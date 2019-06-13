Energy Stocks Lead U.S. Benchmarks Higher

By Michael Wursthorn

Major U.S. stock indexes rose Thursday afternoon, on pace for their first gain in three days, as shares of energy companies climbed.

Shares of Exxon Mobil, Hess, Phillips 66 and other energy companies surged in the aftermath of an attack on two oil tankers on one of the world's busiest energy-shipping routes. The incident sent oil prices sharply higher on fears of a possible trade disruption, boosting energy stocks, which have struggled this quarter.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in recent trading, with energy stocks rising 1.2%, leading the broad index higher after back-to-back sessions of losses.

Despite the gains, some money managers note the attacks add another major geopolitical concern for investors to consider on top of trade tensions between the U.S. and China and fears of slowing economic growth. The incidents took place in the Gulf of Oman, where four tankers were attacked last month in an accident the U.S. has blamed on Iran.

"There's a lot of 'risk-on' in the market, but this is going to be confusing for investors" over the longer term, said Tom Stringfellow, president and chief investment officer of Frost Investment Advisors. "There's going to be questions if this leads to bigger things or accelerates tensions."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 62 points, or 0.2%, to 26066 in recent trading, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4%.

Shares of Exxon Mobil added nearly 1%, helping to lift both the Dow industrials and the S&P 500. Other gainers included Hess, up 3.1%, and Phillips 66, which rose 2.7%.

Still, energy stocks remain down 8% so far this quarter, worse than any other sector in the broad index, following a multiweek slide in oil prices.

Overall, major U.S. indexes have risen at least 1.4% over the past four sessions, setting the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq up for a second consecutive week of gains following a multiweek slide. Optimism over a potential interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve has been fueling the rebound, which got a boost Thursday following data showing a slight rise last week in the number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits.

Initial jobless claims, a measure of how many workers were laid off across the U.S., increased 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 222,000 in the week ended June 8, the Labor Department said Thursday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected 215,000 new claims.

Although initial jobless claims remain near historically low levels, the data adds to a recent string of weakening economic figures that could push the Fed to act sooner rather than later on interest rates this year, analysts said. May jobs data for both the public and private sectors came in below expectations, building the case for a new round of monetary stimulus as U.S. inflation has slowed.

"The market is clearly telling the Fed...that policy is too tight for an economy that is running with low inflation," said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust's wealth-management business. "The only question right now is will the Fed listen?"

Elsewhere, stocks rose in Europe, following mixed trading in Asia. The Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.2%, while stocks in Shanghai and Shenzhen posted modest advances. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.5% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.1%.

Write to Michael Wursthorn at Michael.Wursthorn@wsj.com