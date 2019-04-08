Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 04/08 04:22:42 am
63.41 USD   +0.05%
04:26aGlobal Stocks Pause After Last Week's Rally
DJ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:08aGlobal Stocks Pause for Breath After Last Week's Rally
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Global Stocks Pause for Breath After Last Week's Rally

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 04:08am EDT

By Avantika Chilkoti

Global stocks opened slightly lower on Monday as investors took stock of last week's rally, following progress in U.S.-China trade talks and strong U.S. employment figures, while conflict in Libya sent oil prices higher.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.1% in morning trading. Futures pointed to small opening declines on Wall Street of 0.2% for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and 0.1% for the S&P 500.

In Asia, the Shanghai Stock Exchange was down 0.1%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.4% and Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.2%.

The buoyant mood that propelled markets at the beginning of the year has faded in recent weeks as many investors questioned how long the expansion in the U.S. economy can go on.

Still, global markets rallied last week as President Trump met Chinese officials in Washington, claiming progress in the continuing trade negotiations, while data on Friday showed that U.S. job growth rebounded in March.

Emiel van den Heiligenberg, head of asset allocation at Legal & General Investment Management, sounded a note of optimism about global growth, pointing to signs of reflation in China, progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations and dovish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

"People worry too much," he said, explaining he now forecasts recession in the U.S. economy is as far out as 2021, whereas just five months ago he had expected that downturn in mid-2020.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was down 0.1% on Monday.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield edged down to 2.492%, from 2.503% on Friday. Yields move inversely to prices.

Elsewhere in commodities, global benchmark Brent crude oil was down 0.3% at $70.43 a barrel.

Oil prices jumped this weekend as fighting broke out near Tripoli, the Libyan capital, sending the oil-rich nation to the brink of civil war. The U.S. military said it withdrew a small contingent of American forces from the country, citing worsening security.

In the U.K, investors were watching closely as Brussels was set to decide on an extension to the Brexit deadline, perhaps setting a date at the end of the year or even in 2020, while Prime Minister Theresa May sought to cooperate with the opposition Labor Party's Jeremy Corbyn.

Erik Nielsen, chief economist at UniCredit Bank in London, labeled the Brexit saga "miserable," warning of the risk that Mrs. May might throw in the towel if talks with the opposition party break down.

"The Conservative party will descend into one of the most divisive leadership contests ever seen in the U.K.," he said in a written note, adding that ongoing uncertainty and a repeat of the current deliberation were possible.

The British pound was flat on the dollar and up 0.1% against the euro on Monday. The FTSE 100 index, which is dominated by large international businesses, and the FTSE 250 both dropped 0.1%.

Write to Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.15% 26424.99 Delayed Quote.13.28%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HANG SENG 0.34% 30058.8 Real-time Quote.15.91%
NASDAQ 100 0.51% 7578.83998 Delayed Quote.19.73%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.59% 7938.691853 Delayed Quote.19.64%
NIKKEI 225 -0.21% 21761.65 Real-time Quote.8.96%
S&P 500 0.46% 2892.74 Delayed Quote.15.39%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.09% 97.4 End-of-day quote.0.74%
WTI 0.00% 63.38 Delayed Quote.36.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
04:26aGlobal Stocks Pause After Last Week's Rally
DJ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:08aGlobal Stocks Pause for Breath After Last Week's Rally
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/07ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Gets Some Breathing Room on Climate Targets From Activ..
DJ
04/05Petroleo Brasileiro's Gas-Pipeline Unit Draws $8.6 Billion Offer
DJ
04/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/05Petroleo Brasileiro's Gas-Pipeline Unit Draws $8.6 Billion Offer -- Update
DJ
04/05Oil Hits Five-Month Highs on Economic Optimism
DJ
04/05PATRICK THOMAS : Apache Shares Rise 4%
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About