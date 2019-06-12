Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Energy Down After Inventory Buildup Report -- Energy Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 04:27pm EDT

Shares of energy companies fell after the second straight increase in U.S. inventories drove oil futures to a near five-month low. Crude-oil stockpiles unexpectedly rose 2.2 million barrels to 485.5 million barrels, a nearly 23-month high, according to the Energy Information Administration. Increased production on U.S. shale oilfields, including the prolific Permian Basin in West Texas, has triggered worries about the second major glut of oil in the U.S. in the last half decade.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
04:27pEnergy Down After Inventory Buildup Report -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:22pOil Prices Stumble on Fears of Falling Demand -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:24pClarification to Iran Oil Import Article on May 30
DJ
02:36pSense Photonics Raises $26 Million in Series A Funding Round
DJ
02:01pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Lower, Extending Losses
DJ
11:43aOil Prices Stumble on Fears of Falling Demand -- Update
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:12aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Lower, Extending Losses
DJ
11:09aU.S. Crude Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Increase
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About