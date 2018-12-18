Canada Reveals Finance Package to Contend with Low Oil Prices

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA -- Canada's Liberal government is trying to minimize the economic and political fallout from depressed western Canadian crude oil prices, and its latest bid is a financial package for the country's struggling energy sector.

A package of financing and incentives totaling 1.6 billion Canadian dollars ($1.20 billion) emerges at a time of deep discontent in western Canada, from political leaders and residents, over the federal government's failure to get new pipeline infrastructure built. The lack of pipeline capacity to carry landlocked crude from the province of Alberta to refineries and new markets means the price for Canadian oil has traded at historical discounts versus global benchmarks.

Trepidation is building about the Canadian economy: The Bank of Canada and private-sector economists have moved to downgrade forecasts because of the hit on national income from lower energy prices and lackluster household spending. The pace at which Canadians are taking out loans is now at its lowest level since 1990, Bank of Canada data indicate.

Nearly all of the money the government is making available to the energy sector is through loans from state-owned credit agencies. Officials said it is their expectation the loans would allow oil-and-gas companies to either purchase new equipment, deal with fresh cash-flow issues or explore new markets.

Polling on consumer confidence suggest sentiment has soured on concerns in the energy patch and plans by General Motors Co. to close its plant in Oshawa, Ontario and shed 2,800 jobs.

Canada is the world's fourth-largest producer of oil, but its crude has traded at a discount versus the U.S. benchmark that reached a record $50 a barrel in October. To alleviate the blow, the province this month ordered a temporary cut in oil production. That sparked a rally in the price of Western Canadian Select, or the Alberta benchmark, from the low $20 range to $32 a barrel. The WCS discount to West Texas Intermediate sits at $17 a barrel. Alberta has also agreed to purchase additional railcars to help move its inventory.

The federal government is "dealing with people's real anxiety about the potential of losing a job," Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Natural Resources Minister, said at a media event in Edmonton, Alberta. "My focus is to solve the problem."

Frustration with the federal government's approach has been palpable in western Canada. Police estimated over 2,000 marched on Monday in Calgary in an effort to show support for the energy sector, and demand the Liberal government take a more aggressive approach in helping the industry. A similar-sized protest greeted Finance Minister Bill Morneau when he visited in late November.

Mr. Sohi said his government is moving to get additional pipeline capacity, through the purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project for C$4.5 billion. Kinder Morgan Inc., the project's original proponent, threatened to walk away because of legal and political uncertainty. Construction is now halted because of a court ruling officials are trying to address.

Nik Nanos, head of Ottawa-based polling firm Nanos Research, said the Liberal government's standing in the polls has weakened in recent weeks on disappointing economic news: "Canadian economic confidence is weak right now, as it is caught in a vice grip of low oil prices and jitters about manufacturing."

Polling from Nanos, in partnership with Bloomberg News, indicate consumer confidence hit a 10-year low this month. If the economy continues to weaken, Mr. Nanos said the Liberals could face an electorate that might believe the government has been too focused on secondary progressive issues, like marijuana legalization and gender equality, and less so on the economy.

"In the face of a potential recession, pocketbook issues drive voter behavior," he said.

Vipal Monga in Toronto contributed to this article.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com<mailto:paul.vieira@wsj.com>

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com