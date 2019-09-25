Log in
WTI
Fresh Worries About Excess Supply Drive Down Oil

09/25/2019 | 01:33pm EDT

By Sarah Toy

Oil prices fell after weekly government data showed a second consecutive increase in stockpiles, highlighting investors' anxiety about excess supply.

U.S. crude futures were down 2.1% at $56.11 a barrel, while Brent, the global gauge of prices, fell 2% to $61.84 a barrel.

Oil prices have shed most of the gains they posted last week after Sept. 14 attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, falling back to their recent trading range. Saudi Arabia has said it would soon have exports back to normal, and worries about softening demand have continued to hurt crude.

Adding to those worries: The Energy Information Administration, or EIA, said Wednesday that crude stockpiles rose 2.4 million barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations for a 200,000-barrel decline. U.S. oil production rose back to a record 12.5 million barrels per day, illustrating the shale industry's ability to produce plenty of oil.

In another sign of plentiful crude, stockpiles are at levels in line with their five-year average, the EIA said.

"The supply side is rip-roaring," said Bob Yawger, director of the futures division at Mizuho Securities USA.

Uncertainty over the political climate and U.S.-China trade talks are also compounding worries about oversupply.

Prices fell late Tuesday and early Wednesday after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House of Representatives would move forward with an impeachment effort and analysts questioned whether the U.S. and China would be able to reach a cease-fire on tariffs. Crude futures pared some of their early Wednesday declines after the president said a trade deal with China could happen sooner than expected.

Meanwhile, natural-gas futures slid 0.2% to $2.52 per million British thermal units, after falling for six consecutive sessions. A seventh consecutive drop Wednesday would mark the longest losing streak since December 2015, according to Dow Jones Market Data, with analysts attributing the decline to concerns that rising production will soon push up inventories, especially as demand softens because of the mild fall weather.

Natural-gas demand rises alongside power consumption, when more people use their air conditioners in the summer and heaters in the winter.

Elsewhere in commodities, most-active gold futures slid 1.9% to $1,510.80 a troy ounce, hurt by a surging dollar that makes assets denominated in the U.S. currency more expensive for overseas buyers.

