Global Stocks Retreat

By Joanne Chiu

International markets fell modestly, as investors continued to assess the risks governments face as they attempt to reopen their economies.

In morning trading in Hong Kong, E-mini S&P 500 futures had retreated more than half a percent, suggesting U.S. shares could open lower Tuesday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index led the region's decline with a 1.4% drop on Tuesday. Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 pulled back more than 1% while South Korea's Kospi Composite lost 0.9%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 and the Shanghai Composite each lost about 0.2%.

Rob Mumford, an investment manager for emerging-market equities at GAM Investments, said investors were concerned about a resurgence of coronavirus infections and a flare-up of trade tension between China and its trading partners including the U.S.

"In a low-growth environment, any sort of potential hit to growth from this type of conflict is clearly negative," he said. As trade tension ratchets up, he said, the stock markets will remain volatile because of growing uncertainty.

However, Mr. Mumford said he remains constructive toward equities and believes the phase-one trade deal between the U.S. and China can proceed. "Given delicate domestic economies in both the U.S. and China, I think a prudent approach [toward trade] will continue," he said.

U.S. stocks were little changed Monday.

Coronavirus outbreaks in places including the Chinese city of Wuhan, original center of the pandemic, and South Korea, highlight the risks of reopening. Wuhan reported six new Covid-19 cases over the weekend.

In the U.S., where the death toll from the pandemic surpassed 80,000, according to Johns Hopkins University, state governors from New York to California took steps toward reopening businesses.

In China, the nation's producer-price index, a gauge of factory-gate prices, fell deeper into deflation in April as the pandemic crimped demand at home and abroad. The index was down 3.1% from a year earlier, twice its March pace of 1.5% and worse than the 2.5% forecast of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Mr. Mumford said investors are looking ahead to China's annual legislative meetings, set to start on May 22, months past the usual date. "People think that China has more conventional firepower, particularly fiscal policy, to support [the economy," he said. "If things aren't good, we do think that they will push for more policy support in China and that's going to support the equity markets."

Oil prices rose in Asia, with U.S. crude futures for delivery in June gaining 1.3% to $24.15 a barrel. Brent crude, the global equivalent, rose 0.4% to $29.75 a barrel. Oil fell in the previous session, even after Saudi Arabia and other producers said they would deepen supply cuts to support beleaguered energy markets.

