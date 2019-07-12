Log in
WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/12 04:22:44 am
60.61 USD   +0.33%
04:17aAsian, European Stocks Tick Higher
DJ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:15aE.ON SE Acquires Swedish Backup-Power Provider Coromatic
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Asian, European Stocks Tick Higher

07/12/2019 | 04:17am EDT

By Lauren Almeida

-- Asian, European stocks gain

-- Crude oil prices rise

-- Treasury yields edge up

Asian and European stocks rose on Friday, at the end of a week that saw central banks in both the U.S. and Europe setting the stage for looser monetary policy.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% and the Shenzhen A Share index climbed 0.5%, while Japan's Nikkei ticked up 0.2%.

In Europe, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 was up by 0.1%, ahead of eurozone industrial production data due later in the day.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev slipped 2.2% after the company's Asian unit said its IPO would price in the lower half of its range.

Meanwhile, investors were digesting an official report from China that showed its exports gained by 6.1% in the first half of the year.

Minutes from the European Central Bank's recent meeting released on Thursday signaled fresh stimulus was under consideration. Earlier in the week Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economic outlook had not improved, hinting at a coming interest-rate cut.

The yield on 10-year Treasurys ticked higher on Friday to 2.125%, from 2.122% on Thursday. Yields rise when bond prices fall. The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of its peers, fell by 0.1%.

In commodities, global oil benchmark Brent crude rose by 0.8% to $67.05 a barrel, as traders anticipated supply disruptions from a storm in the Gulf of Mexico and rising tensions in Middle East. Gold was up by 0.4%.

Write to Lauren Almeida at lauren.almeida@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.08% 2917.76 End-of-day quote.16.81%
NIKKEI 225 0.20% 21685.9 Real-time Quote.7.59%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.05% 97.05 End-of-day quote.0.38%
WTI 0.45% 60.67 Delayed Quote.29.19%
