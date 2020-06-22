Energy Up As Oil Tops $40/Barrel -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose as oil futures topped the $40-per-barrel level in New York for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

Less than two months after trading in negative territory, the price of West Texas Intermediate oil closed above $40-a-barrel for the first time since March.

The wild turnaround was inspired by massive cutbacks in production by allies of OPEC and Russia, and by U.S. shale explorers, and a faster-than-anticipated rebound in global fuel demand.

Some analysts have warned that the latest wave of infections, which the World Health Organization has dubbed a "dangerous" new phase in the pandemic, could stymie demand again, as reported earlier.

