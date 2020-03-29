Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Crude oil : futures drop at open on grim demand outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/29/2020 | 06:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County

Crude oil benchmarks slumped at the open of electronic trading on Sunday, extending last week's losses as the global coronavirus pandemic worsened and the Saudi Arabia-Russia price war continued unabated.

In early trading, Brent futures fell 7.1% to $23.15 a barrel as of 6:13 p.m. EDT (2213 GMT), while U.S. crude futures lost 5.6%, or $1.17, to $20.34 a barrel.

The oil markets are enduring a twin shock of demand destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the Saudi-Russia price war that is flooding markets with extra supply.

The coronavirus pandemic has already killed about 32,000 people and sickened more than 500,000 worldwide. On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, estimated the United States alone could suffer as many as 200,000 deaths.

The virus has brought the worldwide aviation industry to a standstill and put roughly 3 billion people on lockdown to limit the spread of the virus. With many eschewing daily automotive use, analysts have estimated worldwide fuel demand could fall by as much as 20% in the coming month.

Despite this, Saudi Arabia and Russia remain at loggerheads. Russian oil companies have said they expect the price war to continue, while the Saudis have not given any indication that there are new talks coming to curb supply.

Still, any move Saudi Arabia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries makes may not be enough, Goldman Sachs said last week in a note. They anticipated a fall of nearly 19 million bpd in global oil demand in April. "A demand shock of this magnitude will overwhelm any supply response including any potential core-OPEC output freeze or cut," they wrote.

In recent days prices for crude oil traded at key locales such as Midland, Texas, have traded at several dollars less than U.S. futures, an indication that companies there are anticipating a flood of supply. U.S. oil production is currently running at roughly 13 million barrels per day, a record, but is expected to drop by more than 1.4 million bpd by the end of the third quarter 2021.

This past week, the Baker Hughes rig count fell by 40, the most since 2015, as companies swiftly pull in spending. Most global majors have announced plans to cut back on capital expenditures and hundreds have already been laid off in anticipation of oil prices falling through the $20-per-barrel mark.

By David Gaffen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WTI
06:27pCRUDE OIL : futures drop at open on grim demand outlook
RE
05:45aActivists Lay Down Their Arms as Companies Cope With Coronavirus Spread
DJ
03/27WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drop, But Finish the Week With Gains
DJ
03/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/27BP : Agrees to Draft Climate Change Shareholder Resolution -- Update
DJ
03/27Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
03/27WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drop, Pulling Back After Three-Day Rally
DJ
03/27Banks Expect U.S. Crude's Worst Year Since 2003
DJ
03/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/27BP : Agrees to Draft Climate Change Shareholder Resolution
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group