Energy Down After Inventory Buildup Report -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell after the second straight increase in U.S. inventories drove oil futures to a near five-month low. Crude-oil stockpiles unexpectedly rose 2.2 million barrels to 485.5 million barrels, a nearly 23-month high, according to the Energy Information Administration. Increased production on U.S. shale oilfields, including the prolific Permian Basin in West Texas, has triggered worries about the second major glut of oil in the U.S. in the last half decade.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com