WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 06/22 04:59:56 pm
40.555 USD   +1.87%
05:06pCANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.28% to 15,516.90
RE
04:59pEnergy Up As Oil Tops $40/Barrel -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:42pOil, stocks gain, but rising infection rates spark concerns
RE
News 
News

Energy Up As Oil Tops $40/Barrel -- Energy Roundup

06/22/2020 | 04:59pm EDT

Shares of energy companies rose as oil futures topped the $40-per-barrel level in New York for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

Less than two months after trading in negative territory, the price of West Texas Intermediate oil closed above $40-a-barrel for the first time since March.

The wild turnaround was inspired by massive cutbacks in production by allies of OPEC and Russia, and by U.S. shale explorers, and a faster-than-anticipated rebound in global fuel demand.

Some analysts have warned that the latest wave of infections, which the World Health Organization has dubbed a "dangerous" new phase in the pandemic, could stymie demand again, as reported earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.92% 43 Delayed Quote.-37.63%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.75% 68.977 Delayed Quote.12.12%
WTI 2.07% 40.605 Delayed Quote.-36.06%
