Dow Drops as Hopes for Trade Truce Fade

The Dow Jones industrial Average and S&P 500 slipped, retreating further from their all-time highs, as heightened trade tensions stoked cautiousness among investors.

The two major indexes began the week on a downbeat note after China pulled out of trade talks with the U.S. The move came after the two countries announced new tariffs on each other's goods last week, escalating a conflict that has kept many investors on edge this year.

The Dow industrials fell 181.45 points, or 0.7%, to 26562.05, posting its biggest one-day percentage decline since August. The S&P 500 dropped 10.30 points, or 0.4%, to 2919.37, while the Nasdaq Composite edged up 6.29 points, or 0.1%, to 7993.25.

Shares of industrial companies, which many analysts have said are particularly vulnerable to tariffs, were among the biggest decliners in the S&P 500. Aerospace-parts maker Arconic lost $1.26, or 5.5%, to $21.62, while tool manufacturer Stanley Black & Decker shed 2.87, or 1.9%, to 151.49.

The losses offset a rally in the S&P 500 energy sector, which rose 1.5% after a Sunday meeting of oil-producing countries failed to produce a consensus on how to contain prices. U.S. crude for November delivery jumped 1.8% to $72.08 a barrel, settling at its highest level since July.

Despite an uptick in volatility in recent weeks, many investors are continuing to bet stocks will be able to keep nudging higher. Economic data have pointed to strength in the U.S. labor market and sustained growth in corporate earnings.

Some investors, such as Fabrizio Quirighetti, co-head of multiasset investments at SYZ Asset Management, are looking through the near-term headlines in the belief that the U.S. and China will reach an agreement after the midterm elections in November.

Having favored U.S. stocks over the summer, Mr. Quirighetti is now buying equities in other regions including Europe, where he thinks growth is firming after a slowdown earlier in 2018.

"We have become more constructive on the rest of the world," said Mr. Quirighetti.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 slipped 0.6% as declines in shares of auto makers and construction firms offset a rally in the energy sector.

In Asia, there were signs of last week's positive momentum reversing, though many markets were closed for holidays. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped 1.6% after rising 2.4% last week. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.1%.

Later this week, investors say their attention will turn to central banks. Investors are largely expecting the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point when it concludes its September meeting on Wednesday.

"We don't think there'll be a dovish surprise coming out of the meeting, " said Ian Samson, markets research analyst at Fidelity International.

Signs that the Fed intends to accelerate its pace of interest-rate increases next year could add to recent selling pressure in the U.S. Treasury market.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose Monday to 3.078%, compared with 3.068% Friday. Yields, which rise as bond prices fall, have notched four consecutive weekly advances.

