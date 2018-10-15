Another Victim of the Trade Spat : U.S. Oil to China

By Georgi Kantchev and Rebecca Elliott

U.S. oil exports to China have slowed to a trickle amid the trade spat between Washington and Beijing, in an abrupt reversal that is upending global crude trade flows and forcing American producers to find new buyers.

China was the biggest buyer of U.S. crude oil in the first half of this year. But in August, U.S. crude exports to China, the world's largest oil importer, fell to zero, according to tanker tracking data surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. In September, only 30,000 barrels a day of U.S. oil went to China, down from an average of over 350,000 barrels in the year up till July.

As China turns American oil down, U.S. producers have found new markets and overall oil exports haven't fallen significantly.

But the changes have scrambled the global oil trade, with Russia and Saudi Arabia moving in to replace U.S. oil in China. American producers, in turn, are displacing other producers from its new markets. The situation is also hitting the profits of some shipowners, as the long and lucrative route from the U.S. to China dries up.

So far, Beijing hasn't placed tariffs on U.S. crude oil, even as it has imposed them on American liquefied natural gas. But analysts say that the escalating clash over trade between the two nations is the main reason behind the fall in imports.

For China, "putting a dent in U.S. oil exports takes aim at one of the indicators most trumpeted by the Trump administration: U.S. energy dominance," said Jason Bordoff, director of the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University and a former energy official in the Obama administration.

President Trump has pushed for increased energy exports, including when meeting foreign leaders, not least as one way to shrink America's trade deficit.

Chinese companies may also be taking a pragmatic approach, limiting their purchases of U.S. oil in case the trade battle escalates further and tariffs are applied.

"If I buy a tanker of U.S. crude it takes 45 days to get it to China, I don't want to find out midway that U.S. oil is now sanctioned," said Amy Myers Jaffe, an energy expert at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington.

Chinese customs have stopped breaking down oil imports data in March. Major Chinese oil companies, including CNPC, Sinopec and Cnooc, didn't reply to requests for comment. CNPC's listed subsidiary PetroChina declined to comment.

Since September, only one tanker carrying U.S. oil has headed to China. The "New Courage" is expected to arrive in the eastern Chinese port of Ningbo in late November, according to tanker-tracker Vortexa. Chinese imports of other U.S. products like fuel oil or liquefied petroleum gas have also ground to a halt, data shows.

Tanker-tracking companies rely on satellites and sophisticated computer models to monitor the ships and their conclusions are widely used in the oil industry.

Trade frictions between Washington and its major partners have already reshaped the flow of other U.S. exports, including soybeans and pork.

U.S. exports of soybeans to China have fallen by $1 billion in August after Beijing slapped a 25% tariff on the product. But much of that lost trade has now gone to countries like Argentina and Brazil. Even Iran has been buying up U.S. soybeans, emerging as the biggest buyer of the crop in August, according to Bimco, the world's largest shipowners association.

As less U.S. crude flows to China, other oil heavyweights are already taking America's place, cementing longer-term relationships.

Saudi Arabian oil exports to China jumped by 258,000 barrels a day in August, while Russian exports jumped by nearly 200,000 barrels a day, according to tanker-tracker Kpler.

U.S. exporters don't expect trade tensions to reduce global appetite for their product. They are instead finding new customers.

The shale revolution unleashed vast reserves of new U.S. energy, driving crude production to 11.2 million barrels daily this month, an all-time high, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Export growth has helped spur that increase since 2015 when Congress abolished a 40-year-old ban on shipping American oil to most international buyers.

The U.S. now exports nearly 2.6 million barrels a day of crude, according to the EIA, up from 500,000 barrels daily in December 2015. Oil flows to India, Hong Kong, Australia and Denmark. Even Georgia, sandwiched between big oil producers Russia and Azerbaijan on the Black Sea, took a shipment of U.S. crude last year.

"Even though China decides that they're not going to buy from us, it doesn't mean that export demand -- just because of that one decision -- drops," said Mike Mears, chief executive of Oklahoma-based Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., which owns pipelines, storage facilities and marine terminals. "More barrels will go to Europe, and more barrels will go to Latin America."

Shipments toward Europe have helped pick up the slack, rising by 41,000 barrels a day over the month in September, marking the fourth straight month of gains, according to Kpler. Other Asian buyers like Taiwan and India have also ramped up purchases.

Tallgrass Energy L.P. is one of a growing number of firms jostling to build terminals along the Gulf Coast that would be capable of loading the giant tankers typically used to export oil to Asia.

Jason Reeves, who manages the company's terminals business, said he was unconcerned about the possibility of reduced Chinese demand for U.S. crude. "If they don't buy it," Mr. Reeves said, "it will go somewhere else."

U.S. exporters also stand to benefit from an international air-pollution rule set to go into effect in 2020 that would limit the amount of sulfur in marine fuel, said Kevin Jebbitt, head of crude oil trading for commodities trader Trafigura Group Pte. Ltd. U.S. oil typically has a lower sulfur content than crude produced in places like Saudi Arabia.

"We're convinced that the world needs U.S. oil," Mr. Jebbitt said. Changes in China's buying habits don't affect Trafigura's plans to build a new deep water export facility off the U.S. Gulf Coast, he said.

Still, the fall in Chinese purchases of U.S. oil could leave collateral damage to the shipping industry.

"The tanker shipping industry is hurt when distant U.S. crude oil export destinations like China, are swapped for much shorter hauls into the Caribbean and South, North and Central America," said Peter Sand, chief shipping analyst at shipowners association Bimco. "The trade war is all around us now."

