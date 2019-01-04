Log in
01/04 01:58:18 pm
47.91 USD   +2.26%
Global Stocks Regain Ground Ahead of Jobs Report
DJ
Global Stocks Regain Ground as China Confirms Trade Talks
DJ
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Global Stocks Regain Ground as China Confirms Trade Talks

01/04/2019 | 01:33pm CET

By David Hodari

Global stocks climbed Friday, staging a partial rebound from Thursday's steep losses after China confirmed a two-day meeting with U.S. representatives to work to resolve the countries' trade dispute.

In the U.S., futures put the tech-dominated Nasdaq Composite Index on course to rise 1.8% at the open, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average set to climb 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

In premarket trading, Dow gains were led by tech companies -- Apple was up 1.9% -- and stocks most-heavily exposed to the Chinese economy like Caterpillar, up 2.4%.

China-exposed equities also outperformed in Europe, with the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600's basic-resources sector up 3.2%. The broader index climbed 1.5%, also buoyed by its energy sector, which gained more than 2% partly on the continuing resurgence in energy prices.

Oil prices began their rally earlier this week when production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies came into effect. Brent crude oil on Friday was up 2.3% at $57.22 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate futures were up 2.1% at $48.06 a barrel.

Stock markets also rallied in Asia, where the Shanghai Composite Index, the Shenzhen A-Share, and the Hang Seng all rose more than 2%. Japan's Nikkei returned to trading after a public holiday to drop 2.3% in a delayed reaction to losses across global markets earlier in the week.

China's commerce ministry said a U.S. trade delegation led by Deputy Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish will visit China on Monday and Tuesday. Equities markets also showed some relief after House Democrats passed a spending package aimed at reopening the federal government, even though adoption by the Senate appeared unlikely.

Upbeat data from a private gauge of China's services sector, as well as a move by the People's Bank of China's to support growth by lowering banks' reserve-requirement ratio, also supported Asian markets.

On the trade front, while the Trump administration rhetoric was bellicose in the initial stages of the dispute with China, recent stock selloffs may prompt a more conciliatory attitude, some market participants say.

"The U.S. administration was so aggressive on trade last summer because U.S. risk assets were outperforming thanks to the tax relief tailwind," said Sam Lynton-Brown, head of G10 FX strategy at BNP Paribas. "That created a situation where there wasn't much incentive for Trump to stop, and we'd argue that risk-off trades boost the probability that he is more keen to de-escalate."

Most major benchmarks around the world were higher Friday, while haven assets also reversed their moves from earlier in the week.

The Japanese yen relinquished some of its sharp Thursday gains and was down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasurys, meanwhile, was last up to 2.607% from 2.557% late Thursday. Yields rise as prices fall.

Despite equities' late-week rally, investors remained concerned about the prospect of slowing growth, with U.S. auto sales figures on Thursday registering their sharpest drop since late 2008.

Market participants were awaiting nonfarm payroll numbers due out later Friday for further clues on the health of the U.S. economy. The figures will be parsed for their significance to Federal Reserve monetary policy, which has given investors cause for concern in recent months. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal forecast the addition of 176,000 jobs to the U.S. economy in December, up from 155,000 in November.

"The thing investors are wrestling with is this disconnect between a U.S. economy growing at a pretty good pace and valuations pricing in so much downside," said Edward Park, deputy chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald.

"We have the feeling that markets aren't likely to stay negative for an entire year if the economic data remains relatively upbeat."

While 2018 closed amid expectations for a continuing path of Fed interest-rate increases, CME Group data last gave a 56% probability that interest rates will be lower than their current level by the end of January 2020.

In that light, speeches for Friday from Federal Open Market Committee members will be parsed for their relevance to monetary policy.

Write to David Hodari at David.Hodari@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.04% 2464.36 End-of-day quote.-1.34%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.83% 22686.22 Delayed Quote.0.08%
HANG SENG 2.13% 25576.4 Real-time Quote.-3.11%
NASDAQ 100 -3.36% 6147.1276 Delayed Quote.0.49%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.04% 6463.5041 Delayed Quote.0.46%
NIKKEI 225 -2.39% 19536.39 Real-time Quote.0.00%
S&P 500 -2.48% 2447.89 Delayed Quote.0.13%
WTI 2.31% 47.91 Delayed Quote.0.00%
