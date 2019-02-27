Europe Extends Losses

By WSJ City

-- European shares trade lower

-- Equities gain in Japan, China

-- Pound steady after rally, weighing on FTSE

Europe Lower as Stocks Slip

Global stocks continued to slip, after the early-year rally paused yesterday. Investors are balancing mixed corporate earnings, fresh guidance that interest rates are on hold at the Federal Reserve, and ongoing US-China trade negotiations.

Investors are "held hostage by what happens on the trade front primarily, " said Marie Owens Thomsen, chief economist at Indosuez Wealth Management. "Central-bank outlooks are important, but it seems we're very much trading on the latest sentiment on trade talks more than anything else."

Investors also eyed the escalating violent confrontation between India and Pakistan, following reports that the Pakistani military shot down two Indian aircraft.

Fed Chief Reinforces Patient Approach

Markets might take some cheer from Jerome Powell's comments on Tuesday. The Fed chief told Congress that the US economy should keep expanding at a solid but slower pace this year, and reassured markets that the central bank would be "patient" in raising interest rates.

But it was the trade dispute that remained the key driver of market sentiment, said Marie Owens Thomsen, chief economist at Indosuez Wealth Management. "Central-bank outlooks are important, but it seems we're very much trading on the latest sentiment on trade talks more than anything else," she said.

Kim, Trump to Meet in Hanoi

Asian shares were mixed in muted trading with the second summit between Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un about to start in Vietnam. Trump and Kim are to have a private dinner on Wednesday evening and discussions on Thursday in hopes of building on an aspirational agreement they made in Singapore

Sterling Still Above $1.32

The pound lost some ground in Asia, but remained above $1.32 after the latest Brexit developments. Even with yesterday's rally, sterling has been trapped in a narrow band so far this year as investors await certainty.

"People are just kind of waiting," said David Zahn, head of European fixed income at Franklin Templeton. "What the market is really having problems with is the uncertainty, and once we have certainty we will be able to move forward."

Oil Sees Strong Gains

Oil futures rose ahead of weekly data on the size of US inventories from the governmental EIA. Prices stabilised yesterday, after tumbling on Monday when President Trump said they were getting too high and criticised OPEC for its move to cut supply in a bid to boost the oil market.

You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download from the App Store or Google Play, sign up to newsletters or find us on the web. The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes.