and the related tax-effected amortization. For a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this press release. Third quarter 2019 earnings release conference call and supplemental materials Management will conduct a conference call to review 3Q 2019 results at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 1-877-312-5857. A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available beginning at 4:00 pm on October 22, 2019 until November 9, 2019 at 4:00 pm by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using Conference ID #1695106. We have provided additional information in the 3Q 2019 Earnings Release Supplement, which is available in the Investor Relations section of WSFS's website (www.wsfsbank.com). About WSFS Financial Corporation WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Delaware Valley. As of September 30, 2019, WSFS Financial Corporation had $12.3 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $20.2 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 127 offices located in Pennsylvania (56), Delaware (49), New Jersey (20), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Beneficial Equipment Finance Corporation, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com. Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer This press release contains estimates, predictions, opinions, projections and other "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, references to the Company's predictions or expectations of future business or financial performance as well as its goals and objectives for future operations, financial and business trends, business prospects, and management's outlook or expectations for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital levels, liquidity levels, asset quality or other future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “project” and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company's control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties (which change over time) and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those related to difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing markets, an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; the Company's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving problem loans including litigation and other costs; possible additional loan losses and impairment of the collectability of loans; changes in market interest rates which may increase funding costs and reduce earning asset yields and thus reduce margin; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of the Company's investment securities portfolio; the credit risk associated with the substantial amount of commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans in our loan portfolio; the extensive federal and state regulation, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of the Company's operations including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the Dodd-Frank Act) the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act (which amended the Dodd-Frank Act), and the rules and regulations issued in accordance therewith and potential expenses associated with complying with such regulations; the Company's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements (including the finalized Basel III capital standards), including our ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms; possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies, and similar organizations; any impairment of the Company's goodwill or other intangible assets; failure of the financial and operational controls of the Company's Cash Connect® division; conditions in the financial markets that may limit the Company's access to additional funding to meet its liquidity needs; the success of the Company's growth plans, including the successful integration of past and future acquisitions; the Company's ability to fully realize the cost savings and other benefits of its acquisitions, manage risks related to business disruption following those acquisitions, and post-acquisition customer acceptance of the Company's products and services and related Customer disintermediation; negative perceptions or publicity with respect to the Company's trust and wealth management business; adverse judgments or other resolution of pending and future legal proceedings, and cost incurred in defending such proceedings; system failures or cybersecurity incidents or other breaches of the Company's network security; the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees; the effects of problems encountered by other financial institutions that adversely affect the Company or the banking industry generally; the effects of weather and natural disasters such as floods, droughts, wind, tornadoes and hurricanes as well as effects from geopolitical instability and man-made disasters including terrorist attacks; possible changes in the speed of loan prepayments by the Company's customers and loan origination or sales volumes; possible changes in the speed of prepayments of mortgage-backed securities due to changes in the interest rate environment, and the related acceleration of premium amortization on prepayments in the event that prepayments accelerate; regulatory limits on the Company's ability to receive dividends from its subsidiaries and pay dividends to its stockholders; any reputation, credit, interest rate, market, operational, legal, liquidity, regulatory and compliance risk resulting from developments related to any of the risks discussed above; and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans, litigation, and other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company disclaims any duty to revise or update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company for any reason, except as specifically required by law. As used in this press release, the terms "WSFS", "the Company", "registrant", "we", "us", and "our" mean WSFS Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries, on a consolidated basis, unless the context indicates otherwise.

WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 124,800 $ 129,001 $ 67,164 $ 340,918 $ 192,071 Interest on mortgage-backed securities 12,989 12,229 6,662 35,684 18,251 Interest and dividends on investment securities 968 1,030 1,079 3,042 3,307 Other interest income 2,505 643 510 4,098 1,550 141,262 142,903 75,415 383,742 215,179 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 16,851 16,123 7,977 43,916 19,585 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,099 806 2,097 4,495 7,096 Interest on senior debt 1,179 1,180 1,179 3,538 3,538 Interest on trust preferred borrowings 693 717 677 2,136 1,871 Interest on other borrowings 607 845 388 2,278 1,289 20,429 19,671 12,318 56,363 33,379 Net interest income 120,833 123,232 63,097 327,379 181,800 Provision for loan losses 4,121 12,195 3,716 23,970 9,864 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 116,712 111,037 59,381 303,409 171,936 Noninterest income: Credit/debit card and ATM income 13,115 13,677 11,239 38,307 31,753 Investment management and fiduciary revenue 10,459 10,382 10,029 30,988 29,462 Deposit service charges 6,139 6,103 4,670 16,988 13,964 Mortgage banking activities, net 3,152 2,846 1,509 8,090 4,938 Loan fee income 823 650 693 2,358 1,859 Investment securities gains, net — 63 — 78 21 Unrealized gain on equity investment 21,344 1,033 3,249 26,175 18,595 Realized gain on sale of equity investment — — 3,757 — 3,757 Bank-owned life insurance income 277 383 96 877 328 Other income 7,037 7,734 6,659 22,478 19,678 62,346 42,871 41,901 146,339 124,355 Noninterest expense: Salaries, benefits and other compensation 48,914 48,550 30,641 133,669 91,438 Occupancy expense 9,085 8,810 4,697 24,262 14,953 Equipment expense 5,564 5,444 3,258 14,997 9,523 Data processing and operations expense 3,861 3,731 1,962 10,180 5,765 Professional fees 3,180 2,915 2,358 7,967 6,403 Marketing expense 1,373 1,947 1,499 4,910 3,341 FDIC expenses (227) 1,042 518 1,435 1,632 Loan workout and OREO expense 574 1,145 (19) 1,827 1,088 Corporate development expense 10,517 13,946 3,794 51,090 4,251 Restructuring expense 8,360 1,881 — 14,603 — Recovery of legal settlement — — (7,938) — (7,938) Recovery of fraud loss — — (10) — (1,675) Other operating expenses 18,360 18,437 11,694 50,061 34,916 109,561 107,848 52,454 315,001 163,697 Income before taxes 69,497 46,060 48,828 134,747 132,594 Income tax provision 15,902 10,091 9,893 32,253 27,569 Net income $ 53,595 $ 35,969 $ 38,935 $ 102,494 $ 105,025 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (287) (231) — (611) — Net income attributable to WSFS $ 53,882 $ 36,200 $ 38,935 $ 103,105 $ 105,025 Diluted earnings per share of common stock: $ 1.02 $ 0.68 $ 1.20 $ 2.12 $ 3.26 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding for fully diluted EPS 53,054,368 53,516,851 32,348,619 48,668,460 32,261,780 See “Notes” WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) - continued Three months ended Nine months ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (a) 1.72 % 1.20 % 2.18 % 1.23 % 2.01 % Return on average equity (a) 11.60 8.01 19.75 8.57 18.59 Return on average tangible common equity (a)(o) 17.51 12.46 26.32 12.98 25.12 Net interest margin (a)(b) 4.38 4.68 4.11 4.47 4.07 Efficiency ratio (c) 59.71 64.80 49.80 66.36 53.29 Noninterest income as a percentage of total net revenue (b) 33.98 25.76 39.78 30.83 40.48 See “Notes” WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 257,581 $ 183,632 $ 158,234 Cash in non-owned ATMs 322,571 338,006 552,952 Investment securities (d) 134,961 143,317 152,577 Other investments 92,832 64,772 51,809 Mortgage-backed securities (d) 1,908,821 1,796,870 997,131 Net loans (e)(f)(l) 8,548,140 8,619,430 4,921,991 Bank owned life insurance 31,077 30,118 6,840 Goodwill and intangibles 571,850 575,696 186,584 Other assets 404,840 404,754 131,724 Total assets $ 12,272,673 $ 12,156,595 $ 7,159,842 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,268,615 $ 2,205,992 $ 1,515,336 Interest-bearing deposits 7,022,313 7,065,559 3,921,433 Total customer deposits 9,290,928 9,271,551 5,436,769 Brokered deposits 242,265 323,159 287,147 Total deposits 9,533,193 9,594,710 5,723,916 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 365,675 115,675 338,465 Other borrowings 189,108 299,456 206,624 Other liabilities 328,240 310,366 92,015 Total liabilities 10,416,216 10,320,207 6,361,020 Stockholders’ equity of WSFS 1,856,992 1,836,611 798,822 Noncontrolling interest (535) (223) — Total stockholders' equity 1,856,457 1,836,388 798,822 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,272,673 $ 12,156,595 $ 7,159,842 Capital Ratios: Equity to asset ratio 15.13 % 15.11 % 11.16 % Tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio (o) 10.98 10.89 8.78 Common equity Tier 1 capital (required: 4.5%; well capitalized: 6.5%) (g) 13.01 12.47 12.37 Tier 1 leverage (required: 4.00%; well-capitalized: 5.00%) (g) 11.13 10.95 10.65 Tier 1 risk-based capital (required: 6.00%; well-capitalized: 8.00%) (g) 13.01 12.47 12.37 Total Risk-based capital (required: 8.00%; well-capitalized: 10.00%) (g) 13.50 12.93 13.09 Asset Quality Indicators: Nonperforming Assets: Nonaccruing loans $ 38,418 $ 37,636 $ 36,688 Troubled debt restructuring (accruing) 14,125 14,203 15,192 Assets acquired through foreclosure 3,693 3,703 2,004 Total nonperforming assets $ 56,236 $ 55,542 $ 53,884 Past due loans (h) $ 13,709 $ 15,667 $ 211 Allowance for loan losses 47,671 45,364 41,812 Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.46 % 0.46 % 0.75 % Ratio of nonperforming assets (excluding accruing TDRs) to total assets 0.34 0.34 0.54 Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total gross loans (i)(n) 0.56 0.53 0.85 Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total gross loans (excluding acquired loans) (i)(n) 1.00 0.99 0.95 Ratio of allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans 124 121 114 Ratio of quarterly net charge-offs to average gross loans (a)(e)(i)(n) 0.09 0.61 0.24 Ratio of year-to-date net charge-offs to average gross loans (a)(e)(i)(n) 0.27 0.38 0.24 See “Notes” WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three months ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield/

Rate

(a)(b) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield/

Rate

(a)(b) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield/

Rate

(a)(b) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans: (e) (j) Commercial real estate loans $ 2,783,199 $ 37,492 5.34 % $ 2,857,091 $ 45,458 6.38 % $ 1,453,110 $ 19,833 5.41 % Residential real estate loans 1,069,495 14,580 5.45 1,102,362 15,359 5.57 228,256 3,722 6.52 Commercial loans (p) 3,548,597 55,903 6.26 3,571,559 51,798 5.83 2,594,124 34,463 5.29 Consumer loans 1,135,575 16,286 5.69 1,126,385 15,958 5.68 638,849 8,753 5.44 Loans held for sale 50,465 539 4.24 37,728 428 4.55 27,503 393 5.67 Total loans 8,587,331 124,800 5.77 8,695,125 129,001 5.96 4,941,842 67,164 5.40 Mortgage-backed securities (d) 1,833,267 12,989 2.83 1,653,582 12,229 2.96 970,501 6,662 2.75 Investment securities (d) 137,497 968 3.35 146,064 1,030 3.39 153,718 1,079 3.36 Other interest-earning assets 423,470 2,505 2.35 89,145 643 2.89 62,145 510 3.26 Total interest-earning assets 10,981,565 141,262 5.11 % 10,583,916 142,903 5.43 % 6,128,206 75,415 4.90 % Allowance for loan losses (46,773) (46,719) (42,074) Cash and due from banks 115,506 112,657 94,959 Cash in non-owned ATMs 313,456 364,236 546,464 Bank owned life insurance 30,558 56,332 6,347 Other noninterest-earning assets 1,024,108 1,052,544 346,743 Total assets $ 12,418,420 $ 12,122,966 $ 7,080,645 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,055,497 $ 2,490 0.48 % $ 2,029,361 $ 2,163 0.43 % $ 977,915 $ 1,126 0.46 % Money market 1,966,545 5,034 1.02 1,936,112 4,932 1.02 1,498,437 2,667 0.71 Savings 1,579,463 2,068 0.52 1,657,790 2,009 0.49 550,146 257 0.19 Customer time deposits 1,371,744 5,452 1.58 1,476,763 5,100 1.39 701,897 2,393 1.35 Total interest-bearing customer deposits 6,973,249 15,044 0.86 7,100,026 14,204 0.80 3,728,395 6,443 0.69 Brokered deposits 294,485 1,807 2.43 307,514 1,919 2.50 319,456 1,534 1.91 Total interest-bearing deposits 7,267,734 16,851 0.92 7,407,540 16,123 0.87 4,047,851 7,977 0.78 FHLB of Pittsburgh advances 187,721 1,099 2.32 134,151 806 2.41 381,386 2,097 2.18 Trust preferred borrowings 67,011 693 4.10 67,011 717 4.29 67,011 677 4.01 Senior debt 98,519 1,179 4.79 98,464 1,180 4.79 98,301 1,179 4.80 Other borrowed funds 127,850 607 1.88 161,903 845 2.09 114,427 388 1.35 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,748,835 20,429 1.05 % 7,869,069 19,671 1.00 % 4,708,976 12,318 1.04 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,503,816 2,126,640 1,507,434 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 323,350 315,108 82,135 Stockholders’ equity of WSFS 1,842,759 1,812,302 782,100 Noncontrolling interest (340) (153) — Total liabilities and equity $ 12,418,420 $ 12,122,966 $ 7,080,645 Excess of interest-earning assets over interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,232,730 $ 2,714,847 $ 1,419,230 Net interest and dividend income $ 120,833 $ 123,232 $ 63,097 Interest rate spread 4.06 % 4.43 % 3.86 % Net interest margin 4.38 % 4.68 % 4.11 % See “Notes”

WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended Stock Information: September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Market price of common stock: High $46.05 $44.39 $57.70 $46.05 $57.70 Low 38.79 38.69 45.72 37.19 45.71 Close 44.10 41.30 47.15 44.10 47.15 Book value per share of common stock 35.41 34.50 25.08 Tangible common book value per share of common stock (o) 24.50 23.69 19.22 Number of shares of common stock outstanding (000s) 52,445 53,232 31,852 Other Financial Data: One-year repricing gap to total assets (k) (3.38)% (3.05)% 1.04% Weighted average duration of the MBS portfolio 2.9 years 3.3 years 5.6 years Unrealized gains (losses) on securities available for sale, net of taxes $31,512 $22,243 $(30,228) Number of Associates (FTEs) (m) 1,792 1,914 1,152 Number of offices (branches, LPO’s, operations centers, etc.) 127 147 77 Number of WSFS owned ATMs 477 509 443

Notes: (a) Annualized. (b) Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis. (c) Noninterest expense divided by (tax-equivalent) net interest income and noninterest income. (d) Includes securities held to maturity (at amortized cost) and securities available for sale (at fair value). (e) Net of unearned income. (f) Net of allowance for loan losses. (g) Represents capital ratios of Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB and subsidiaries. (h) Accruing loans which are contractually past due 90 days or more as to principal or interest. Beginning in 1Q 2019, balance includes student loans acquired from Beneficial, which are U.S. government guaranteed with little risk of credit loss. (i) Excludes loans held for sale. (j) Nonperforming loans are included in average balance computations. (k) The difference between projected amounts of interest-sensitive assets and interest-sensitive liabilities repricing within one year divided by total assets, based on a current interest rate scenario. (l) Includes loans held for sale and reverse mortgages. (m) Includes seasonal Associates, when applicable. (n) Excludes reverse mortgage loans. (o) The Company uses non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial information in its analysis of the Company’s performance. The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. The Company’s management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP measures to analyze the Company’s financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. For a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this press release. (p) Includes commercial small business leases. WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Non-GAAP Reconciliation (o): Three months ended Nine months ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 120,833 $ 123,232 $ 63,097 $ 327,379 $ 181,800 Core net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 120,833 $ 123,232 $ 63,097 $ 327,379 $ 181,800 Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 62,346 $ 42,871 $ 41,901 $ 146,339 $ 124,355 Less: Securities gains — 63 — 78 21 Less: Unrealized gains on equity investments 21,344 1,033 3,249 26,175 18,595 Less: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares — — 3,757 — 3,757 Core fee income (non-GAAP) $ 41,002 $ 41,775 $ 34,895 $ 120,086 $ 101,982 Core net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 161,835 $ 165,007 $ 97,992 $ 447,465 $ 283,782 Core net revenue (non-GAAP)(tax-equivalent) $ 162,135 $ 165,325 $ 98,323 $ 448,400 $ 284,797 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 109,561 $ 107,848 $ 52,454 $ 315,001 $ 163,697 (Plus)/less: Recovery of fraud loss — — (10) — (1,675) (Plus)/less: Recovery of legal settlement — — (7,938) — (7,938) Less: Corporate development expense 10,517 13,946 3,794 51,090 4,251 Less: Restructuring expense 8,360 1,881 — 14,603 — Core noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 90,684 $ 92,021 $ 56,608 $ 249,308 $ 169,059 Core efficiency ratio (c) 55.9 % 55.7 % 57.6 % 55.6 % 59.4 % End of period September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Total assets $ 12,272,673 $ 12,156,595 $ 7,159,842 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 571,850 575,696 186,584 Total tangible assets $ 11,700,823 $ 11,580,899 $ 6,973,258 Total stockholders’ equity of WSFS $ 1,856,992 $ 1,836,611 $ 798,822 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 571,850 575,696 186,584 Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,285,142 $ 1,260,915 $ 612,238 Calculation of tangible common book value per share: Book value per share (GAAP) $ 35.41 $ 34.50 $ 25.08 Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) 24.50 23.69 19.22 Calculation of tangible common equity to tangible assets: Equity to asset ratio (GAAP) 15.13 % 15.11 % 11.16 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 10.98 10.89 8.78

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - continued (o): Three months ended Nine months ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 GAAP net income attributable to WSFS $ 53,882 $ 36,200 $ 38,935 $ 103,105 $ 105,025 Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments: Securities gains, realized/unrealized gains on equity investments, corporate development and restructuring expense, recoveries of legal settlement and fraud loss (2,467) 14,731 (11,160) 39,440 (27,735) (Plus)/less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments 590 (3,580) 3,140 (7,542) 7,102 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) attributable to WSFS $ 52,005 $ 47,351 $ 30,915 $ 135,003 $ 84,392 GAAP return on average assets (ROA) 1.72 % 1.20 % 2.18 % 1.23 % 2.01 % Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments: Securities gains, realized/unrealized gains on equity investments, corporate development and restructuring expense, recoveries of legal settlement and fraud loss (0.08) 0.49 (0.63) 0.47 (0.53) (Plus) less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments 0.02 (0.12) 0.18 (0.09) 0.14 Core ROA (non-GAAP) 1.66 % 1.57 % 1.73 % 1.61 % 1.62 % EPS (GAAP) $ 1.02 $ 0.68 $ 1.20 $ 2.12 $ 3.26 Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments: Securities gains, realized/unrealized gains on equity investments, corporate development and restructuring expense, recoveries of legal settlement and fraud loss (0.05) 0.28 (0.34) 0.81 (0.86) (Plus) less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments 0.01 (0.08) 0.10 (0.16) 0.22 Core EPS (non-GAAP) $ 0.98 $ 0.88 $ 0.96 $ 2.77 $ 2.62 Calculation of return on average tangible common equity: GAAP net income attributable to WSFS $ 53,882 $ 36,200 $ 38,935 $ 103,105 $ 105,025 Plus: Tax effected amortization of intangible assets 2,113 2,104 543 5,252 1,627 Net tangible income (non-GAAP) $ 55,995 $ 38,304 $ 39,478 $ 108,357 $ 106,652 Average stockholders’ equity of WSFS $ 1,842,759 $ 1,812,302 $ 782,100 $ 1,608,375 $ 755,283 Less: average goodwill and intangible assets 574,253 579,283 187,007 492,474 187,593 Net average tangible common equity $ 1,268,506 $ 1,233,019 $ 595,093 $ 1,115,901 $ 567,690 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 17.51 % 12.46 % 26.32 % 12.98 % 25.12 % Calculation of core return on average tangible common equity: Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) attributable to WSFS $ 52,005 $ 47,351 $ 30,915 $ 135,003 $ 84,392 Plus: Tax effected amortization of intangible assets 2,113 2,104 543 5,252 1,627 Core net tangible income (non-GAAP) $ 54,118 $ 49,455 $ 31,458 $ 140,255 $ 86,019 Net average tangible common equity $ 1,268,506 $ 1,233,019 $ 595,093 $ 1,115,901 $ 567,690 Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 16.93 % 16.09 % 20.97 % 16.80 % 20.26 %

WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Reconciliation of conversion-related reclassification adjustments: Loans: (Dollars in thousands) As reported

June 30, 2019 Conversion reclassifications Adjusted

June 30, 2019 Commercial & industrial $ 3,464,756 $ (43,559) $ 3,421,197 Commercial real estate 2,237,353 43,559 2,280,912 Construction 539,559 — 539,559 Commercial small business leases 156,767 — 156,767 Total commercial loans 6,398,435 — 6,398,435 Residential mortgage 1,134,786 — 1,134,786 Consumer 1,131,573 — 1,131,573 Allowance for losses (45,364) — (45,364) Net loans $ 8,619,430 $ — $ 8,619,430

Deposits: (Dollars in thousands) As reported

June 30, 2019 Conversion reclassifications Adjusted

June 30, 2019 Noninterest demand $ 2,205,992 $ (15,812) $ 2,190,180 Interest-bearing demand 2,039,545 52,174 2,091,719 Savings 1,600,879 23,897 1,624,776 Money market 1,987,485 18,083 2,005,568 Total core deposits 7,833,901 78,342 7,912,243 Customer time deposits 1,437,650 (78,342) 1,359,308 Total customer deposits $ 9,271,551 $ — $ 9,271,551

