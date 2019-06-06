Crude Rises But Growth Concerns Remain

By Ira Iosebashvili

-- Oil prices rose Thursday, a day after U.S. crude futures fell into a bear market by declining more than 20% from their recent highs amid growing worries over global growth.

-- West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. crude benchmark, gained 1.8% to $52.59 a barrel.

-- Brent crude, the global price gauge, was up 1.7% at $61.67 a barrel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Trade hopes: Signs of progress in border-security talks between the U.S. and Mexico helped buoy oil prices later in the session.

President Trump said "progress was made" in the continuing discussions but warned that Mexico needed to do more to head off tariffs planned for next week on $350 billion in imports.

Standoffs between the U.S. and key trading partners China and Mexico are stoking uncertainty and weighing on global growth, analysts said. Wednesday's report from the Energy Information Administration showed larger-than-expected stockpiles, fanning fears that demand for oil was faltering.

Oil prices have swung in recent sessions, with investors focused on oversupply fears, signs of slowing growth and geopolitical developments.

Many are looking ahead to Friday's monthly jobs report for further clues on whether the trade tensions have affected the U.S. economy and stalled hiring. Economists expect that employers added 180,000 jobs in May and the unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%.

INSIGHT

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will likely respond to slowing demand by extending its current production-cut agreement until the end of 2019, analysts at Commerzbank said in a note to clients. They forecast Brent will climb to $70 a barrel by year-end.

AHEAD

-- The Baker-Hughes rig count will be released Friday afternoon.

