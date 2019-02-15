Log in
WTI
India January Trade Deficit Narrows on Better Exports

02/15/2019

By Debiprasad Nayak

MUMBAI--India's exports grew 3.74% from a year earlier to $26.36 billion in January amid better shipments in chemicals and pharmaceuticals, government data showed Friday.

The figure improved on December's 0.3% increase.

Imports remained flat at $41.09 billion. That helped narrowing the trade deficit to $14.73 billion last month from $15.67 billion a year earlier.

The data could bring some relief to policy makers who were worried over prospects of Indian exports for the past few months.

Write to Debiprasad Nayak at debiprasad.nayak@wsj.com

