WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/20 05:31:07 am
58.65 USD   -0.24%
05:31aOil heading for 7% weekly gain after Saudi attacks
RE
05:21aGlobal Stocks Rise at the End of a Bumpy Week
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Global Stocks Rise at the End of a Bumpy Week

09/20/2019 | 05:21am EDT

By Avantika Chilkoti

-- Asian, European stocks edge up

-- Brent crude prices rise

-- Treasury yields pause

Global stocks rose at the end of a week that saw an interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve and dramatic swings in crude prices after an attack on production facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.2% in opening trade. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite and Japan's Nikkei both rose 0.2%.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.3% as the British pound gained 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Thursday said talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had gone well, raising hopes for a Brexit deal in the coming weeks, which in turn boosted the pound.

Rolls-Royce shares were among the biggest fallers in Europe, down 2.1% after the British engineering group warned that issues with its Trent 1000 engines would continue longer than expected.

Alten, the French engineering and technology consulting firm, saw its shares rise 7.6% after it reported higher fourth-quarter revenue.

Brent crude gained to 0.8% to $64.90 per barrel after days of major price swings. Following an attack on key production facilities, Saudi Arabia was reaching out to foreign producers to send crude to its domestic refineries, as part of the country's efforts to keep exports flowing.

In addition to cutting interest rates on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve said it would consider at its next meeting whether it should allow its balance sheet to resume growth. The move wouldn't mark the start of a new bond-buying program as a stimulus measure, but a return to the normal precrisis practice of letting the Fed's balance sheet grow in line with the broader economy.

The Fed this week also stepped in to relieve funding pressure in money markets, after rates on short-term repurchase agreements briefly jumped to nearly 10%.

The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasurys on Friday was nearly flat at 1.776%, from 1.777% on Thursday. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Elsewhere in commodities, gold prices rose 0.3%.

Write to Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.46% 2999.28 End-of-day quote.20.07%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NIKKEI 225 0.16% 22079.09 Real-time Quote.9.93%
WTI -0.29% 58.61 Delayed Quote.36.21%
