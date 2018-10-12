IEA Lowers Oil-Demand Growth Forecasts for 2018, 2019

By Christopher Alessi



LONDON--Global oil demand will grow at a slower pace than expected this year and next amid economic risks stemming from trade tensions and higher oil prices, the International Energy Agency said Friday.

In its closely watched monthly oil-market report, the IEA lowered its oil-demand growth forecasts for 2018 and 2019 by 110,000 barrels a day to 1.3 million barrels a day and 1.4 million barrels a day, respectively.

The agency--a Paris-based organization that advises governments and corporations on energy trends--said demand is being dented by the negative effect of higher oil prices on consumers--particularly in emerging markets--as well as by a weaker appetite for petroleum in China and the country's escalating trade dispute with the U.S.

The demand revisions come as oil prices surged to four-year highs in October, with Brent crude--the global benchmark--temporarily breaching the $85-a-barrel threshold. Prices have been bolstered by declining Iranian production and exports in the runup to the enactment of U.S. sanctions on the country's oil industry next month.

The IEA said Iranian supply fell to a two-and-a-half-year low in September as buyers continued to reduce their purchases ahead of a Nov. 4 deadline imposed by the U.S. Crude production fell by 180,000 barrels a day month-on-month, to stand at 3.45 million barrels a day last month, the agency said.

President Trump in May pulled the U.S. out of a 2015 international agreement to curb Iran's nuclear program, setting the stage for the reimposition of sanctions.

Still, in the mid-to-long term, the IEA said there is "no peak in sight" for global oil demand. "The drivers of demand remain very powerful, with petrochemicals being a major factor," the report said.

The IEA said both global oil demand and supply were nearing new "historically significant peaks," at around 100 million barrels a day.

Despite the declines in output from Iran, other members of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries--de facto led by Saudi Arabia--and its partner producers such as Russia have been ramping up production to fill the gap, according to the IEA.

OPEC crude output rose by 100,000 barrels a day in September, to 32.78 million barrels a day, with the biggest increase coming from Saudi Arabia, where supply climbed to 10.52 million barrels a day. That's roughly on par with OPEC's own estimate provided in its monthly oil-market report Thursday.

Output from Russia--OPEC's main production ally outside the cartel--climbed by roughly 160,000 barrels a day, to reach a record 11.36 million barrels a day in September, the IEA said.

OPEC and Russia agreed in late June to begin gradually ramping up crude production after more than a year of holding back output.

Those increases, combined with surging U.S. and Canadian oil production, mean the "oil market is adequately supplied for now," the IEA said. But the agency said reductions in Iranian output, combined with threats of further supply disruptions in Libya and Venezuela, suggest the market "is clearly signaling its concerns that more supply might be needed."

