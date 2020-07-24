Log in
C$ eases vs U.S. dollar; on pace to end week up about 1%

07/24/2020 | 09:46am EDT
A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

The Canadian dollar eased against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, but remained on pace to finish the week about 1% higher, as the U.S. currency remained broadly weaker, weighed down by American economic uncertainty as coronavirus cases rise and U.S.-China relations further deteriorate.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.3428 to the greenback, or 74.47 U.S. cents, weaker than Thursday's close of C$1.3407, or 74.59 U.S. cents.

The loonie remained close to a six-week high hit on Thursday.

"To a large extent though, the CAD is still the tail of the FX dog and, with no domestic data ahead until next Friday's GDP report, the CAD will remain a slave to USD flows, crude oil, and the broader market tone," said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.

The U.S. dollar fell against the Japanese yen on Friday after China's foreign ministry told the U.S. embassy early on Friday to close its consulate in the city of Chengdu, after Washington ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston.

The greenback also slipped against the euro after a survey showed euro zone business activity bounced back to growth in July.

The loonie, which has been helped in recent sessions by rising oil prices, found some support on Friday as oil prices edged higher.

On Friday, Canadian government bond prices fell across the maturity curve. The two-year yield was at 0.29% up from 0.285% late on Thursday, while the benchmark Canadian 10-year yield rose to 0.524% from 0.503%.

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

