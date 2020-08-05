Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exxon halts contributions to employee retirement plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 05:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logos of ExxonMobil are seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba

Exxon Mobil Corp is suspending the company's contribution to the U.S. employee retirement savings plan beginning in October, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

Employees blasted the decision by the largest U.S. oil company, which last week vowed to deepen cost cuts after posting back-to-back quarterly losses for the first time in its history.

It has already cut outlays on big projects by 30% and operating expenses by at least $1 billion (762.43 million pounds). A review of operations and staffing identified "significant potential" for additional savings, executives said last week.

"Given the current business environment, the corporation is taking steps to reduce costs," the company said in a message to employees seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

"The company intends to suspend the company match contribution to the U.S. Exxon Mobil Savings Plan for all employees covered by the Savings Plan, effective around Oct. 1, 2020."

Exxon spokeswoman Ashley Alemayehu said the suspension was part of the company's effort to reduce costs in response to the impact of the pandemic.

"There is potential for further reductions based on long-term structural efficiencies, reduced activity and an evaluation of workforce requirements," she said in an email to Reuters.

In a statement, the United Steelworkers union (USW) said it was unfair for the company to cut the employer contribution to 401K programs of workers keeping refineries and chemical plants in operation through the pandemic.

"Our members have continued to operate and maintain the facilities through the COVID-19 pandemic as essential workers," the USW said in a statement on Wednesday. "We are assessing our options and will be doing all we can to protect our members' benefits."

Exxon did not reply to questions about cuts in benefits for top executives.

During a conference call with investors on Friday, Exxon Senior Vice President Neil Chapman said the company was planning both capital and operating expense cuts to defend its dividend.

Under the savings plan, the company matches a 6% contribution by an employee with a contribution equal to 7% of the employee's pay. Exxon will suspend the contribution beginning in early October.

"As business conditions continue to evolve, company match contributions to the savings plan will be reassessed," Exxon told employees on Tuesday.

At Exxon's Baytown, Texas, refinery and chemical plant, the local USW union plans to file a demand to negotiate over the change, said four sources familiar with the matter.

At Exxon's refineries and chemical plants in Beaumont, Texas, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Billings, Montana, no decision had been made on how to proceed, said the sources who are familiar with the union's plans.

By Erwin Seba

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WTI
05:57pAsia futures mixed as gold prices hold near record peak
RE
05:47pExxon halts contributions to employee retirement plan
RE
05:40pAppeals Court Allows Dakota Access Pipeline to Continue Operating
DJ
05:30pOil prices hit 5-month high as U.S. crude stockpiles, dollar fall
RE
05:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:55pMarathon Oil posts smaller-than-feared loss on cost cuts
RE
04:50pAppeals Court Allows Dakota Access Pipeline to Continue Operating -- Update
DJ
04:42pEnergy Up After Drop In Oil Inventories -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:36pMarathon Oil posts quarterly loss on oil crash
RE
04:19pMexican cartel operated with 'license' from previous government, current offi..
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group