Energy, Consumer-Discretionary Shares Lift U.S. Stock Indexes

U.S. stocks climbed for a fourth straight day on Tuesday, lifted by shares of energy and consumer-discretionary companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 122 points, or 0.5%, to 25879. The S&P 500 climbed 0.5%, edging closer to its January high, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.9%.

Stocks have shown resilience in recent weeks even as investors have cited uncertainty around the path for international trade. The Trump administration is moving closer this week to levying tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods, or nearly half of Chinese imports, despite the start of a fresh round of talks between the two countries. The moves exacerbate concerns among investors that the world's two biggest economies could descend further into a trade fight.

"Trade has been and continues to be a cap on the market," said Lindsey Bell, investment strategist at CFRA Research. "Potential talks are positive but if they don't lead to resolutions, that's a big risk for the market."

Still, the U.S. stock market has continued to outperform indexes elsewhere around the world, which investors say reflects strong corporate earnings and economic data.

"The economy looks good and consumers feel confident, which is supporting the market," Ms. Bell said.

The energy sector and the consumer-discretionary sector in the S&P 500 each rose 1.2% Tuesday, among the biggest gains of the index's 11 sectors. U.S. crude prices were up 1% at $66.09 a barrel.

The utilities, real-estate and consumer-staples sectors, which investors consider bond-like because of their dividend payouts, all fell.

Meanwhile, corporate earnings drove swings in individual stocks.

TJX Cos., the owner of discount-clothing chain T.J. Maxx, rose 4.4% after the company beat revenue and earnings estimates. The company also raised its guidance.

At the same time, shares of Kohl's Corp. rose 1.3% after the company reported sales and profit that topped forecasts and increased its guidance.

Shares of Premier, a health-services company, rose 15% after the company released earnings that beat estimates.

Later this week, investors will be watching for minutes from the Federal Reserve's August meeting as well as the annual Jackson Hole symposium of global central banks.

Government bonds weakened Tuesday, with the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rising to 2.851% from 2.823% Monday. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Even though the yield curve -- the spread between short- and long-term government bond yields -- has continued to flatten this year, investors shouldn't necessarily interpret that as a signal to step away from stocks, said Kate Warne, investment strategist at Edward Jones.

"Rebalancing is important, but getting out of stocks is not the right move," she said. Investors are "optimistic" on the whole and stocks should continue to rise, Ms. Warne added.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe added 0.2%. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei Stock Average finished up 0.1% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.6%.

