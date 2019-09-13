Log in
WTI
India's Exports Fell 6.05% on Year in August

09/13/2019 | 10:12am EDT

By Catherine Lindsay

India's exports fell in August, due in part to decreased gems and jewelry exports, government data showed Friday, possibly adding to policymakers' worries about the impact of continuing U.S.-China trade tensions on Indian export growth.

Exports fell 6.05% from a year earlier to $26.13 billion, weaker than July's 2.25% increase, the figures showed. Gems and jewelry exports contributed to the fall, while exports of iron ore increased more than threefold, according to government data.

Imports contracted 13.45% on year to $39.58 billion as imports of coal and chemicals fell.

The trade deficit in August stood at $13.45 billion compared with $17.92 billion a year earlier.

Write to Catherine Lindsay at catherine.lindsay@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LINDSAY CORPORATION 0.18% 96.29 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
WTI -0.22% 54.94 Delayed Quote.28.08%
