WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/17 04:21:01 am
57.83 USD   +0.42%
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Global Stocks Wobble as Earnings Season Gets Underway
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
News 
News SummaryAll news

Global Stocks Wobble as Earnings Season Gets Underway

07/17/2019 | 04:14am EDT

By Lauren Almeida

-- Asian, European stocks muted

-- U.S. Treasury yields tick lower

-- Crude oil prices rise

Asian stocks mostly weakened on Wednesday after President Trump's comments in a White House cabinet meeting Tuesday signaled enduring tensions with China over trade and technology.

The South Korean Kospi fell the most, by 0.9%, as its own trade dispute continued with Japan.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 was up by 0.1% ahead of another day of major U.S. corporate earnings reports. Bank of America, Netflix, eBay and Alcoa are due to report results later in the day.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told an audience in Paris on Tuesday that the central bank is "carefully monitoring" downside risks to U.S. growth, strengthening expectations of an interest-rate cut.

U.S. stocks fell from a record on Tuesday after Mr. Trump said the government would examine national-security concerns around Google's ties to China.

The yield on 10-year Treasurys fell to 2.094% on Wednesday, from 2.124% on Tuesday. Yields fall when bond prices rise.

The British pound slipped a further 0.1% against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, extending several days of weakness, as U.K. leadership candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt hardened their Brexit stances. The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of peers, edged up by 0.1%.

In commodities, global oil benchmark Brent crude rose by 0.4% to $64.63 a barrel. Gold was down by 0.3%.

Write to Lauren Almeida at lauren.almeida@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALCOA CORPORATION 0.65% 23.32 Delayed Quote.-12.83%
BANK OF AMERICA -0.79% 28.99 Delayed Quote.18.59%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
EBAY INC. -0.87% 39.92 Delayed Quote.43.46%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.01% 0.90352 Delayed Quote.0.04%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.00% 1.12133 Delayed Quote.-1.80%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.89% 2072.33 Real-time Quote.2.42%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.44% 64.66 Delayed Quote.23.05%
NETFLIX -0.17% 365.99 Delayed Quote.36.74%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.03% 389.16 Delayed Quote.14.84%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.03% 833.7 Delayed Quote.17.38%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.48% 97.4 End-of-day quote.0.74%
WTI 0.26% 57.75 Delayed Quote.32.38%
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
