Dow and S&P 500 Drop, Oil Declines

By Anna Isaac, Alexander Osipovich and Frances Yoon

Stocks fell Wednesday as U.S. retail sales dropped more than expected in March, underscoring the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic, while slumping energy demand sent oil prices to an 18-year low.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 375 points, or 1.6%, in afternoon trading. The S&P 500 dropped 1.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.9%.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 retreated 3.2%. Major Asian benchmarks also fell.

The sharp drop in retail sales for March, when restaurants, malls and most stores were closed, highlights the effect of the global health crisis on U.S. consumer activity. Layoffs and furloughs, as well as the looming recession, are denting American households' appetite for nonessential goods.

"The consumer is 70% of the U.S. economy," said Jack Janasiewicz, a portfolio manager at Natixis Investment Managers. "So anything you see on that front is going to matter."

Meanwhile, U.S. industrial-production figures released Wednesday showed a decline in factory activity as global supply chains were disrupted and demand for goods evaporated. Production for March fell a worse-than-expected 5.4%.

U.S. crude futures declined 24 cents a barrel, or 1.2%, to $19.87, the first time since 2002 that they settled below the $20 mark. That came after new data showed U.S. oil inventories climbed more than expected last week, as stay-at-home orders have kept drivers off the roads.

Futures on Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell $1.91 a barrel, or 6.5%, to $27.69. Global oil demand is likely to fall by a record 9.3 million barrels a day this year, the International Energy Agency said in its monthly report. The demand in April will fall by 29 million barrels a day to levels not seen since 1995, the agency said.

Investors also parsed fresh cues on the looming wave of defaults by U.S. consumers and companies as major banks reported quarterly earnings. The billions of dollars being set aside for bad-loan provisions have highlighted the pain of the economic contraction that is widely expected in the coming months, while also pummeling bank stocks.

Bank of America shares slumped 5.2% after the bank said it was setting aside $4.8 billion to cover credit losses. Citigroup stock fell 3.8% after the bank boosted its allowances to $20.8 billion.

"Earnings numbers are a bit of a reality check: The market has anticipated weak figures for the first and second quarters, but this is a reminder that things are not OK," said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. "We may be close to an inflection point with the virus, and we may have policy support, but that's not enough to avoid a deep contraction."

Investors sought the safety of government bonds, seen as havens in times of financial distress. The yield on the U.S. benchmark Treasury fell to 0.646%, from 0.751% Tuesday. Bond yields move in the opposite direction of prices.

Shares of U.S. airlines swung between gains and losses after the carriers reached an agreement with the Treasury Department that will give each of them billions of dollars in financial aid to prevent layoffs. American Airlines Group and United Airlines Holdings were up 2.4% and 2.8%, respectively, while Delta Air Lines dropped 1%.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, climbed 0.7%. The dollar strengthened on rising concerns about the looming global recession and the U.S. disengaging from coordinated global actions to halt the pandemic, said Derek Halpenny, head of research for global markets in the European region at MUFG Bank. President Trump's decision to stop funding the World Health Organization has fueled speculation that the U.S. will increasingly act alone.

"It highlights the risk of fragmented, uncoordinated, lockdown reversals that could prolong the process of going back to normal and that could hurt global growth forecasts going forward," Mr. Halpenny said.

The number of reported U.S. cases of the new coronavirus has continued to rise, surpassing 613,000 on Wednesday, and makes up about 30% of the global two million infections, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. But a recent decline in the number of daily new infections has prompted state officials to plan for a time when life will return to some semblance of normalcy.

Economic activity is likely to improve in the second half of the year as the global curve for the rate of infections starts to flatten, according to Sameer Goel, Asia macro strategist at Deutsche Bank. That trend, as seen in countries like China and South Korea, means that the rate of new infections is slowing, reducing pressure on health-care systems.

"But it will take time for that [economic activity] to come back, and there is a wide range of uncertainty," said Mr. Goel. Referring to many government spending programs and moves by central banks to ease monetary policy, he added: "We saw the policy response, but we need to see whether the underlying health crisis actually moves along or not."

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 0.5% lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended trading down 1.2%.

China's central bank on Wednesday cut an important interest rate, the one-year medium-term lending facility rate, and injected 100 billion yuan ($14.19 billion) of liquidity into the market. The Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.6% lower.

Write to Anna Isaac at anna.isaac@wsj.com, Alexander Osipovich at alexander.osipovich@dowjones.com and Frances Yoon at frances.yoon@wsj.com