Global Stocks Drift Lower, U.S. Futures Decline

05/21/2020 | 08:18am EDT

By Caitlin Ostroff and Xie Yu

U.S. stock futures slipped Thursday ahead of economic data that will offer insights into how the labor market and manufacturing sector are coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

Futures linked to the S&P 500 fell 0.5%, suggesting U.S. stocks could retreat after the opening bell in New York. European stocks also declined, with the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 dropping 0.7%, led by losses in France and Germany.

A closely watched measure of turbulence in U.S. stocks, the Cboe Volatility Index, ticked higher Thursday after declining in four of the past five trading sessions.

In premarket trading, shares of Best Buy fell 3.3% after the electronics retailer reported lower first-quarter sales and earnings.

New weekly jobless claims, due to be disclosed at 8:30 a.m. ET, are likely to remain in the millions, highlighting the swift and severe deterioration in the American labor market. The result from surveys of purchasing managers in the U.S., due at 9:45 a.m., will offer cues on sentiment in the manufacturing and services sectors this month as parts of the economy began to reopen. U.S. home sales data is also due at 10 a.m.

Stocks have rallied this week on optimism that coronavirus vaccines will be available later this year, halting the outbreak that has brought much of the global economy to a grinding halt. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has fast tracked the process for experimental vaccines, and drugmaker Moderna earlier this week reported positive results from the first human study of its experimental coronavirus vaccine. Still, a viable product is months away.

"It's been interesting, the last few days, because the rally was driven by hopes of a vaccine but then the news is extremely early signs. Even if this is the vaccine everyone is hoping for, it's still 12 months before it comes to the market. What we're seeing today is more of a reality check," said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. "You've got undue optimism with the equity market."

In a fresh sign of rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, President Trump tweeted late Wednesday night that China's "disinformation and propaganda attack on the United States and Europe is a disgrace." That comes on top of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday approving legislation that could force Chinese companies to give up their listings on American stock exchanges.

"What the trade rhetoric does is it does create uncertainty in a market where there is lots and lots of uncertainty," said Justin Onuekwusi, head of retail multiasset funds at Legal & General Investment Management. "Any uncertainty will cause greater volatility to the fragile market rally we've seen."

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury ticked down to 0.675%, from 0.679% on Wednesday. In recent weeks, U.S. government bond yields have stalled near all-time lows, a sign that investors are anticipating a difficult economic recovery and years of aggressive monetary stimulus.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, advanced 2.1% to $35.80 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures gained 1.9%. U.S. Department of Energy data showed crude-oil inventories falling for a second week. The easing of lockdown measures in China and Europe have sparked a sharp recovery in Brent prices and crudes in West Africa, which are popular with Chinese refineries, analysts said.

Among European equities, Deutsche Lufthansa was one of the best performers. The stock rose 5.6% after the German airline confirmed Thursday that it is in advanced talks for up to 9 billion euros ($9.84 billion) in state aid.

Most major stock indexes in Asia also fell, with China's Shanghai Composite Index closing down almost 0.6% and Japan's Nikkei 225 ticking down 0.2%.

Investors are trying to better understand the potential for an economic turnaround in the third quarter, according to Daniel Gerard, senior multiasset strategist at State Street Global Markets. For now, he said, they aren't aggressively adding to or cutting back on positions in riskier assets, such as shares. "We do not see anyone with a lot of conviction in risk-seeking, or risk-aversion," Mr. Gerard said.

Investors will watch China's annual legislative conclave, which starts Friday, for new spending plans, progress in coronavirus-vaccine development and more clues about economic-recovery patterns, Mr. Gerard said.

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com and Xie Yu at Yu.Xie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.52% 24575.9 Delayed Quote.-15.18%
NASDAQ 100 2.01% 9485.019749 Delayed Quote.8.61%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.08% 9375.776133 Delayed Quote.4.49%
NIKKEI 225 -0.21% 20552.31 Real-time Quote.-12.94%
S&P 500 1.67% 2971.61 Delayed Quote.-8.02%
WTI 1.70% 34.154 Delayed Quote.-48.45%
