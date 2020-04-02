Crude Leaps 25% on Hopes for an End to Price War

By David Hodari and Sarah Toy

Hopes for a truce in the global oil-price war powered a surge in crude prices Thursday, with investors pushing U.S. crude futures to their biggest one-day percentage gain on record.

U.S. crude futures rose as much as 35% before paring some of those gains to finish 25%, or $5.01 higher.

Brent was recently up 22.8% at $30.41 a barrel in the afternoon -- on course for one of its sharpest ever daily percentage increases -- while U.S. prices finished the day at $25.32 a barrel.

Prices spiked on investors' bets that an ease in tensions would alleviate some of the pressure from the coronavirus crisis. Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, rose as much as 47%.

Gains began early in the session and accelerated after President Trump tweeted that he expected Russia and Saudi Arabia to agree to cut oil production by 10 million barrels, before later saying cuts could go as high as 15 million barrels. Prices surged again after Saudi officials said the kingdom would consider substantial oil-supply curbs as long as others in the G-20 group of nations were willing to join the effort -- a sign the kingdom may pull back in its price war with Russia. Saudi Arabia is now seeking an emergency meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.

The potential thaw marks a rare bright spot for crude prices in recent weeks. Both Brent and U.S. crude are still down more than 50% so far this year, leaving many traders skeptical that production cuts alone can lift crude back near recent highs. But ending the price war would eliminate some of the glut that is filling ships and storage tanks world-wide.

Capping traders' enthusiasm: demand for fuel has plummeted, with cities shutting down all but essential services in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Factories have closed and restaurants have shuttered. Airlines are scaling back on flights and people aren't driving.

Investment banks and commodities trading houses have slashed their forecasts for global oil demand, with Goldman Sachs and Vitol Group respectively predicting declines of around 19 million and 20 million barrels of oil a day in the coming weeks.

"It's physically impossible for Saudi Arabia and Russia to get 10 million barrels a day off the market -- they'd burst their onshore storage and fill every ship in sight," said Edward Marshall, a commodities trader at Global Risk Management. "Even with OPEC on board, that's a phenomenal amount of oil, and it'll be very difficult to get everyone on side."

The slide has hit energy companies hard, pushing many to the brink and dashing others' plans to restructure their operations. Earlier this week, U.S. shale driller Whiting Petroleum Corp. filed for bankruptcy protection, becoming the first sizable fracking company to succumb to the crash in oil prices.

President Trump is set to meet Friday with the heads of some of the largest U.S. oil companies to discuss measures to help the industry as it fights for survival. The chief executives of Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp. and Continental Resources Inc. are expected to attend.

Investors were hopeful that President Trump's tweets signaled a thaw in the price war, which began in early March, after Saudi-led OPEC and a group of other oil-producing countries dominated by Russia failed to deepen production cuts by 1.5 million barrels. But some analysts doubt that coordinated cuts of the size he described Thursday are even possible.

"It's highly unlikely these parties would agree to these cuts," said Spencer Welch, director of oil markets at IHS Markit. "It's not just [requiring] the Russians coming back and offering significantly more cuts than at the last OPEC+ meeting, but you've also got hundreds more producers across the U.S. needing to pass the legislation to enforce those cuts."

The two periods of the sharpest oil inventory builds in recent years were in early 2005 and early 2015, when stocks rose by around 400 million barrels, according to IHS Markit data. But currently IHS expects global oil inventories to rise by three times that amount in the first half of this year.

Write to David Hodari at David.Hodari@dowjones.com and Sarah Toy at sarah.toy@wsj.com