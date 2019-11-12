Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Crude Prices Swing Between Gains, Losses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 01:54pm EST

By Sarah Toy

Crude futures swung between small gains and losses on Tuesday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies signaled they were planning to maintain their current curbs on crude output through next year, holding off on more aggressive cuts.

U.S. crude pared gains earlier in the day to fall 0.1% to $56.82 a barrel, while Brent, the global gauge of prices, fell 0.2% to $62.03 a barrel.

Shale companies are pushing U.S. oil and natural-gas production to record levels, adding to a glut that has held down crude prices for years. Some U.S. producers recently signaled that they are planning to pull back production in the coming year, but OPEC, locked in a years-long struggle with U.S. producers for pricing-power primacy, is wary they will follow through.

"There is always a risk that if we cut deeper and prices rise, those [U.S.] companies could change their plans to hike production," a Gulf OPEC delegate said. "OPEC would ensure that won't happen."

Some analysts are convinced that the cartel and its allies will eventually decide to pull production back more, pointing to Saudi Arabia's interest in pushing up prices ahead of the initial public offering of the state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co., or Aramco.

"[The Saudis] will want to have strong oil prices going into the final pricing of their IPO," wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a Tuesday note.

During OPEC's December meeting, de facto leader Saudi Arabia is expected to pressure overproducing countries like Iraq and Nigeria to comply with the cartel's pact to cut collective production by 1.2 million barrels a day. That would effectively result in deeper oil-production cuts, which could help bolster prices.

Elsewhere in commodities, natural-gas prices pared gains from earlier in the day, falling 0.3% to $2.63 per million British thermal units.

Write to Sarah Toy at sarah.toy@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.18% 62.31 Delayed Quote.15.20%
WTI 0.87% 57.06 Delayed Quote.25.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
01:54pCrude Prices Swing Between Gains, Losses
DJ
01:51pImperial Oil ramping up crude by rail but not pursuing Alberta rail leases
RE
01:35pOil pares gains after Trump offers few details on U.S.-China trade
RE
01:30pUAE oil benchmark plan confused by Brent comment U-turn
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:38pRoyal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10:49aCanadian dollar recovers from one-month low amid hopes for trade reassurance
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group