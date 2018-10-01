Log in
WTI
10/01 12:47:29 pm
73.38 USD   -0.11%
12:31pCrude Extends Gains as Supply Risks Linger
DJ
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
News 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Crude Extends Gains as Supply Risks Linger

10/01/2018 | 12:31pm CEST

By Christopher Alessi

LONDON--Oil prices started the month up Monday morning, with Brent climbing to a four-year high amid burgeoning risks to global supply.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up 0.4% to $83.08 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading up 0.2% at $73.41 a barrel.

On Friday, the last day of trading of the third quarter, Brent closed up more than 1%, posting its fifth straight consecutive quarter of gains.

The strong finish came as " supply fears continued to dominate short-term pricing," according to analysts at consultancy JBC Energy. "Trading this morning has also seen futures creep upward, potentially on the back of a decline in the U.S. weekly rig count last week," the analysts wrote in a daily note Monday.

Baker Hughes Friday reported that the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by three over the week, to 863. The rig count is a key metric for activity in the sector.

But prices have overall been bolstered by falling Iranian crude exports ahead of the reimposiiton of U.S. sanctions on the Islamic Republic's oil industry, set to take effect at the start of November.

At the same time, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partner producers decided late last month not to ramp up production at a faster rate than planned to meet the Iranian shortfall.

The producer nations instead said they would continue the gradual ramp up in crude output that was first agreed at the start of the summer, in an effort to bring down over-compliance with a late 2016 agreement to curb production. The move helped trigger a buying spree last week, sending Brent firmly over the $80-a-barrel threshold.

"Oil prices continue to climb, supported by the nearing Iran embargo and related supply concerns," said Norbert Ruecker, head of macro and commodity strategy at Julius Baer. "The supply situation looks fragile indeed, as any additional shortfall such as a deterioration of the situation in Venezuela would tighten oil supplies," he said.

Oil market observers are looking ahead to weekly data Tuesday from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, on U.S. petroleum inventories.

Among refined products Thursday, Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--was up 0.5% at $2.09 a gallon. ICE gasoil, a benchmark for diesel fuel, changed hands at $727.00 a metric ton, up 0.4% from the previous settlement.

Write to Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com

