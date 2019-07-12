Asian, European Stocks Tick Higher

By Lauren Almeida

-- Asian, European stocks gain

-- Crude oil prices rise

-- Treasury yields edge up

Asian and European stocks rose on Friday, at the end of a week that saw central banks in both the U.S. and Europe setting the stage for looser monetary policy.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% and the Shenzhen A Share index climbed 0.5%, while Japan's Nikkei ticked up 0.2%.

In Europe, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 was up by 0.1%, ahead of eurozone industrial production data due later in the day.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev slipped 2.2% after the company's Asian unit said its IPO would price in the lower half of its range.

Meanwhile, investors were digesting an official report from China that showed its exports gained by 6.1% in the first half of the year.

Minutes from the European Central Bank's recent meeting released on Thursday signaled fresh stimulus was under consideration. Earlier in the week Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economic outlook had not improved, hinting at a coming interest-rate cut.

The yield on 10-year Treasurys ticked higher on Friday to 2.125%, from 2.122% on Thursday. Yields rise when bond prices fall. The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of its peers, fell by 0.1%.

In commodities, global oil benchmark Brent crude rose by 0.8% to $67.05 a barrel, as traders anticipated supply disruptions from a storm in the Gulf of Mexico and rising tensions in Middle East. Gold was up by 0.4%.

