Citgo Seeks to Delay Auction of Shares

By Julie Wernau

Citgo Petroleum Corp. is asking a federal judge to wait out a higher court ruling before auctioning off its assets to satisfy Venezuela's creditors.

The request, filed in federal court, is the first time Citgo has commented on longstanding litigation from unpaid creditors seeking to seize the oil refiner in lieu of payment for debts owed by its embattled parent, the government of Venezuela.

The company is asking for time to weigh in on the scramble to seize the Citgo, Venezuela's largest U.S.-based asset.

"Citgo just showed up for its own funeral," said Jay Auslander, a partner at Wilk Auslander, whose practice focuses on judgment enforcement and distressed debt litigation.

Earlier this month, Judge Leonard P. Stark of the U.S. District Court in Wilmington, Del., authorized one of Venezuela's creditors to take control of shares of Citgo's U.S.-based parent company, the first step toward a sale of the company. Citgo is the only asset of its U.S.-based parent company PDVH, a subsidiary of Venezuela's state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela SA.

On Monday, Citgo asked that the judge delay the sale, pending the appeal and that he "hold a hearing on how to structure the process before asking the U.S. Marshals to wade into uncharted territory."

"Ascertaining the proper number of shares to be sold and the proper manner in which the sale should go forward so as to maximize value is a complicated task," Citgo wrote in a court filing, calling the magnitude of such a court-ordered sale "unprecedented."

Crystallex International Corp., a defunct Canadian gold miner, has moved in on Citgo in an attempt to collect on a judgment over lost mining rights involving Venezuela's government. Venezuela's state oil company has appealed the ruling, the result of years of international litigation.

In earning the ruling, Crystallex had argued that Citgo was ultimately owned by PdVSA, which is an "alter ego" of Venezuela that is liable for the South American country's debts.

Citgo has employed a cadre of U.S. lobbyists at Washington-based VantageKnight Inc. and Cornerstone Government Relations. to prevent its value from being sapped by U.S. sanctions. Citgo is barred by current sanctions from repatriating money to PdVSA, further depressing Venezuela's dwindling foreign-exchange earnings.

The last time Citgo was marketed for a sale in 2014, it was in talks with approximately 20 buyers, Crystallex said in a filing, and another 20 could be interested in the auction.

Petróleos de Venezuela SA bonds due 2020 have fallen 3.6% to 86.75 cents on the dollar since the Aug. 9 ruling. Some investors are betting that if Venezuela loses the case, the country will no longer have an incentive to stay current on those PdVSA bonds, for which Citgo shares are pledged as collateral.

Venezuela and its state-owned entities spiraled into widespread default last year and the bonds containing Citgo are among the only debts on which Venezuela has stayed current. Bondholders have formed a committee but are barred by U.S. sanctions from dealing with the country's current president or buying new debt from Venezuela.

An exodus of Venezuelans intensified Monday after President Nicolás Maduro laid out a plan that economists said would further paralyze the economy and drive more people out. Those plans, which include a leap in the minimum wage, new taxes and a currency devaluation, are expected to further exacerbate food shortages and inflation that the International Monetary Fund is pegging at 1 million percent this year and come just three weeks after an alleged assassination attempt on the Venezuelan ruler.

The country's many unpaid creditors have grown concerned that there could soon be few assets owned by the cash-starved nation that could be seized in lieu of payment.

Last week, a Spokane, Wash.-based mining company, Gold Reserve Inc., said it received an estimated $88.5 million in government bonds instead of cash as partial payment for the $1 billion it is owed as it runs out of cash.

On Monday, ConocoPhilips said it had reached a payment plan with PdVSA over an unpaid $2 billion arbitration award in compensation for two oil projects that Venezuela's leftist government nationalized in 2007.

The Venezuelan portion of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Diversified benchmark bond index fell to a 2 1/2 -year-low Monday, down 5.3% since the Aug. 9 ruling.

"Venezuela is not investible in my mind," said Sean Newman, senior portfolio manager at Invesco. Mr. Newman said investors in Venezuelan debt are betting on a regime change but that information coming out of Venezuela is too opaque to reach any viable conclusions about the country.

--Andrew Scurria contributed to this article.