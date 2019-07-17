Global Stocks Wobble as Earnings Season Gets Underway

By Lauren Almeida

-- Asian, European stocks muted

-- U.S. Treasury yields tick lower

-- Crude oil prices rise

Asian stocks mostly weakened on Wednesday after President Trump's comments in a White House cabinet meeting Tuesday signaled enduring tensions with China over trade and technology.

The South Korean Kospi fell the most, by 0.9%, as its own trade dispute continued with Japan.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 was up by 0.1% ahead of another day of major U.S. corporate earnings reports. Bank of America, Netflix, eBay and Alcoa are due to report results later in the day.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told an audience in Paris on Tuesday that the central bank is "carefully monitoring" downside risks to U.S. growth, strengthening expectations of an interest-rate cut.

U.S. stocks fell from a record on Tuesday after Mr. Trump said the government would examine national-security concerns around Google's ties to China.

The yield on 10-year Treasurys fell to 2.094% on Wednesday, from 2.124% on Tuesday. Yields fall when bond prices rise.

The British pound slipped a further 0.1% against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, extending several days of weakness, as U.K. leadership candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt hardened their Brexit stances. The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of peers, edged up by 0.1%.

In commodities, global oil benchmark Brent crude rose by 0.4% to $64.63 a barrel. Gold was down by 0.3%.

